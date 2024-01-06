H.S. Results 1/5: Tecumseh boys beat the buzzer in OT win

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Friday’s Results
Alter 48, Carroll 37: A: Greer 16, Uhl 11, Brand 10. C: Perkins 17, Dent 12.
Arcanum 61, Mississinawa Valley 28: A: Christ 20, Lock 10.
Beavercreek 58, Fairmont 51
Bellbrook 67, Eaton 49
Belmont 77, Meadowdale 58
Benjamin Logan 50, Graham 37
Botkins 50, Anna 49: B: Topp 15, Herzog 14.
Carlisle 53, Waynesville 47: C: Lawson 18, Rowe 15, Morgenson 11.
Cedarville 70, Triad 35: C: Criswell 17, Johnson 16, Mossing 11, Cross 10.
Centerville 62, Moeller 55: C: Powell 22, Njie 15, Greenberg 13.
Chaminade Julienne 55, Fenwick 41: CJ: Weatherspoon 16. F: Temming 26.
Coldwater 58, New Knoxville 26
Dayton Christian 62, Yellow Springs 38: DC: Collins 15, Slavens 14, Edgerton 12.
Delphos St Johns 60, New Bremen 53
Elder 53, Wayne 50
Fairbanks 60, Greeneview 46: F: Green 23, Maine 10, Wiedmann 10.
Fairfield 68, Mason 50: F: Lewis 12, Sanders 11, Clemmons 10, Ingram 10.
Franklin 60, Edgewood 52
Franklin-Monroe 55, Bradford 38: B: Canan 18.
Greenon 64, Mechanicsburg 59: M: Meade 16, Freeze 14, Titus 10. G: Turner 28, Bowman 26.
Greenville 53, Piqua 48: P: Kuhlman 26.
Hamilton 48, Oak Hills 46: H: Davis 11, Holden 10.
Indian Lake 67, Springfield Shawnee 65
Jackson Center 55, Houston 17
Kenton Ridge 48, Bellefontaine 45
Lakota West 56, Lakota East 46: LW: Tyson 21, Green 11. LE: Perry 12.
Legacy Christian 59, Middletown Christian 37
London 52, Urbana 38
McNicholas 47, Badin 30: B: Wright 11.
Miami East 71, Bethel 59: ME: Roeth 23, Apple 16, Rohrer 13.
Middletown Madison 53, Valley View 36
Monroe 48, Ross 36: R: Nunn 12.
National Trail 33, Twin Valley South 30
New Richmond 57, Clinton-Massie 51
North Union 77, Northwestern 68
Northmont 58, Springfield 47: N: Hatcher 20, Vaughn 10.
Northridge 63, Milton-Union 27: MU: Schaurer 11, Lovin 10.
Oakwood 75, Brookville 66: B: Wood 22, King 14.
Parkway 48, Minster 45
Ponitz 60, Dunbar 58
Preble Shawnee 66, Tri-County North 34: PS: Blankenship 17, Mills 11, Robinette 10, Morton 10.
Princeton 71, Middletown 63: M: Landers 20.
Russia 43, Fort Loramie 18
Springboro 80, Miamisburg 73: S: Butler 26, Yates 23.
Stebbins 46, Butler 45
St. Henry 63, Marion Local 54
St. Marys 53, Wapakoneta 50
Sycamore 64, Colerain 33
Tecumseh 58, Jonathan Alder 56, OT: T: Stafford 20, Cassell 18.
Thurgood Marshall 44, Stivers 38
Tippecanoe 60, Sidney 57: T: Sivon 17, Davis 16, Bailey 13.
Tri-Village 75, Ansonia 38
Troy Christian 54, Lehman Catholic 37: TC: Penrod 19, Free 11.
Versailles 45, Ft. Recovery 31: V: Watren 17, Ahrens 12, Griesdorn 12.
West Carrollton 59, Xenia 38
Wilmington 68, Western Brown 55: W: Kibler 33.
Thursday’s Results
Catholic Central 49, West Jefferson 46
Girls Basketball
Friday’s Results
Mechanicsburg 63, Greenon 47: G: Faust 13, Riley 13, Hundley 10. M: Skillings 22, Conley 16, Forrest 15.
Thursday’s Results
Ansonia 58, Twin Valley South 46: A: Reichert 15, Barga 11, Creager 11, Schmit 10.
Dixie 48, Franklin Monroe 26
Goshen 67, Franklin 39
Middletown Madison 40, Eaton 13
Milton-Union 47, Lehman Catholic 46: MU: Brumbaugh 26, Berberich 12.
Mississinawa Valley 61, Newton 35
Monroe 46, Clinton Massie 32
Mt. Healthy 55, Trotwood 29: T: Cummings 13.
Oakwood 51, Valley View 35
Ponitz 67, Dunbar 42
Preble Shawnee 23, National Trail 21
Riverside 42, Triad 37
Thurgood Marshall 58, Stivers 23
Tri-County North 56, Bradford 53
Boys Bowling
Thursday’s Results
Mechanicsburg 2499, Triad 1597: M: Brewer 201 game, Cordell 213 game.
