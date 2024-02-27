H.S. Results 2/26: Wayne girls advance in 3OT thriller

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
TOURNAMENT
Monday’s Results
Division II
Oakwood 67, Ponitz 56
Kenton Ridge 72, Bellbrook 58
Carroll 47, Northridge 37
Alter 58, Springfield Shawnee 29: A: Brand 12, Greer 11, Uhl 11.
Division IV
Cin. College Prep 77, Jefferson 32
Dayton Christian 69, DePaul Cristo Rey 59
SBEP 56, SCPA 46
Girls Basketball
TOURNAMENT
Monday’s Results
Division I
Princeton 53, Ross 17
Mt. Notre Dame 55, Walnut Hills 47
Wayne 50, Fairmont 48, 3OT
Division II
Badiin 56, Wilmington 25
McNicholas 57, Batavia 42
Purcell Marian 79, Franklin 32
Division III
Cin. Country Day 60, Seven Hills 38
Madeira 40, Summit Country Day 28
Mechanicsburg 55, Johnstown-Monroe 54: M: Skillings 22, DeLong 12, Forrest 11.
Division IV
Russia 50, Covington 35: R: Francis 16, Poling 12.
Fort Loramie 61, Lehman Catholic 12: FL: Albers 14, Brandewie 10.
