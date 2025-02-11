H.S. Results 2/10: Bellbrook girls open tournament play with win

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Monday’s Results
Hamilton 56, Colerain 41: H: Johnson-Perdomo 22, Davis 14.
Loveland 82, Lebanon 78, OT: Le: Coffey 28, Weber 22, Schmenk 16.
Marion Local 67, Spencerville 54: ML: Mescher 17, Niekamp 15.
Parkway 66, South Adams (IN) 31
Tecumseh 68, Northwestern 54: T: Stafford 30, Dixon 17.
Valley View 52, Middletown Madison 43
Girls Basketball
TOURNAMENT
Monday’s Results
Division III
Bellbrook 71, Stivers 14
REGULAR SEASON
Monday’s Results
Anna 36, West Liberty-Salem 30
Badin 47, Legacy Christian 39: LC: Solomon 18. B: Even 10, Cosgrove 10.
Carlisle 38, Dayton Christian 34
Carroll 79, Batavia 38
Dublin Coffman 41, Centerville 37
Hamilton 31, Monroe 14: H: Beamon 10.
Trotwood 48, Taft 46
Boys Bowling
Monday’s Results
Centerville 2439, Springboro 2300: C: White 466 series.
Sidney 2250, Tippecanoe 2091: T: Herzog 454 series.
Girls Bowling
Monday’s Results
Tippecanoe 1846, Sidney 1789: T: Wolbers 387 series.
