H.S. Results 1/3

Brookville 60, Newton 52: N: Oburn 14, Peters 10. B: Crabtree 11, Jennings 11.

Carlisle 69, Legacy Christian 56

Carroll 53, Tecumseh 30: Ca: McKitrick 17.

Cedarville 70, Northeastern 40

Chaminade Julienne 64, Wayne 61

Fairbanks 45, Madison Plains 42: F: Crowe 18.

Fairfield 64, Colerain 26: F: Crim 19.

Fenwick 60, Edgewood 39

Fort Recovery 55, Arcanum 52

Greeneview 60, Triad 21

Lakota East 54, Hamilton 31: LE: Perry 16, Powell 12. H: Matthews 21.

Lehman Catholic 45, Houston 25: LC: Chapman 21.

Mason 60, Lakota West 40: LW: Drane 10.

Middletown Christian 63, Bradford 55

Milton-Union 66, Valley View 61: MU: Brumbaugh 18, Brown 13, Yates 12.

Monroe 69, Clinton-Massie 43

Princeton 69, Oak Hills 57

Southeastern 50, West Jefferson 24

Springfield 50, Miamisburg 45

Sycamore 59, Middletown 47: M: Landers 16, Day 10.

Tippecanoe 39, Sidney 24

Trotwood 71, Thurgood Marshall 58: Tr: Carpenter 22, Morton 19. TM: Sims 14, Spearman 12.

Troy 57, Stebbins 51

Urbana 62, Springfield Shawnee 49

Waynesville 70, Dayton Christian 68

West Carrollton 55, Northmont 44: N: Hitchock 11, Wilkins 11.

West Liberty-Salem 49, Greenon 38: WLS: Jones 19, Longwood 14. G: Spangler 13, Pacura 10.

Withrow 60, Dunbar 54

Wyoming 51, Ross 39

Monday’s Results

Thurgood Marshall 64, Patriot Prep 48

Girls Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Fairbanks 33, Hilliard Davidson 24: F: Lehman 15.

Legacy Christian 41, National Trail 25

Summit Country Day 65, Hughes 18

Monday’s Results

Butler 39, Oakwood 36

Chaminade Julienne 54, Cedarville 24

Greeneview 43, Dayton Christian 34

Kings 52, Edgewood 21

Mechanicsburg 83, Southeastern 54: M: DeLong 26, Skillings 22, Conley 16, Schipfer 12.

Miami East 46, Troy 22

Middletown 57, Little Miami 45: M: Prince 10.

Milford 52, Fairfield 51

St. Ursula 64, McNicholas 54

Sycamore 43, Loveland 27

Thurgood Marshall 53, Trotwood 46

Waynesville 48, Goshen 44: W: Berrey 12, Stupp 11.

Boys Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Dayton Christian 1880, Legacy Christian 1630: DC: Wiggins 352 series, Sigala 346 series.

Monday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 2509, West Liberty-Salem 2313 M Ritchie 434 series, Sadowski 389 series.

Girls Bowling

Monday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 2726, West Liberty-Salem 1553: M: Dingledine 453, Waller 430.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.