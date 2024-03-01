H.S. Results 2/29

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
TOURNAMENT
Thursday’s Results
Division I
Centerville 70, Xenia 20: C: Greenberg 16, Powell 15.
Fairmont 60, Stebbins 21
Division II
Fenwick 67, Bethel-Tate 30
Badin 61, Clinton-Massie 32
Division III
Summit Country Day 49, Blanchester 39
Mariemont 54, Georgetown 42
Preble Shawnee 62, Valley View 38: PS: Shrout 23, Morton 20.
Tri-Village 45, Waynesville 43
Wednesday’s Results
Division I
Hamilton 63, Fairfield 45
Lakota East 54, St. Xavier 51
Lebanon 59, Northmont 53
Oak Hills 58, Aiken 49
Sycamore 46, Milford 40
Wayne 79, Belmont 42
Division II
Dunbar 54, Franklin 43
Tippecanoe 61, Meadowdale 57
Woodward 74, New Richmond 34
Wyoming 74, Shroder 44
Division III
Brookville 63, Greeneview 47
Gamble Montessori 55, Cin. Country Day 47
Miami East 51, Carlisle 49: ME: Roeth 14, Rohrer 12.
Williamsburg 74, CHCA 50
Division IV
Botkins 60, Triad 26
Franklin Monroe 63, Fort Loramie 37
Jackson Center 47, Covington 25
Lehman Catholic 46, Southeastern 44
Girls Basketball
TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s Results
Division IV
Botkins 36, Jackson Center 33
Mississinawa Valley 52, Tri-Village 32
Girls Bowling
DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
Thursday’s Results
Division I
Qualifying Teams: Troy 3827; Butler 3824; Wilmington 3821; Bellefontaine 3802; Beavercreek 3779.
