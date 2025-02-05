H.S. Results 2/4: Rowe hits three at buzzer to lead Carlisle

OTHER GAMES

Springboro 57, Lebanon 45: Carson Gutmann led Springboro with 18 points and Yuvi Bimwal added 12 to give ‘Boro the Apple Bowl victory.

Miamisburg 65, West Carrollton 44: Billy Osmanski posted a season-high 26 points to lead Miamisburg.

Wayne 49, Chaminade Julienne 36: Jay’Sean Price paced Wayne with 18 points.

Lakota East 43, Springfield 42: Trey Perry totaled 34 points including the go-ahead basket with five seconds to play to lead Lakota East.

Alter 58, Dayton Christian 46: Charlie Uhl led the way for Alter with 21 points.

Carroll 58, Tecumseh 43: Zach Tipps tallied 28 points and Noah Dent added 18 for Carroll.

Franklin 72, Eaton 53: Kai Cook poured in 36 points and Christian McGuire tacked on 15 for Franklin.

Edgewood 69, Middletown Madison 34: Christian Harley put up 20 points to pace Edgewood.

Urbana 72, Mechanicsburg 36: Gavin Hower had 17 points to lead four players in double-digit scoring for Urbana in a Champaign County showdown.

Lehman Catholic 64, Ansonia 31: Daniel Carlisle put up 19 points and Shane Frantz 17 to lead Lehman.

Clinton-Massie 56, Clermont Northeastern 52, 3OT: Avden Faucett scored 16 points to help Clinton-Massie prevail.

Middletown Christian 57, Cin. Christian 52: Mason Gross pitched in 18 points in the Middletown Christian rally victory.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 58, Dayton Christian 46: A: Uhl 21, Fenton 10. DC: Slavens 13, Kidd 13, Collins 10.

Anna 65, West Liberty-Salem 38

Arcanum 56, Union City 50

Badin 35, Mt. Healthy 17

Beavercreek 87, Belmont 35

Butler 58, Bellefontaine 48

Carlisle 59, Bellbrook 57: C: Rowe 33, Lawson 14, Conger 10.

Carroll 58, Tecumseh 43: C: Tipps 28, Dent 18. T: Stafford 21, Ehlinger 10.

Cedarville 55, West Jefferson 50

Clinton-Massie 56, Clermont Northeastern 52, 3OT: CM: Faucett 16, Martin 13, Trampler 11.

Edgewood 69, Middletown Madison 34: E: Harley 20.

Fairbanks 67, Kipp Academy 31

Fairfield 33, Fairmont 31: Ff: Lewis 11.

Fairlawn 54, Bradford 42: B: Canan 13, Wirrig 12, Chowning 10.

Fenwick 58, Milford 39

Fort Loramie 33, New Knoxville 20

Franklin 72, Eaton 53: F: Cook 36, McGuire 15.

Greeneview 50, Dixie 49, OT

Lakota East 43, Springfield 42: LE: Perry 34. S: Francois 18.

Lehman Catholic 64, Ansonia 31: A: Lehman 10. LC: Carlisle 19, Frantz 17, Olding 15.

London 44, Central Crossing 35

McNicholas 60, Turpin 49

Miami East 59, Greenon 33: ME: Wolfe 13, Francis 12, Vogel 12. G: Bowman 13.

Miamisburg 65, West Carrollton 44: M: Osmanski 26, Hoerner 14, Toadvine 13.

Middletown Christian 57, Cin. Christian 52: MC: Gross 18.

Mississinawa Valley 39, Twin Valley South 33, OT

Moeller 59, Mason 44

Monroe 58, Waynesville 51, OT

National Trail 49, Miami Valley 46, OT

Northmont 74, Sidney 33

Oak Hills 40, La Salle 21

Princeton 60, Middletown 52

Springboro 57, Lebanon 45: S: Gutmann 18, Bimwal 12.

Stebbins 63, Fairborn 33

Taylor 50, Ross 47: R: Voegele 18, Schaefer 14.

Tri-Village 54, Troy 32: Tro: Furlong 13, Burns 10.

Trotwood 62, Thurgood Marshall 43

Urbana 72, Mechanicsburg 36: U: Hower 17, Spriggs 15, Dixon 14, Wilhelm 10.

