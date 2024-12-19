H.S. Results 12/18: Centerville coach reaches win No. 400

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Wednesday’s Results

Bellbrook 68, Ponitz 52

Tuesday’s Results

Ada 48, New Knoxville 46

Arcanum 60, Dixie 56

Botkins 49, Anna 44: B: Doseck 14, Pitts 11, Pleiman 10.

Bradford 59, Ansonia 32: B: Wirrig 17, Canan 17, Chowning 15. A: Schmitmeyer 13.

Butler 50, Piqua 34

Carlisle 54, Waynesville 50

Centerville 53, Fairmont 40

Cin. Christian 53, SBEP 48

Dayton Christian 64, Legacy Christian 38

Delphos St. John’s 77, Continental 27: DSJ: Elwer 16, Elwer 15, Swick 15.

Emmanuel Christian 63, Yellow Springs 41

Fairbanks 76, Catholic Central 44: CC: Guenther 17.

Fairfield 57, Hamilton 42: F: Clemmons 16, Hilvert 15, Crim 12. H: Reed 14, Jones 11.

Fort Loramie 45, Fairlawn 11

Franklin Monroe 71, Preble Shawnee 53: PS: Robinette 18. FM: Brenner 27, Fall 20.

Greeneview 43, West Jefferson 39

Greenon 70, Triad 36: G: Bowman 17, Goodbar 13. T: Thomas 14.

Jackson Center 36, Houston 11

Jonathan Alder 75, Indian Lake 56

Kenton Ridge 68, Graham 44

Lakota East 56, Princeton 55, OT: Akindele 17, Perry 15, Smith 10.

Lakota West 45, Sycamore 38: LW: Tyson 14, Green 13.

Lebanon 58, Kings 53: L: Coffey 18, Richmond 12.

Lehman Catholic 53, Riverside 35: LC: Pride 16, Carlisle 10. R: Osborne 17.

London 65, Northwestern 54

Mechanicsburg 68, Cedarville 45

Miami East 37, Troy Christian 20

Miamisburg 59, Springboro 56

Middletown 58, Colerain 28: M: Araujo 18, Landers 13.

Milton-Union 49, Covington 46: MU: Kimmel 16, Copp 10.

Mississinawa Valley 50, National Trail 48, 2OT

Monroe 82, Valley View 64

Mt. Healthy 63, Finneytown 62

Northmont 63, Springfield 56: N: Hatcher 13, Drummond 13, Kelly 13.

Northridge 80, Bethel 43: N: Martin 34, Smith 21.

Northwest 57, Western Brown 36

Oak Hills 49, Mason 28

Parkway 42, Celina 35: P: Stearns 13, Samples 10.

Sidney 48, Fairborn 46: S: Steele 18, Daniel 18.

Stebbins 74, Greenville 67

Tecumseh 55, Springfield Shawnee 42: T: Stafford 22, Dixon 15.

Tippecanoe 54, West Carrollton 52

Tri-Village 61, Newton 17

Trotwood 61, Urbana 51

Troy 47, Xenia 33: T: Atkins 14.

Twin Valley South 50, Tri-County North 48: TCN: Williamson 20.

Wayne 55, Beavercreek 52

West Liberty-Salem 56, Madison Plains 42

Girls Basketball

Wednesday’s Results

Butler 43, Piqua 18

Centerville 59, Wayne 48: C: Keeton 19, McDowell 16.

Cin. Christian 46, New Miami 19

Dixie 53, Miami Valley 32

Fairfield 55, Western Brown 49: F: McCoy 11, Hayes 10.

Fairmont 52, Beavercreek 37

Graham 61, Benjamin Logan 45

Indian Lake 50, Springfield Shawnee 40: SS: Reese 17, Wilson 16.

Lakota East 62, Hamilton 33: LE: Asher 15, Sturgill 10. H: Kirkland 12, Jones 11.

London 46, Jonathan Alder 40

Madison Plains 60, Triad 22

Mechanicsburg 48, Catholic Central 9: M: Heizer 18, Forrest 11.

Monroe 36, Edgewood 28

Sidney 41, Fairborn 24: S: McNeal 12, Scully 12, Foy 10.

Southeastern 74, Northeastern 18: S: Nelson 20, Xavier 17, Workman 12, Spracklen 10.

Springboro 65, Northmont 19

Tippecanoe 77, West Carrollton 35: T: Mader 22, Hoover 12, Turner 10.

Troy 41, Xenia 30

Tuesday’s Results

Fort Recovery 44, St. Marys 37

Harrison 48, South Dearborn (IN) 8

Lebanon 59, Kings 55

Legacy Christian 53, Miami East 32

Marion Local 53, Spencerville 29: ML: Unrast 13, Ronnebaum 12.

Parkway 43, Celina 40, OT

Springfield Shawnee 68, Northeastern 24: SS: Reese 25, Wilson 19, Beach 11.

St. Ursula 34, Oak Hills 32

Boys Bowling

Wednesday’s Results

Clinton-Massie 2859, Wilmington 2458

Fairmont 2564, Northmont 2477: F: Hoelscher 480 series, Staton 460 series.

Springboro 2235, Wayne 2090

Tuesday’s Results

Dayton Christian 2540, Northeastern 1810: DC: Hicks 458 series, Wiggins 404 series.

Middletown 2360, Harrison 2155: M: Ward 225 game, Stacy 212 game.

Springfield 2235, Wayne 1930

Tecumseh 2533, London 2425: T: Cook 248 game, Sowards 235 game.

Valley View 1425, Franklin 1266

Girls Bowling

Wednesday’s Results

Northmont 2356, Fairmont 2183: Hoff 266 game, Yingst 215 game. F: Liming 465 series, Manning 415 series.

Wayne 2106, Springboro 1831

Wilmington 2332, Clinton-Massie 1907

Tuesday’s Results

Dayton Christian 1739, Northeastern 1735: DC: Schoening 167 game, Ju 144 game.

Harrison 2082, Middletown 1750: M: Betancourt 156 game, Reece 147 game.

Tecumseh 2152, London 2038: T: Fowler 195 game, Miller 174 game.

Valley View 1321, Franklin 899: VV: Kinney 300 series.

Wayne 1814, Springfield 1679

Wrestling

Wednesday’s Results

Lebanon 63, Milford 7

Springboro 64, Centerville 12

