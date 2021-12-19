H.S. Results 12/17-12-18

Fort Recovery 44, Ansonia 39

Newton 58, Legacy Christian 29

Northmont 68, Tippecanoe 66, OT: Bozeman (N) 20, Pooler (N) 13.

Southeastern 64, Northwestern 40: Shaffer (N) 11.

Turpin 57, McNicholas 48

Wilmington 57, Northwest 52

Friday’s Results

Bradford 60, Tri-County North 28

Catholic Central 68, Greeneview 49

Cedarville 43, Madison Plains 38

Centerville 66, Northmont 25

Cin. Christian 79, MVCA 41: Cardwell (CC) 18, Rogers (CC) 17, Rogers (CC) 14, Bembry (CC) 19.

Dayton Christian 71, Miami Valley 34: Bates (DC) 14, Bletzinger (DC) 12, Woodall (DC) 12, Oliver (DC) 10.

Fairbanks 58, Triad 31: Ziegler (F) 22, Crowe (F) 10.

Fairfield 80, Mason 50: Bronston (F) 16, Tolbert (F) 15, Coney (F) 15, Morton (M) 14, Menker (M) 12.

Fairmont 60, Miamisburg 39

Fenwick 65, Carroll 44

Franklin 55, Bellbrook 51

Franklin Monroe 50, Dixie 43

Graham 57, Ben Logan 44: Arn (BL) 22, Rodenberger (BL) 10, McGuire (G) 20, Goddard (G) 11.

Greenon 67, Southeastern 52: Journell (G) 19, Minteer (G) 14, Hough (G) 14, Ware (G) 12, Banion (S) 14, Henry (S) 14.

Hamilton 55, Oak Hills 36: Matthews (H) 18, Tolentino (H) 16, Givens (H) 12.

Kenton Ridge 64, Bellefontaine 18

Lakota East 70, Lakota West 64: Coles (LE) 15, Peek (LE) 15, Kenrich (LE) 10, Dudukovich (LW) 32, Layfield (LW) 15.

Lehman Catholic 54, Riverside 40: Steele (LC) 15, O’Leary (LC) 13, Chapman (LC) 13, Platfoot (R) 13, Orsborner (R) 12.

McNicholas 48, Badin 36

Milton-Union 52, Covington 35: Brown (MU) 17, Brumbaugh (MU) 13.

Newton 73, Mississinawa Valley 57: Peters (N) 34, Oburn (N) 14, Montgomery (N) 11, Yoder (N) 11.

North Union 70, Northwestern 30

Northridge 56, Bethel 42: Jacobs (N) 22, Davis (N) 18, Keesee (B) 14.

Oakwood 55, Monroe 46

Piqua 69, Stebbins 47

Preble Shawnee 61, National Trail 40: Shrout (PS) 32.

Princeton 77, Middletown 70: Parker (M) 18, Hall (M) 17, Day (M) 16, Bennett (M) 10.

Roger Bacon 56, Purcell Marian 35

Sidney 64, Troy 55: Swiger (S) 22, Spradling (S) 15, Reynolds (S) 13, Vordemork (S) 10.

Springfield Shawnee 55, London 51

Summit Country Day 54, Norwood 27

Tippecanoe 77, Fairborn 46

Tri-Village 78, Arcanum 32

Troy Christian 53, Miami East 38: Major (TC) 12, Day (TC) 10, Penrod (TC) 10.

Twin Valley South 58, Ansonia 40

Urbana 54, Indian Lake 48

Wayne 51, Beavercreek 50

West Liberty-Salem 55, Northeastern 40

Xenia 65, Greenville 50

Girls Basketball

Saturday’s Results

Alter 48, McNicholas 34

Arcanum 61, Mississinawa Valley 31

Bellbrook 56, Oakwood 49: Trusty (B) 17, Pryce (B) 11, Griffin (B) 10.

Bellefontaine 61, Kenton Ridge 34

Ben Logan 69, Graham 34

Bethel 41, Troy Christian 20: Moore (B) 20.

Bradford 64, Franklin Monroe 32: Miller (B) 28, Canan (B) 16.

Chaminade Julienne 45, Fenwick 42

Dixie 64, Newton 37: Hines (N) 14.

Fairbanks 42, Madison Plains 29: Lahmers (F) 12, Miller (F) 11.

Fairmont 57, Wayne 29: Hullinger (F) 17, Baker (F) 15.

Franklin 41, Carlisle 35: Blevins (F) 16, Aldridge (F) 11.

Greeneview 34, Northeastern 22

Greenon 75, Triad 15

Jonathan Alder 53, London 35

Lakota West 53, Colerain 52: Johnson (LW) 15, Ngwa (LW) 14, Gregory (LW) 11.

Mason 70, Hamilton 29

Mechanicsburg 59, Fort Recovery 33: DeLong (M) 14, Skillings (M) 12, Schipfer (M) 12.

Miami East 47, Covington 38: Harrington (C) 12, Fetters (ME) 17.

Middletown 59, Oak Hills 52: Bellard (M) 16, Stueve (M) 13, Daniels (M) 10.

Middletown Madison 32, Brookville 26

National Trail 62, Twin Valley South 23

North Union 58, Northwestern 30

Preble Shawnee 65, Tri-County North 50: Jewell (PS) 20, Thompson (PS) 18, Howard (PS) 14.

Princeton 57, Lakota East 42: Smith (LE) 15, French (LE) 10.

Springboro 49, Centerville 48: Crozier (S) 20, Martin (S) 15.

Stebbins 53, Piqua 20

Tecumseh 61, Springfield Shawnee 22

Tri-Village 66, Ansonia 11: Hunt (TV) 18, Richards (TV) 17, Sagester (TV) 10.

Troy 46, Sidney 45

Urbana 40, Indian Lake 38

Waynesville 48, Monroe 42: Cassoni (W) 13.

West Carrollton 61, Butler 46

Hockey

Friday’s Results

Springboro 2, Alter 0: Schroeder (S) goal, Murrow (S) goal, Hauboldt (S) shutout 38 saves.

Wrestling

Saturday’s Results

Henry Wilk Invitational

Team Results: Springboro 5-0; Zionsville 4-1; Penn 3-2; Mishawaka 3-2; Westfield 3-2; Jimtown 2-3; Edwardsburg 0-5; Wayne Snider 0-5.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.