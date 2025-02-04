H.S. Results 2/3: Ritchie reaches 1,000 career points

Boys Basketball

Monday’s Results

Indian Lake 61, London 56: IL: Reisinger 27, Pequignot 16.

Sunday’s Results

Centerville 59, Wayne 38: C: Greenberg 17, Greenberg 14, Maxwell 11.

Girls Basketball

Monday’s Results

Arcanum 46, Northmont 44

Badin 61, Lebanon 53

Bellbrook 55, Middletown Madison 25

Bellefontaine 42, Indian Lake 37

Celina 37, Fort Recovery 33

Chaminade Julienne 66, Catholic Central 17

Cin. Christian 57, Lockland 27

Delphos St. John’s 43, Lima Central Catholic 38

Dunbar 63, Withrow 45

Fairmont 57, Talawanda 18: F: Thornton 20, Cornett 16.

Fenwick 39, McAuley 38

Greeneview 53, Springfield Shawnee 39: SS: Wilson 19, Reese 11.

Harrison 49, Hamilton 47: Ham: Beamon 17, Kirkland 16.

Hillsboro 63, Wilmington 37

Kenton Ridge 42, Franklin Monroe 28

Legacy Christian 51, Emmanuel Christian 9

Middletown 54, Ursuline 48: M: Benson 15, Jones 10, Gregory 10.

Milton-Union 29, Newton 27: MU: Brumbaugh 10.

Mississinawa Valley 70, Houston 50

New Knoxville 60, Waynesfield-Goshen 55: NK: Albers 20, Webb 19.

Oakwood 57, Xenia 17

Parkway 50, Van Wert 38: P: Bruns 18.

Ponitz 63, Northwest 32

Tri-Village 50, Sidney 44: S: McNeal 14, Scully 13, Foy 10. TV: Light 15, Hines 11, Wilcox 11, Mize 10.

Trotwood 49, Ben Logan 48

Twin Valley South 47, National Trail 38

Valley View 65, Edgewood 29: VV: Phillips 14, Riley 13.

West Liberty Salem 38, Jonathan Alder 29

Boys Bowling

Monday’s Results

Dayton Christian 2319, Newton 1989: N: Bess 412 series, Butts 409 series. DC: Hicks 222 game, Wiggins 212 game.

Girls Bowling

Monday’s Results

Dayton Christian 1483, Newton 1295: N: Schultz 251 series, Casey 227 series. DC: Lawson 167 game, Schoening 161 game.

McAuley 2448, Fairfield 2192: F: Arnold 378 series, Freytag 367 series.

