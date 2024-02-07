H.S. Results 2/6: Wood pours in 43 in Brookville win

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 56, Fairmont 53: A: Greer 24. F: Baker 19, Gentile 12, Seaton 12.

Badin 69, Edgewood 47: B: Ollis 17, Stroud 12, Brown 12.

Brookville 87, Oakwood 70: B: Wood 43, Crabtree 18.

Carlisle 50, Waynesville 49

Carroll 59, Northwest 35: C: Seymour 14, Kaiser 10, Tipps 10.

Eaton 59, Twin Valley South 39

Fenwick 47, Monroe 42

Greeneview 62, Greenon 51: Gv: Walker 11, Allen 11, Horney 11, Trip 10. Gn: Turner 14, Ricks 10.

Kings 50, Sycamore 44

La Salle 53, Oak Hills 49

Legacy Christian 52, Graham 37

Lehman Catholic 74, Ansonia 53: LC: O’Leary 28, Frantz 12, Olding 11. A: Barga 22, Hemmerich 12.

Madeira 54, Mt. Healthy 47

Meadowdale 72, Withrow 52

Moeller 42, Mason 38

Northeastern 63, West Jefferson 38

Riverside 63, Dayton Christian 52

Ross 55, Harrison 45

Tippecanoe 63, Miamisburg 58

Tri-Village 85, National Trail 39: TV: Sagester 26, Keating 16, Wehr 11.

Troy Christian 69, Cedarville 48

Wayne 70, Thurgood Marshall 40

West Carrollton 51, Fairborn 47

West Clermont 66, Talawanda 51: T: Leitch 16, James 15, Lippmann 12.

Monday’s Results

Fairbanks 63, Madison Plains 23

Gamble Montessori 58, Butler 56

Girls Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Dayton Christian 36, Miami Valley 30: DC: Copper 21.

National Trail 55, East Dayton Christian 17

Monday’s Results

Alter 60, Beavercreek 53: A: Moody 27, Mayse 14.

Ben Logan 54, Triad 34

Carroll 77, Valley View 29

Cin. Christian 56, Northwest 51

Fenwick 52, Trotwood 38

Harrison 53, Hamilton 50: Ham: Roberts 17, Kirkland 10.

Kings 64, Edgewood 37

Lakota West 63, Colerain 40: LW: Johnson 17, Bayliff 16, Johnson 10.

McNicholas 54, McAuley 51

Mechanicsburg 67, Cedarville 31: C: Mossing 15. M: Conley 19, Forrest 16, DeLong 14, Skillings 10.

Mississinawa Valley 67, Houston 28

Newton 52, Stivers 20

Northmont 48, Arcanum 42: N: Byrd 17, Hall 16.

Sycamore 58, Little Miami 48

Tri-County North 40, Brookville 39

Wayne 51, Fairmont 39: F: Thornton 19.

Waynesville 76, Legacy Christian 41: W: Stephensen 21, Whitaker 12, Greely 12, Stupp 10.

Winton Woods 45, Lakota East 36: LE: Fohl 10, Blount 10, Pham 10.

Boys Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Dayton Christian 2102, Chaminade Julienne 1879: DC: Withers 279 game.

Monday’s Results

Dayton Christian 1840, Newton 1338: DC: Withers 186 game.

Girls Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Chaminade Julienne 1429, Dayton Christian 1188: DC: Fei 125 game, Liu 116 game.

Monday’s Results

Newton 1341, Dayton Christian 1147: DC: Liu 118 game.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.