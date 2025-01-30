H.S. Results 1/29: Martin becomes Springboro’s career leading scorer

Bryn Martin poured in 38 points in Springboro’s 85-29 win versus Northmont on Wednesday, becoming the all-time leading scorer for Springboro.
Martin passed the milestone with a three-point basket in the third quarter, recording her 1,750th point. Kelly Wurth held the previous record at 1,747.
PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Wednesday’s Results
Fairbanks 55, Greeneview 27
Seven Hills 81, Cin. Christian 55
Tuesday’s Results
Alter 64, Goshen 38: A: Conner 21, Uhl 11.
Ansonia 58, Middletown Christian 41
Beavercreek 59, Wayne 55
Botkins 66, Anna 53: B: Doseck 17, Monnin 16, Pleiman 15.
Brookville 64, Valley View 52
Carlisle 69, Middletown Madison 39: C: Rowe 22, Lawson 22, Conger 11.
Carroll 61, Dayton Christian 47: DC: Kidd 15, Slavens 13. C: Seymour 13, Valentine 12, Tipps 10.
Centerville 52, Fairmont 47: C: Greenberg 29.
Chaminade Julienne 56, Bellbrook 52, OT
CHCA 66, Fenwick 48
Coldwater 72, Minster 66, OT
Dixie 57, Thurgood Marshall 55
Fairfield 72, Colerain 42
Fort Loramie 41, Fairlawn 25
Harrison 36, Edgewood 33
Jackson Center 61, Houston 35
Kings 75, Lebanon 64
La Salle 31, Badin 28
Lakota East 59, Hamilton 45
Lehman Catholic 66, Riverside 45: LC: Frantz 18, Carlisle 15, Lachey 12. R: Woods 12, Sanford 11.
Lima Bath 56, New Bremen 53, 2OT
Marion Local 46, Fort Recovery 38
Miami East 39, Troy Christian 33: ME: Francis 13, Antonides 10.
Miami Trace 72, Wilmington 43
Mississinawa Valley 75, Jefferson 24
Northmont 73, Springfield 70, OT: N: Hatcher 33, Tyree 11.
Northridge 64, Bethel 23: N: Smith 19.
Oak Hills 43, Lakota West 31
Preble Shawnee 55, Bradford 45: B: Canan 24. PS: Robinette 18.
Princeton 85, Middletown 75: M: Maldonado 26, Shields 22.
Sidney 55, Piqua 42
Springboro 80, Miamisburg 65: S: Wilhite 20.
Sycamore 46, Mason 35
Tippecanoe 56, Fairborn 39: T: Bailey 30, Zumwalt 16.
Troy 64, Stebbins 38: T: Haught 15, Murphy 14, Burns 13.
West Liberty-Salem 51, Greenon 47: G: Bowman 17, Henry 10. WLS: Hershberger 14, Reames 13.
Xenia 62, Butler 60
Girls Basketball
Wednesday’s Results
Ben Logan 49, Triad 29
Butler 74, Xenia 14
Carroll 62, Wilmington 13
Cedarville 65, Springfield Shawnee 40: SS: Wilson 16.
Cin. Christian 48, Clark Montessori 34
Fairfield 42, Middletown 40: F: Hayes 14. M: Johnson 15.
Fairmont 62, Beavercreek 37: F: Hargrave 19, Thornton 17, Cornett 15.
Fenwick 46, Tri-Village 27
Greenville 37, West Carrollton 27
Harrison 43, Talawanda 20
Kenton Ridge 37, Emmanuel Christian 21
Liberty Union 54, Madison Plains 36
Mason 59, Lakota East 39: LE: Asher 18.
McNicholas 45, Chaminade Julienne 37
Oak Hills 27, Hamilton 26
Ponitz 46, Trotwood 36
Princeton 70, Lakota West 49: LW: Fox 19.
Sidney 37, Piqua 35
Southeastern 44, Jonathan Alder 36
Springboro 85, Northmont 29: S: Martin 38, Trent 13, Martin 10, Jones 10.
Sycamore 72, Colerain 48
Tippecanoe 67, Fairborn 34
Tuesday’s Results
Ansonia 58, Middletown Christian 41
Legacy Christian 50, Urbana 42
Minster 43, St. Marys 22
Preble Shawnee 47, Franklin 26: PS: Hatmaker 13, Mondello-Garrett 12, Apking 11.
Van Wert 36, Coldwater 35
Boys Bowling
Wednesday’s Results
Dayton Christian 2145, Northeastern 1834: DC: Hicks 253 game, Wiggins 233 game.
Stebbins 2040, Greenville 1967: G: Floyd 412 series.
Tuesday’s Results
Fairmont 2556, Northmont 2256: F: Staton 486 series, Hoelscher 451 series.
Mechanicsburg 2597, Southeastern 2536
Yellow Springs 2209, Dayton Christian 2147: DC: Pacifico 252 game, Wiggins 247 game.
Girls Bowling
Wednesday’s Results
Greenville 1643, Stebbins 1225: G: Davidson 335 series.
Northeastern 1656, Dayton Christian 1364: DC: Schoening 181 game, Millhouse 154 game.
Tuesday’s Results
Dayton Christian 1362, Yellow Springs 1147: DC: Schoening 169 game.
Fairmont 2273, Northmont 2128: F: Roseberry 453 series, Liming 422 series.
Mechanicsburg 2325, Southeastern 1950: M: Picklesimer 411 series, Hoover 376 series.
Wrestling
Wednesday’s Results
Springboro 56, Mason 15
Tippecanoe 48, Bethel 30
Tuesday’s Results
Versailles 44, Coldwater 19
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.