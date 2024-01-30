H.S. Results 1/29: Martin pours in 32 points in ‘Boro win

PREP RESULTS
Girls Basketball
Monday’s Results
Badin 53, Fenwick 18: B: Even 21, Pate 13.
Butler 48, Tecumseh 20
Cedarville 59, Kenton Ridge 25
Colerain 60, Sycamore 57
Grandview Hts. 40, Madison Plains 37
Legacy Christian 66, Emmanuel Christian 22: LC: Lawrence 12.
McNicholas 62, Chaminade Julienne 37
Miami East 35, West Liberty Salem 24
Northmont 47, Piqua 25
Ponitz 62, Dunbar 42
Princeton 51, Oak Hills 35
Springboro 66, Bellbrook 44: B: Frantz 20, Scohy 17. S: Martin 32, Downing 10.
Thurgood Marshall 69, Stivers 24
Troy Christian 61, Graham 53
Wayne 67, Trotwood 28: W: Chambers 16.
Boys Bowling
Monday’s Results
Dayton Christian 1957, Legacy Christian 1497: DC: Fuller 213 game, Hicks 197 game.
Newton 1888, Mississinawa Valley 1258
Girls Bowling
Monday’s Results
Newton 1758, Mississinawa Valley 1734
