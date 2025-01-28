H.S. Results 1/27

PREP RESULTS
Girls Basketball
Monday’s Results
Alter 63, Goshen 26
Bethel 39, Piqua 34
Carroll 80, Tecumseh 49
Covington 38, Newton 27: N: Denlinger 12, Harbour 10.
Dunbar 56, Ponitz 52
Emmanuel Christian 46, Northwestern 43: EC: Lawrence 20.
Fort Recovery 62, South Adams (IN) 17
Franklin Monroe 40, Northeastern 27
Greenon 65, Arcanum 61
Houston 39, Milton-Union 35: MU: Brumbaugh 12, Case 12.
Madison Plains 54, Catholic Central 27
Meadowdale 63, Belmont 28
Middletown 55, Mt. Healthy 16: Mi: Benson 15, Jones 10, Highley 10.
Middletown Madsion 51, Dixie 46
Monroe 42, Clinton Massie 22
Northmont 53, National Trail 28
Russia 45, New Knoxville 24
Stivers 56, Thurgood Marshall 36
Sycamore 59, Hamilton 27: H: Beamon 14.
Tippecanoe 56, Greenville 46
Wayne 62, Trotwood 18
Western Brown 73, Wilmington 40
Boys Bowling
Monday’s Results
Dayton Christian 2132, Legacy Christian 1529: DC: Hocks 224 game, Wiggins 214 game.
Newton 1764, Mississinawa Valley 1417: N: Bess 218 game, Euton 204 game.
Sidney 2420, West Carrollton 2103
Girls Bowling
Monday’s Results
Mississinawa Valley 1463, Newton 1298: N: Clark 141 game.
Sidney 1916, West Carrollton 1426
