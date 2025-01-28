H.S. Results 1/27

Monday’s Results

Alter 63, Goshen 26

Bethel 39, Piqua 34

Carroll 80, Tecumseh 49

Covington 38, Newton 27: N: Denlinger 12, Harbour 10.

Dunbar 56, Ponitz 52

Emmanuel Christian 46, Northwestern 43: EC: Lawrence 20.

Fort Recovery 62, South Adams (IN) 17

Franklin Monroe 40, Northeastern 27

Greenon 65, Arcanum 61

Houston 39, Milton-Union 35: MU: Brumbaugh 12, Case 12.

Madison Plains 54, Catholic Central 27

Meadowdale 63, Belmont 28

Middletown 55, Mt. Healthy 16: Mi: Benson 15, Jones 10, Highley 10.

Middletown Madsion 51, Dixie 46

Monroe 42, Clinton Massie 22

Northmont 53, National Trail 28

Russia 45, New Knoxville 24

Stivers 56, Thurgood Marshall 36

Sycamore 59, Hamilton 27: H: Beamon 14.

Tippecanoe 56, Greenville 46

Wayne 62, Trotwood 18

Western Brown 73, Wilmington 40

Boys Bowling

Monday’s Results

Dayton Christian 2132, Legacy Christian 1529: DC: Hocks 224 game, Wiggins 214 game.

Newton 1764, Mississinawa Valley 1417: N: Bess 218 game, Euton 204 game.

Sidney 2420, West Carrollton 2103

Girls Bowling

Monday’s Results

Mississinawa Valley 1463, Newton 1298: N: Clark 141 game.

Sidney 1916, West Carrollton 1426

