H.S. Results 2/24

TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s Results

Division II

McNicholas 75, Taylor 64

Taft 78, Roger Bacon 62

Fenwick 47, Hughes 21

Badin 49, Indian Hill 36, OT

Division III

Summit Country Day 59, Deer Park 30

Blanchester 61, Madeira 51

Georgetown 49, Purcell Marian 41

Mariemont 67, Cin. Christian 30

Division IV

Fort Loramie 45, Miami Valley 38

Jackson Center 50, Twin Valley South 38

Covington 54, Legacy Christian 50

Southeastern 68, Houston 52

Botkins 55, Calvary Christian 39

Friday’s Results

Division I

Belmont 66, Fairborn 58, OT

Fairfield 62, Harrison 34: F: Clemmons 16, Lewis 13.

Lakota East 65, LaSalle 40: LE: Perry 31.

Middletown 74, Northwest 47

Milford 46, Loveland 43

Northmont 54, West Carrollton 36

Sycamore 62, Mason 44

Wayne 65, Troy 29

Western Hills 75, Kings 65

Division IV

Bradford 51, Ansonia 33

Troy Christian 65, Catholic Central 36: TC: Penrod 23.

Russia 65, Yellow Springs 30

Newton 54, Riverside 39: N: Peters 19, Cornett 15.

Girls Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s Results

Division I

Centerville 44, Springfield 30

Springboro 57, Butler 23: S: Martin 23, Meek 13.

Division III

Norwood 43, Mariemont 37

Friday’s Results

Division III

Mechanicsburg 38, Madison-Plains 29: Me: DeLong 14, Skillings 10.

West Liberty-Salem 37, Miami East 30: WLS: Astorino 11.

