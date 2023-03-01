H.S. Results 2/28

St. Henry 58, New Bremen 45

Girls Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Division I

Princeton 59, Mason 55

Division II

Badin 49, Alter 47

Purcell Marian 63, Bexley 24

