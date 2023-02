H.S. Results 2/14

Dixie 54, Brookville 37: B: King 14.

Indian Lake 62, Carlisle 51

Miami East 64, National Trail 38

Stivers 65, Northeastern 54

Tri-Village 74, Houston 30

Waynesville 58, Arcanum 41

Division IV

Fayetteville Perry 80, Oyler 45

Riverview East 70, Spencer Center 25

Monday’s Results

Division IV

Cin. Christian 67, New Miami 29

Cin. College Prep 66, St. Bernard 36

Lockland 74, Middletown Christian 61

REGULAR SEASON

Monday’s Results

Wayne 70, Trotwood 55: W: Rice 26. T: Carpenter 18.

Girls Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division I

Kings 49, Winton Woods 43

West Clermont 79, Hamilton 13

Division II

Badin 47, Indian Hill 29

Carroll 68, Tecumseh 39

Oakwood 75, Urbana 68: U: Dixon 19, Mounce 19, Cotner 14, Forson 12.

Tippecanoe 38, Northridge 27

Waynesville 51, Clinton-Massie 34

Division III

Anna 44, Milton-Union 24: MU: Jacobs 11.

Bethel 56, Dayton Christian 18

East Clinton 84, Taft 12

Fairbanks 60, Centerburg 31: F: Miller 15, Lahmers 10.

Mechanicsburg 60, Elgin 19: M: DeLong 18, Skillings 14, Conley 13.

Norwood 64, Reading 43

Division IV

Fayetteville Perry 48, Cin. Christian 8

Middletown Christian 68, St. Bernard 23

Monday’s Results

Division I

Beavercreek 61, Butler 56

Centerville 48, Chaminade Julienne 36

Princeton 76, Western Hills 18

Sidney 66, Xenia 37

Springboro 57, Piqua 11: S: Martin 20.

Walnut Hills 47, Ross 27

Division III

Madeira 45, Gamble Montessori 12

Mariemont 31, Middletown Madison 26

Division IV

Botkins 48, Franklin Monroe 31

Mississinawa Valley 53, Riverside 29

Girls Bowling

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Division II

At Marian

Qualifying Teams: Graham 3689; Versailles 3624; Fort Loramie 3524; Indian Lake 3511; Urbana 3494; Greenon 3349; Emmanuel Christian 3297; Kenton Ridge 3268; Northwestern 3245; Ben Logan 3055; Southeastern 3015; Mississinawa Valley 2902.

Area Individual Qualifiers: Baker (Alter); Wilson (Springfield Shawnee); Hurst (Alter); Ullery (West Liberty-Salem); Reagan (Northeastern); Supinger (Russia); Duff (Riverside); Heitkamp (Russia); Mueller (West Liberty-Salem); Brown (Ansonia); Rose (Russia); Nolley (Greeneview).

At Rollhouse

Qualifying Teams: Reading 3183; Roger Bacon 2680; Middletown Christian 2659; Badin 2482; North College Hill 2479.

Area Individual Qualifiers: Porter (Cin. Christian); Brinker (Cin. Christian).

At Cherry Grove

Qualifying Teams: Summit Country Day 2872; Bethel-Tate 2855; Clinton-Massie 2840; Fayetteville Perry 2795; Blanchester 2793; Georgetown 2710; Clermont Northeastern 2709.

