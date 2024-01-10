H.S. Results 1/9: Greer leads Alter to win with 32-point performance

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 69, Beavercreek 62: B: Gluck 20, Williams 18, Ellerbe 13. A: Greer 32, Brand 12.

Badin 62, Bellbrook 50: Be: Webb 16, Solomon 14, Caswell 11.

Bellefontaine 49, Springfield Shawnee 39

Brookville 58, Valley View 53: B: Wood 21.

Carlisle 54, Middletown Madison 37

Dayton Christian 83, Twin Valley South 47: DC: Collins 24, Slavens 18, Shepherd 13.

Dunbar 75, Belmont 58

Emmanuel Christian 55, Middletown Christian 43: EC: Hudson 18, Ferryman 17.

Fairbanks 56, Southeastern 55

Fairborn 66, Xenia 65: F: Townsend 18, Williams 16, Larson 15.

Fairmont 70, Oakwood 47

Fayetteville 53, Legacy Christian 52

Franklin 62, Wilmington 50

Greeneview 72, Mechanicsburg 54

Hamilton 54, Lakota East 48: LE: Perry 25. H: Tillery 16, Davis 15.

Kenton Ridge 60, Indian Lake 56

Lakota West 68, Mason 38: LW: Curry 23, Meade-Moss 15.

Lehman Catholic 70, Mississinawa Valley 38: LC: O’Leary 20, Frantz 15, Olding 10. MV: Hunt 11.

London 61, Graham 24: L: Jones 18, Turner 13.

Madison Plains 37, West Jefferson 36

Miamisburg 56, Edgewood 37

Monroe 55, Talawanda 48: M: Atha 15, Zolman 13, Poe 12. T: Leitch 22, James 13.

Newton 67, Covington 64

North Union 59, Tecumseh 54: T: Stafford 16, Leathley 12, Cassell 12, Wehener 11.

Northeastern 48, Greenon 42: G: Bowman 14, Turner 12, Ricks 10. N: Guevara 12, Smith 10.

Oak Hills 54, Princeton 48

Piqua 50, Troy 47: P: Anderson 22, Hancock 13. T: Furlong 12, Kaiser 10.

Ponitz 63, Stivers 61

Preble Shawnee 55, Ross 50

Sidney 56, Greenville 41: S: Spradling 21, Steele 16, Daniel 15.

St. Xavier 67, Springfield 46

Stebbins 61, West Carrollton 56

Sycamore 53, Middletown 33: M: Landers 10.

Tippecanoe 39, Butler 30

Trotwood 65, Withrow 43: T: Howard 14.

Urbana 62, Northwestern 20

Wayne 72, Lima Senior 42

Waynesville 56, Eaton 42

West Clermont 72, Mt. Healthy 54

West Liberty-Salem 63, Cedarville 59

Girls Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Centerville 55, Miamisburg 46: C: Keeton 12, Palomino 11.

Middletown Madison 30, Middletown Christian 28

National Trail 39, Lincoln 10

Troy Christian 45, Tri County North 40

Waynesfield-Goshen 48, Riverside 40

Monday’s Results

Coldwater 64, Lima Central Catholic 27: C: Wenning 41.

Goshen 57, Wilmington 39

Legacy Christian 42, Cedarville 24: C: Mossing 15.

Mechanicsburg 61, Catholic Central 38: M: DeLong 23, Skillings 18. CC: Smoot 23.

Middletown Madison 67, Blanchester 31

Milford 49, McNicholas 42

Milton-Union 51, Franklin-Monroe 21: MU: Berberich 19, Brumbaugh 17.

Mt. Healthy 51, Hamilton 41

Mt. Notre Dame 60, Fairfield 46: F: Richardson 16, McCoy 14.

Northmont 61, Valley View 31: N: Williams 12, Taylor 11, Gunn 11, Hall 11.

Northridge 44, Brookville 32: B: Haupt 10.

Northwestern 61, Emmanuel Christian 19: EC: Lawrence 14.

Parkway 34, Greenville 25

Preble Shawnee 45, Eaton 30

Springfield 70, Fairborn 32

Thurgood Marshall 64, Meadowdale 62

Triad 56, Ridgemont 34

Girls Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 2867, Versailles 2561, Urbana 2561: M: Dingledine 456 series, Ford 433 series.

