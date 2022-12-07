H.S. Results 12/6

Bexley 48, London 41

Butler 50, Greenville 41: B: Vanderwort 13, Holderman 10.

Catholic Central 58, Greenon 31: G: Bowman 10. CC: Galluch 16, Ray 14, Roediger 11.

Cedarville 59, Southeastern 47

Centerville 80, Miamisburg 52

Chaminade Julienne 60, Badin 27: CJ: G. Washington 14, B. Washington 14.

Clinton-Massie 46, Graham 40

Dixie 63, Dayton Christian 60

Fairbanks 44, Mechanicsburg 11

Fairfield 61, Lakota West 58: F: Crim 33, Saunders 14. LW: Dudukovich 23, Drane 12.

Greeneview 48, Madison Plains 45

Hamilton 64, Colerain 30: Holden 16, Matthews 15.

Kenton Ridge 73, Ben Logan 31: KR: Lawrence `9, Yoder 17. BL: Martin 13, Anspach 10.

Lakota East 72, Middletown 49: LE: Perry 26, Mitchell 11. M: Maldonado 15, Blanton 12.

McNicholas 54, Carroll 52: C: McKitrick 24, Smart 12.

Mount Healthy 55, Batavia 51

Newton 57, Miami Valley 38: N: Oburn 18.

Princeton 75, Mason 63

Ross 62, Monroe 57

Sidney 61, Stebbins 51

Sycamore 63, Oak Hills 47

Troy 67, Xenia 50

Twin Valley South 45, Franklin Monroe 41

Wayne 67, Northmont 64

West Carrollton 77, Fairborn 64

West Liberty-Salem 38, West Jefferson 33

Girls Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Middletown Madison 52, Oakwood 38

Milton-Union 40, Brookville 31: MU: Robison 14, Brumbaugh 12.

Newton 50, Ansonia 28: N: Hess 18, Craig 15.

Tri-Village 56, Russia 52

Monday’s Results

Carlisle 42, Dayton Christian 30: DC: Craver 14.

Carroll 40, Wilmington 37

Fairlawn 47, Triad 37

Legacy Christian 38, CHCA 32:

London 44, Northeastern 15

Meadowdale 64, Ponitz 37

Miami Valley 47, East Dayton Christian 17: MV: Coffey 29.

Miamisburg 42, Edgewood 33: M: Haas 18, Norman 11.

Northmont 45, Kenton Ridge 36: N: Gunn 14.

Parkway 53, Mississinawa Valley 46

Ross 61, Wyoming 45

Stivers 36, Dunbar 31

Taylor 50, Northwest 10

Thurgood Marshall 80, Belmont 47

Waynesville 52, Greenon 49: W: Berrey 14, Stephensen 12.

Xenia 65, Ben Logan 61: BL: Stahler 18, Bates 10.

Boys Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Dayton Christian 2153, Franklin 1024: DC: Sigala 210 game, Wiggins 207 game.

Lebanon 2649, Milford 2605: L: Kramer 431 series, McElhaney 409 series.

Girls Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Franklin 1557, Dayton Christian 1148: DC: White 226 series.

Lebanon 1963, Milford 1822: L: Kober 271 series.

Wrestling

Monday’s Results

Upper Arlington Golden Bear Invitational

Team Results: Vandalia Butler 286.5; Upper Arlington 264.5; Grove City 218; Olentangy Orange 169; Canal Winchester 139; Reynoldsburg 133; Worthington Kilbourne 62; Westland 57; Briggs 47; Walnut Ridge 30; Groveport Madison 27; Mifflin 16.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.