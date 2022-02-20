H.S. Results 2/18-2/19

Fairmont 80, Xenia 28

Hamilton 58, Goshen 38

Lakota East 78, West Clermont 25

Moeller 69, Colerain 32

Springboro 78, Butler 54

Troy 71, Beavercreek 40

Western Hills 57, Harrison 54

Division II

Bellbrook 54, Kenton Ridge 51: Driskell (B) 15, Diorio (B) 12, Robinson (KR) 27.

Carroll 65, Northridge 49

Chaminade Julienne 67, Ben Logan 34: Arn (BL) 13, Powell (CJ) 19.

Dunbar 73, Bellefontaine 37

Hughes 67, Batavia 62

McNicholas 65, Norwood 28

Milton-Union 52, Waynesville 38: Brown (MU) 12, Yates (MU) 12, Brumbaugh (MU) 10, Mitchell (W) 11.

Monroe 42, Badin 37

New Richmond 61, Aiken 54

Roger Bacon 73, Shroder 34

Tippecanoe 58, Eaton 42: Miller (E) 13, Ahmed (E) 10, Coppock (T) 12, Smith (T) 10.

Woodward 84, Bethel-Tate 35

Division III

CHCA 59, Middletown Madison 45

Clermont Northeastern 64, Williamsburg 59

Mariemont 55, Seven Hills 41

Purcell Marian 47, Cin. Country Day 37

Taft 87, East Clinton 15

Division IV

Botkins 61, Fairlawn 32

Catholic Central 45, Emmanuel Christian 42

Cedarville 66, Miami Valley 19

Newton 70, Bradford 54: Peters (N) 24, Oburn (N) 17, Montgomery (N) 14, Smith (N) 10.

Russia 78, Mississinawa Valley 40

Tri-County North 76, Legacy Christian 65

Friday’s Results

Division I

Anderson 56, Kings 50, OT

Elder 70, Milford 52

Fairfield 73, Little Miami 20

Mason 78, Edgewood 49

Northmont 52, Miamisburg 51

Princeton 76, Mount Healthy 45

Walnut Hills 82, Talawanda 36

Wayne 75, West Carrollton 42

Wyoming 51, Clinton-Massie 44

Division II

Alter 80, Northwestern 35: Impson (N) 11, Ruffolo (A) 21, Chew (A) 15, Leen (A) 11.

Fenwick 54, Wilmington 34

Graham 78, Ponitz 76, OT

Oakwood 71, Thurgood Marshall 45: Smith (TM) 20, Sims (TM) 12, Wright (O) 17, Maxwell (O) 17, Epley (O) 13, Pryor (O) 11.

Trotwood 91, Valley View 52

Division IV

Felicity Franklin 52, Middletown Christian 41

Jackson Center 59, Houston 32

Ripley Union-Lewis 71, Cin. Christian 66

Southeastern 53, Twin Valley South 45

Tri-Village 91, Jefferson 17

Troy Christian 54, Lehman Catholic 42

Girls Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s Results

Division III

East Clinton 50, Madeira 47

Greenon 47, Miami East 32

Preble Shawnee 70, Arcanum 62

Waynesville 48, Anna 30

Division IV

Bradford 49, Covington 38: Anderson (C) 11, Harrington (C) 11, Miller (B) 26, Canan (B) 13.

Fort Loramie 69, Houston 26

Russia 59, Botkins 42

Tri-Village 73, Newton 29: Hess (N) 14.