Valley View 66, Oakwood 65

Wayne 49, Chaminade Julienne 36: W: Price 18. CJ: Hudson 11.

Wilmington 70, Blanchester 38

Xenia 55, Piqua 44

Monday’s Results

Indian Lake 61, London 56: IL: Reisinger 27, Pequignot 16.

Girls Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Anna 41, Miami East 27

Butler 34, Greenville 29

Coldwater 48, Lima Shawnee 43: C: Knapke 14, Heyne 13.

Marion Local 37, Russia 31: ML: Unrast 14.

Minster 60, Jackson Center 37: M: Albers 19, Belcher 10. JC: Reichert 19, Reese 11.

New Bremen 51, Botkins 33

Riverside 43, Fairlawn 28

St. Henry 63, St. Marys 30

Stivers 43, Preble Shawnee 42: PS: Unger 19.

Versailles 77, Delphos St. John’s 26: V: Litten 21. DSJ: Cross 16.

Monday’s Results

Arcanum 46, Northmont 44

Badin 61, Lebanon 53

Bellbrook 55, Middletown Madison 25

Bellefontaine 42, Indian Lake 37

Celina 37, Fort Recovery 33

Chaminade Julienne 66, Catholic Central 17

Cin. Christian 57, Lockland 27

Delphos St. John’s 43, Lima Central Catholic 38

Dunbar 63, Withrow 45

Fairmont 57, Talawanda 18: F: Thornton 20, Cornett 16.

Fenwick 39, McAuley 38

Greeneview 53, Springfield Shawnee 39: SS: Wilson 19, Reese 11.

Harrison 49, Hamilton 47: Ham: Beamon 17, Kirkland 16.

Hillsboro 63, Wilmington 37

Kenton Ridge 42, Franklin Monroe 28

Legacy Christian 51, Emmanuel Christian 9

Middletown 54, Ursuline 48: M: Benson 15, Jones 10, Gregory 10.

Milton-Union 29, Newton 27: MU: Brumbaugh 10.

Mississinawa Valley 70, Houston 50

New Knoxville 60, Waynesfield-Goshen 55: NK: Albers 20, Webb 19.

Oakwood 57, Xenia 17

Parkway 50, Van Wert 38: P: Bruns 18.

Ponitz 63, Northwest 32

Tri-Village 50, Sidney 44: S: McNeal 14, Scully 13, Foy 10. TV: Light 15, Hines 11, Wilcox 11, Mize 10.

Trotwood 49, Ben Logan 48: T: Thompson 16. BL: Varner 16.

Twin Valley South 47, National Trail 38

Valley View 65, Edgewood 29: VV: Phillips 14, Riley 13.

West Liberty Salem 38, Jonathan Alder 29

Boys Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Fairborn 2095, Tippecanoe 1885: T: Herzog 377 series.

Fairmont 2603, Springfield 2329: F: Hoelscher 435 series, Luke 434 series.

Riverside 2513, Newton 2376: N: Bess 444 series.

Sidney 2218, Piqua 1879: S: Napier 236 game, Daniels 200 game.

Wayne 2321, Springboro 2124

West Carrollton 2174, Greenville 2163: G: Kiser 393 series.

Monday’s Results

Dayton Christian 2319, Newton 1989: N: Bess 412 series, Butts 409 series. DC: Hicks 222 game, Wiggins 212 game.

Girls Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Fairmont 2100, Springfield 1695: F: Roseberry 467 series, Liming 397 series.

Greenville 1757, West Carrollton 1401: G: Arnett 361 series.

Sidney 1694, Piqua 1526: S: Hurley 247 game.

Tippecanoe 1647, Fairborn 1548: T: Wolbers 353 series.

Wayne 2065, Springboro 1825

Monday’s Results

Dayton Christian 1483, Newton 1295: N: Schultz 251 series, Casey 227 series. DC: Lawson 167 game, Schoening 161 game.

McAuley 2448, Fairfield 2192: F: Arnold 378 series, Freytag 367 series.

Boys Wrestling

Tuesday’s Results

Beavercreek 42, Miamisburg 32

Piqua 42, Tippecanoe 39

Troy 53, Piqua 27

Troy 40, Tippecanoe 39

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.