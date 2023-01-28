H.S. Results 1/27

Badin 57, McNicholas 51

Bellbrook 69, Monroe 54

Brookville 52, Middletown Madison 50: B: Fisher 17, King 16, Jennings 11.

Carlisle 51, Valley View 41

Catholic Central 60, Greenon 46: CC: Galluch 24, Roediger 13, Lay 12. G: Turner 20, Bowman 13, Pacura 11.

Cedarville 53, Southeastern 39

Centerville 81, Northmont 44: N: Williams 10, Green 10.

Chaminade Julienne 77, Alter 70

CHCA 70, Purcell Marian 45

Dayton Christian 60, Emmanuel Christian 45: DC: Woodall 25, Bates 18. EC: Lawrence 16, Ferryman 12, Hudson 11.

Dixie 67, Bradford 52

Dunbar 74, Thurgood Marshall 66

Fairbanks 66, Mechanicsburg 30: F: Landon 14, Maine 12, Crowe 11.

Fairborn 70, Stebbins 68

Fairfield 51, Lakota East 47: LE: Mitchell 19, Perry 14. F: Crim 16, Sanders 14.

Fairmont 61, Miamisburg 46

Fenwick 55, Carroll 45: C: McKitrick 29.

Graham 49, North Union 44

Greeneivew 47, Madison Plains 39

Hamilton 62, Middletown 59: H: Avery 23, Matthews 18, Holden 11. M: Landers 16, Day 14, Shields 14.

Indian Lake 82, Northwestern 45

Legacy Christian 42, Miami Valley 34

Lehman Catholic 55, Riverside 38: LC: O’Leary 19, Pride 15. R: Platfoot 12, Clarey 10.

Mason 56, Colerain 31

Meadowdale 83, Stivers 55

Milton-Union 53, Covington 45: MU: Yates 23, Lovin 12. C: Hite 13, Angle 12.

MVCA 46, New Miami 43

Newton 62, National Trail 40: N: Oburn 23, Peters 14.

Northeastern 35, Triad 31

Northridge 51, Bethel 50: N: White 16, Davis 14.

Northwest 57, Harrison 48

Oak Hills 54, Lakota West 51: LW: Dudukovich 25, Drane 10.

Oakwood 73, Eaton 53

Ponitz 64, Belmont 56

Preble Shawnee 76, Mississinawa Valley 33

Roger Bacon 68, Clark Montessori 58

Ross 52, Edgewood 38

Springboro 70, Springfield 56

Sycamore 52, Princeton 47

Talawanda 73, Mt. Healthy 63: T: Smith 24, Leitch 23, Meade-Moss 15.

Tippecanoe 65, Greenville 30

Tri-Village 90, Twin Valley South 42

Troy 49, Butler 41

Troy Christian 48, Miami East 43

Urbana 72, Ben Logan 27: U: Donahoe 17, Hildebrand 12, Bradshaw 11.

Wayne 69, Beavercreek 67

West Carrollton 52, Piqua 47

West Liberty-Salem 37, West Jefferson 36

Thursday’s Results

Dayton Christian 80, Stivers 30

Girls Basketball

Friday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 60, Fairbanks 42: F: Poling 11, Miller 10. M: DeLong 30, Skillings 18.

Seven Hills 51, MVCA 24

Thursday’s Results

Arcanum 54, Tri-County North 45

Bethel 41, Miami East 38: B: Calhoun 12, Reittinger 10.

Butler 49, West Carrollton 43

Carroll 88, Tecumseh 72

Dixie 52, Bradford 26: B: Hamilton 15.

Legacy Christian 53, Dayton Christian 24

Lehman Catholic 38, Troy Christian 37: TC: Lavy 11.

Meadowdale 79, Stivers 43

Milton-Union 65, Northridge 29: MU: Brumbaugh 27.

National Trail 49, Newton 41: Ne: Peters 14.

North Union 51, Graham 25

Ponitz 52, Belmont 37

Preble Shawnee 63, Mississinawa Valley 47

Princeton 70, Middletown 32: M: Prince 11.

Thurgood Marshall 66, Dunbar 35

Triad 56, Northeastern 36

Tri-Village 83, Twin Valley South 15: TV: Richards 25, Hunt 16, Black 12, Sagester 12.

Boys Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Dayton Christian 1912, Emmanuel Christian 1786: DC: Withers 269 game, Fuller 170 game.

Urbana 2777, Mechanicsburg 2609: M: Adams 444 series, Ritchie 442 series.

Girls Bowling

Friday’s Results

Northmont 2003, Miamisburg 1780: N: Hoff 420 series.

Thursday’s Results

Emmanuel Christian 1643, Dayton Christian 1269: DC: White 144 game, Keck 140 game.

Mechanicsburg 2638, Urbana 2469: M: Ford 386 series, Waller 340 series.

Wrestling

Thursday’s Results

Dayton Christian 48, West Union 24

Dayton Christian 36, Taylor 33

