H.S. Results 1/26

RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Thursday’s Results
Dayton Christian 80, Stivers 30
Girls Basketball
Thursday’s Results
Arcanum 54, Tri-County North 45
Bethel 41, Miami East 38: B: Calhoun 12, Reittinger 10.
Butler 49, West Carrollton 43
Carroll 88, Tecumseh 72
Dixie 52, Bradford 26: B: Hamilton 15.
Legacy Christian 53, Dayton Christian 24
Lehman Catholic 38, Troy Christian 37: TC: Lavy 11.
Meadowdale 79, Stivers 43
Milton-Union 65, Northridge 29: MU: Brumbaugh 27.
National Trail 49, Newton 41: Ne: Peters 14.
North Union 51, Graham 25
Ponitz 52, Belmont 37
Preble Shawnee 63, Mississinawa Valley 47
Princeton 70, Middletown 32: M: Prince 11.
Thurgood Marshall 66, Dunbar 35
Triad 56, Northeastern 36
Tri-Village 83, Twin Valley South 15: TV: Richards 25, Hunt 16, Black 12, Sagester 12.
Wednesday’s Results
Alter 69, McNicholas 48
Beavercreek 51, Miamisburg 35: M: Haas 20.
Cedarville 33, Greeneview 16
Chaminade Julienne 47, Fenwick 33
Fairmont 60, Centerville 42: F: Thornton 21, Roark 14.
Lakota East 60, Lakota West 39: LW: Neilson 10, Bayliff 10. LE: French 17, Fohl 14, Smith 13.
Mason 49, Fairfield 39: F: Richardson 11.
Springboro 58, Northmont 17: S: Martin 18, Downing 10, Trent 10.
Sycamore 49, Colerain 37
Talawanda 46, Northwest 7: T: Fears 13, Farris 13.
Wayne 45, Springfield 20
Boys Bowling
Thursday’s Results
Dayton Christian 1912, Emmanuel Christian 1786: DC: Withers 269 game, Fuller 170 game.
Urbana 2777, Mechanicsburg 2609: M: Adams 444 series, Ritchie 442 series.
Girls Bowling
Thursday’s Results
Emmanuel Christian 1643, Dayton Christian 1269: DC: White 144 game, Keck 140 game.
Mechanicsburg 2638, Urbana 2469: M: Ford 386 series, Waller 340 series.
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.