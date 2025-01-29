H.S. Results 1/28: Hatcher leads Northmont in OT win

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 64, Goshen 38: A: Conner 21, Uhl 11.

Ansonia 58, Middletown Christian 41

Beavercreek 59, Wayne 55

Botkins 66, Anna 53: B: Doseck 17, Monnin 16, Pleiman 15.

Brookville 64, Valley View 52

Carlisle 69, Middletown Madison 39: C: Rowe 22, Lawson 22, Conger 11.

Carroll 61, Dayton Christian 47: DC: Kidd 15, Slavens 13. C: Seymour 13, Valentine 12, Tipps 10.

Centerville 52, Fairmont 47: C: Greenberg 29.

Chaminade Julienne 56, Bellbrook 52, OT

CHCA 66, Fenwick 48

Coldwater 72, Minster 66, OT

Dixie 57, Thurgood Marshall 55

Fairfield 72, Colerain 42

Fort Loramie 41, Fairlawn 25

Harrison 36, Edgewood 33

Jackson Center 61, Houston 35

Kings 75, Lebanon 64

La Salle 31, Badin 28

Lakota East 59, Hamilton 45

Lehman Catholic 66, Riverside 45: LC: Frantz 18, Carlisle 15, Lachey 12. R: Woods 12, Sanford 11.

Lima Bath 56, New Bremen 53, 2OT

Marion Local 46, Fort Recovery 38

Miami East 39, Troy Christian 33: ME: Francis 13, Antonides 10.

Miami Trace 72, Wilmington 43

Mississinawa Valley 75, Jefferson 24

Northmont 73, Springfield 70, OT: N: Hatcher 33, Tyree 11.

Northridge 64, Bethel 23: N: Smith 19.

Oak Hills 43, Lakota West 31

Preble Shawnee 55, Bradford 45: B: Canan 24. PS: Robinette 18.

Princeton 85, Middletown 75: M: Maldonado 26, Shields 22.

Sidney 55, Piqua 42

Springboro 80, Miamisburg 65: S: Wilhite 20.

Sycamore 46, Mason 35

Tippecanoe 56, Fairborn 39: T: Bailey 30, Zumwalt 16.

Troy 64, Stebbins 38: T: Haught 15, Murphy 14, Burns 13.

West Liberty-Salem 51, Greenon 47: G: Bowman 17, Henry 10. WLS: Hershberger 14, Reames 13.

Xenia 62, Butler 60

Girls Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Minster 43, St. Marys 22

Preble Shawnee 47, Franklin 26: PS: Hatmaker 13, Mondello-Garrett 12, Apking 11.

Van Wert 36, Coldwater 35

Monday’s Results

Alter 63, Goshen 26

Bethel 39, Piqua 34

Carroll 80, Tecumseh 49

Covington 38, Newton 27: N: Denlinger 12, Harbour 10.

Dunbar 56, Ponitz 52

Emmanuel Christian 46, Northwestern 43: EC: Lawrence 20.

Fort Recovery 62, South Adams (IN) 17

Franklin Monroe 40, Northeastern 27

Greenon 65, Arcanum 61

Houston 39, Milton-Union 35: MU: Brumbaugh 12, Case 12.

Madison Plains 54, Catholic Central 27

Meadowdale 63, Belmont 28

Middletown 55, Mt. Healthy 16: Mi: Benson 15, Jones 10, Highley 10.

Middletown Madsion 51, Dixie 46

Monroe 42, Clinton Massie 22

Northmont 53, National Trail 28: N: Williams 23, Hall 13.

Russia 45, New Knoxville 24

Stivers 56, Thurgood Marshall 36

Sycamore 59, Hamilton 27: H: Beamon 14.

Tippecanoe 56, Greenville 46

Wayne 62, Trotwood 18

Western Brown 73, Wilmington 40

Boys Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Fairmont 2556, Northmont 2256: F: Staton 486 series, Hoelscher 451 series.

Mechanicsburg 2597, Southeastern 2536

Yellow Springs 2209, Dayton Christian 2147: DC: Pacifico 252 game, Wiggins 247 game.

Monday’s Results

Dayton Christian 2132, Legacy Christian 1529: DC: Hocks 224 game, Wiggins 214 game.

Newton 1764, Mississinawa Valley 1417: N: Bess 218 game, Euton 204 game.

Sidney 2420, West Carrollton 2103

Girls Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Dayton Christian 1362, Yellow Springs 1147: DC: Schoening 169 game.

Fairmont 2273, Northmont 2128: F: Roseberry 453 series, Liming 422 series.

Mechanicsburg 2325, Southeastern 1950: M: Picklesimer 411 series, Hoover 376 series.

Monday’s Results

Mississinawa Valley 1463, Newton 1298: N: Clark 141 game.

Sidney 1916, West Carrollton 1426

Hockey

Monday’s Results

Troy 8, Mason 3: T: Sexton 3 goals, Harris 2 goals, Wenning 2 goals.

Wrestling

Tuesday’s Results

Versailles 44, Coldwater 19

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.