H.S. Results 1/29: Martin becomes Springboro’s career leading scorer

ajc.com

High School Sports
Jan 30, 2025
X

Bryn Martin poured in 38 points in Springboro’s 85-29 win versus Northmont on Wednesday, becoming the all-time leading scorer for Springboro.

Martin passed the milestone with a three-point basket in the third quarter, recording her 1,750th point. Kelly Wurth held the previous record at 1,747.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Wednesday’s Results

Fairbanks 55, Greeneview 27

Seven Hills 81, Cin. Christian 55

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 64, Goshen 38: A: Conner 21, Uhl 11.

Ansonia 58, Middletown Christian 41

Beavercreek 59, Wayne 55

Botkins 66, Anna 53: B: Doseck 17, Monnin 16, Pleiman 15.

Brookville 64, Valley View 52

Carlisle 69, Middletown Madison 39: C: Rowe 22, Lawson 22, Conger 11.

Carroll 61, Dayton Christian 47: DC: Kidd 15, Slavens 13. C: Seymour 13, Valentine 12, Tipps 10.

Centerville 52, Fairmont 47: C: Greenberg 29.

Chaminade Julienne 56, Bellbrook 52, OT

CHCA 66, Fenwick 48

Coldwater 72, Minster 66, OT

Dixie 57, Thurgood Marshall 55

Fairfield 72, Colerain 42

Fort Loramie 41, Fairlawn 25

Harrison 36, Edgewood 33

Jackson Center 61, Houston 35

Kings 75, Lebanon 64

La Salle 31, Badin 28

Lakota East 59, Hamilton 45

Lehman Catholic 66, Riverside 45: LC: Frantz 18, Carlisle 15, Lachey 12. R: Woods 12, Sanford 11.

Lima Bath 56, New Bremen 53, 2OT

Marion Local 46, Fort Recovery 38

Miami East 39, Troy Christian 33: ME: Francis 13, Antonides 10.

Miami Trace 72, Wilmington 43

Mississinawa Valley 75, Jefferson 24

Northmont 73, Springfield 70, OT: N: Hatcher 33, Tyree 11.

Northridge 64, Bethel 23: N: Smith 19.

Oak Hills 43, Lakota West 31

Preble Shawnee 55, Bradford 45: B: Canan 24. PS: Robinette 18.

Princeton 85, Middletown 75: M: Maldonado 26, Shields 22.

Sidney 55, Piqua 42

Springboro 80, Miamisburg 65: S: Wilhite 20.

Sycamore 46, Mason 35

Tippecanoe 56, Fairborn 39: T: Bailey 30, Zumwalt 16.

Troy 64, Stebbins 38: T: Haught 15, Murphy 14, Burns 13.

West Liberty-Salem 51, Greenon 47: G: Bowman 17, Henry 10. WLS: Hershberger 14, Reames 13.

Xenia 62, Butler 60

Girls Basketball

Wednesday’s Results

Ben Logan 49, Triad 29

Butler 74, Xenia 14

Carroll 62, Wilmington 13

Cedarville 65, Springfield Shawnee 40: SS: Wilson 16.

Cin. Christian 48, Clark Montessori 34

Fairfield 42, Middletown 40: F: Hayes 14. M: Johnson 15.

Fairmont 62, Beavercreek 37: F: Hargrave 19, Thornton 17, Cornett 15.

Fenwick 46, Tri-Village 27

Greenville 37, West Carrollton 27

Harrison 43, Talawanda 20

Kenton Ridge 37, Emmanuel Christian 21

Liberty Union 54, Madison Plains 36

Mason 59, Lakota East 39: LE: Asher 18.

McNicholas 45, Chaminade Julienne 37

Oak Hills 27, Hamilton 26

Ponitz 46, Trotwood 36

Princeton 70, Lakota West 49: LW: Fox 19.

Sidney 37, Piqua 35

Southeastern 44, Jonathan Alder 36

Springboro 85, Northmont 29: S: Martin 38, Trent 13, Martin 10, Jones 10.

Sycamore 72, Colerain 48

Tippecanoe 67, Fairborn 34

Tuesday’s Results

Ansonia 58, Middletown Christian 41

Legacy Christian 50, Urbana 42

Minster 43, St. Marys 22

Preble Shawnee 47, Franklin 26: PS: Hatmaker 13, Mondello-Garrett 12, Apking 11.

Van Wert 36, Coldwater 35

Boys Bowling

Wednesday’s Results

Dayton Christian 2145, Northeastern 1834: DC: Hicks 253 game, Wiggins 233 game.

Stebbins 2040, Greenville 1967: G: Floyd 412 series.

Tuesday’s Results

Fairmont 2556, Northmont 2256: F: Staton 486 series, Hoelscher 451 series.

Mechanicsburg 2597, Southeastern 2536

Yellow Springs 2209, Dayton Christian 2147: DC: Pacifico 252 game, Wiggins 247 game.

Girls Bowling

Wednesday’s Results

Greenville 1643, Stebbins 1225: G: Davidson 335 series.

Northeastern 1656, Dayton Christian 1364: DC: Schoening 181 game, Millhouse 154 game.

Tuesday’s Results

Dayton Christian 1362, Yellow Springs 1147: DC: Schoening 169 game.

Fairmont 2273, Northmont 2128: F: Roseberry 453 series, Liming 422 series.

Mechanicsburg 2325, Southeastern 1950: M: Picklesimer 411 series, Hoover 376 series.

Wrestling

Wednesday’s Results

Springboro 56, Mason 15

Tippecanoe 48, Bethel 30

Tuesday’s Results

Versailles 44, Coldwater 19

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

In Other News
1
H.S. Results 1/28: Hatcher leads Northmont in OT win
2
H.S. Results 1/27
3
H.S. Results 1/24: Greer reaches 1,000 career point mark in Alter win
4
H.S. Results 1/23: Fairmont wrestling wins Battle of Far Hills
5
H.S. Results 1/22: McDowell pours in 30 in Centerville win