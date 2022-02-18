H.S. Results 2/16-2/17

Middletown 86, St. Xavier 84: Hall (M) 27, Parker (M) 15, Bennett (M) 14, Day (M) 13, Vanover (SX) 28, Semona (SX) 24, Myers (SX) 11.

Division III

Springfield Shawnee 49, Covington 26: Griffin (SS) 14, Z. Crowe (SS) 12.

Division IV

Fayetteville Perry 57, Lockland 45

Wednesday’s Results

Division I

Centerville 73, Fairborn 33: Rolf (C) 26, House (C) 16.

Lebanon 54, Sidney 53

Tecumseh 49, Piqua 38

Division IV

Cin. Christian 71, New Miami 52

Ripley Union-Lewis 60, Spencer Center 43

REGULAR SEASON

Wednesday’s Results

Carlisle 55, Legacy Christian 47

Trotwood 90, Winton Woods 83

Girls Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division I

Centerville 67, Fairborn 13

Loveland 55, Lebanon 35

Princeton 77, Hamilton 15

West Carrollton 45, Wayne 40

Division II

Alter 59, Fenwick 34: Mahoney (F) 14, Smith (A) 18, Moody (A) 11.

Badin 49, Valley View 47: Henson (VV) 22, Reed (VV) 15, Lindesmith (B) 14, Pohlen (B) 13.

Tippecanoe 55, Graham 29

Trotwood 71, Stivers 19

Division III

Mariemont 55, Norwood 40

Purcell Marian 68, CHCA 19

Division IV

Cedarville 51, Legacy Christian 47

Fayetteville Perry 36, Felicity Franklin 27

Newton 52, Yellow Springs 42: VanCulin (N) 15, Craig (N) 13.

Tri-Village 79, Franklin Monroe 20: Sagester (TV) 24, Hunt (TV) 18, Downing (TV) 16.

Wednesday’s Results

Division I

Bellbrook 57, Franklin 32

Lakota West 65, Edgewood 35: Homan (E) 13, Flores (LW) 17, Doerman (LW) 12, Gregory (LW) 11.

Mt. Notre Dame 69, Monroe 28: Bransford (MND) 27, Stanley (MND) 14.

Sidney 58, Beavercreek 47

Ursuline 63, Withrow 27

Winton Woods 47, Walnut Hills 38

Division III

Arcanum 64, Northridge 10

Preble Shawnee 58, National Trail 44

Division IV

Fort Loramie 76, Triad 4

Houston 41, Mississinawa Valley 39

Boys Bowling

TOURNAMENT

Division II

At Colerain

Qualifying Teams: 1. Reading 4274; 2. Finneytown 3882; 3. Middletown Christian 3708; 4. Cin. Christian 3705.

At Poelking Marian

Qualifying Teams: 1. Mechanicsburg 4434; 2. Versailles 4140; 3. Kenton Ridge 4108; 4. Graham 4007; 5. Springfield Shawnee 3929; 6. Fort Loramie 3921; 7. Riverside 3835; 8. Ben Logan 3770; 9. Northwestern 3722; 10. Alter 3715; 11. Yellow Springs 3676; 12. Greenon 3672.

At Cherry Grove

Qualifying Teams: 1. Georgetown 4238; 2. Batavia 4144; 3. Clinton-Massie 4078; 4. Seven Hills 3854; 5. McNicholas 3779; 6. Williamsburg 3594; Ripley Union-Lewis 3501.

Girls Bowling

TOURNAMENT

Division II

At Poelking Marian

Qualifying Teams: 1. Mechanicsburg 3670; 2. Versailles 3595; 3. Indian Lake 3590; 4. Graham 3541; 5. Fort Loramie 3478; 6. Kenton Ridge 3383; 7. Urbana 3332; 8. Greenon 3230; 9. Alter 3194; 10. Springfield Shawnee 3159; 11. Ansonia 3147; 12. Emmanuel Christian 3090.

At Cherry Grove

Qualifying Teams: 1. Batavia 3451; 2. Georgetown 3423; 3. East Clinton 327; 4. Summit Country Day 3215; 5. Bethel-Tate 3210; 6. Clinton-Massie 2675; 7. McNicholas 2662.

At Colerain

Qualifying Teams: 1. Taylor 3425; 2. Reading 3134; 3. Cin. Christian 2953; 4. Purcell Marian 2910; 5. Roger Bacon 2831.

REGULAR SEASON

Wednesday’s Results

Northmont 2187, Springfield 1777: Fritz (N) 235 game, Yingst (N) 204 game.

Wrestling

Wednesday’s Results

Lebanon 37, La Salle 33

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.