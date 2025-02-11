H.S. Results 2/10: Bellbrook girls open tournament play with win

Monday’s Results

Hamilton 56, Colerain 41: H: Johnson-Perdomo 22, Davis 14.

Loveland 82, Lebanon 78, OT: Le: Coffey 28, Weber 22, Schmenk 16.

Marion Local 67, Spencerville 54: ML: Mescher 17, Niekamp 15.

Parkway 66, South Adams (IN) 31

Tecumseh 68, Northwestern 54: T: Stafford 30, Dixon 17.

Valley View 52, Middletown Madison 43

Girls Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Monday’s Results

Division III

Bellbrook 71, Stivers 14

REGULAR SEASON

Monday’s Results

Anna 36, West Liberty-Salem 30

Badin 47, Legacy Christian 39: LC: Solomon 18. B: Even 10, Cosgrove 10.

Carlisle 38, Dayton Christian 34

Carroll 79, Batavia 38

Dublin Coffman 41, Centerville 37

Hamilton 31, Monroe 14: H: Beamon 10.

Trotwood 48, Taft 46

Boys Bowling

Monday’s Results

Centerville 2439, Springboro 2300: C: White 466 series.

Sidney 2250, Tippecanoe 2091: T: Herzog 454 series.

Girls Bowling

Monday’s Results

Tippecanoe 1846, Sidney 1789: T: Wolbers 387 series.

