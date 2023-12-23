H.S. Results 12/22: Alter wins in 4OT thriller

It took four overtimes to settle but the Alter boys basketball squad defeated University High 83-82 on Friday to advance to the finals of the Seahawk Classic Basketball Tournament in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Four players reached double-digit scoring for the Knights, led by R.J. Greer with 23. Greer went 3-of-3 from the foul line with 0 seconds to play to send the game into overtime, but left with an injury shortly after.