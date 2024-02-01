H.S. Results 1/31: Conley sets ‘Burg record

Emily Conley hauled in 19 rebounds to become the career leader for Mechanicsburg in a 52-35 win versus North Union in girls basketball on Wednesday.
PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Wednesday’s Results
Trotwood 73, Hughes 43: T: Blanton 16.
Tuesday’s Results
Arcanum 70, Bradford 67
Beavercreek 56, St. Xavier 52
Bellbrook 48, Chaminade Julienne 44: CJ: Weatherspoon 13, Johnson 12.
Brookville 82, Franklin 58
Butler 62, Xenia 59
Carlisle 63, Dayton Christian 60
Carroll 55, Kenton Ridge 27: KR: Fyffe 10. C: Seymour 14, Perkins 12.
Cedarville 66, Greenon 36: C: Johnson 20, Criswell 16.
Celina 58, Bellefontaine 47
Covington 61, Milton-Union 52
Fairbanks 56, West Jefferson 11
Fairfield 44, Lakota East 39
Lakota West 50, Oak Hills 47
LaSalle 51, Badin 42: B: Ollis 13.
Madison Plains 39, Catholic Central 28
Mason 68, Colerain 25
Middletown 47, Hamilton 38
Newton 47, Dixie 36: N: Peters 20.
Northridge 76, Bethel 38
Oakwood 73, Fenwick 60
Princeton 58, Sycamore 31
Seven Hills 59, New Miami 23
Sidney 55, Piqua 41
Southeastern 58, Greeneview 44
Taft 83, Stivers 60
Tippecanoe 61, Fairborn 45
Troy 53, Stebbins 52: T: Miller 15, Furlong 10.
Troy Christian 56, Miami East 41
Twin Valley South 61, Yellow Springs 50
Wayne 71, Meadowdale 55
Waynesville 60, Wilmington 51
West Carrollton 69, Greenville 43
West Liberty-Salem 50, Triad 22
Girls Basketball
Wednesday’s Results
Alter 55, Carroll 49
Badin 61, McNicholas 51
Beavercreek 58, Miamisburg 42
Butler 58, Xenia 24
Chaminade Julienne 53, Fenwick 31
Cin. Christian 57, Clark Montessori 52
Fairbanks 47, Northeastern 6
Fairmont 48, Centerville 42
Harrison 52, Talawanda 16
Lakota East 56, Sycamore 19
Lakota West 69, Hamilton 41
London 61, Graham 58
Mason 35, Oak Hills 28
Mechanicsburg 52, North Union 35: NU: Lindsey 10, Harrah 10. M: DeLong 19, Skillings 11, Forrest 10.
Middletown 57, Colerain 31
Princeton 56, Fairfield 32
Springboro 75, Northmont 40
Tippecanoe 61, Fairborn 25
Triad 38, Greeneview 36
Trotwood-Madison 58, Ponitz 49
Tuesday’s Results
Greenon 66, Triad 47
Lehman Catholic 34, Newton 20
Middletown Madison 59, Twin Valley South 33
North College Hill 42, New Miami 40
Boys Bowling
Tuesday’s Results
Parkway 1903, Newton 1862
Girls Bowling
Tuesday’s Results
Parkway 1924, Newton 1594
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.