H.S. Results 12/17-12-18

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Saturday’s Results
Bellbrook 51, Bellbrook 45, OT: Driskell (Be) 17, Pavlak (Be) 13, Sabourin (Ba) 14.
Cedarville 50, Leesburg Fairfield 41
Fort Recovery 44, Ansonia 39
Newton 58, Legacy Christian 29
Northmont 68, Tippecanoe 66, OT: Bozeman (N) 20, Pooler (N) 13.
Southeastern 64, Northwestern 40: Shaffer (N) 11.
Turpin 57, McNicholas 48
Wilmington 57, Northwest 52
Friday’s Results
Bradford 60, Tri-County North 28
Catholic Central 68, Greeneview 49
Cedarville 43, Madison Plains 38
Centerville 66, Northmont 25
Cin. Christian 79, MVCA 41: Cardwell (CC) 18, Rogers (CC) 17, Rogers (CC) 14, Bembry (CC) 19.
Dayton Christian 71, Miami Valley 34: Bates (DC) 14, Bletzinger (DC) 12, Woodall (DC) 12, Oliver (DC) 10.
Fairbanks 58, Triad 31: Ziegler (F) 22, Crowe (F) 10.
Fairfield 80, Mason 50: Bronston (F) 16, Tolbert (F) 15, Coney (F) 15, Morton (M) 14, Menker (M) 12.
Fairmont 60, Miamisburg 39
Fenwick 65, Carroll 44
Franklin 55, Bellbrook 51
Franklin Monroe 50, Dixie 43
Graham 57, Ben Logan 44: Arn (BL) 22, Rodenberger (BL) 10, McGuire (G) 20, Goddard (G) 11.
Greenon 67, Southeastern 52: Journell (G) 19, Minteer (G) 14, Hough (G) 14, Ware (G) 12, Banion (S) 14, Henry (S) 14.
Hamilton 55, Oak Hills 36: Matthews (H) 18, Tolentino (H) 16, Givens (H) 12.
Kenton Ridge 64, Bellefontaine 18
Lakota East 70, Lakota West 64: Coles (LE) 15, Peek (LE) 15, Kenrich (LE) 10, Dudukovich (LW) 32, Layfield (LW) 15.
Lehman Catholic 54, Riverside 40: Steele (LC) 15, O’Leary (LC) 13, Chapman (LC) 13, Platfoot (R) 13, Orsborner (R) 12.
McNicholas 48, Badin 36
Milton-Union 52, Covington 35: Brown (MU) 17, Brumbaugh (MU) 13.
Newton 73, Mississinawa Valley 57: Peters (N) 34, Oburn (N) 14, Montgomery (N) 11, Yoder (N) 11.
North Union 70, Northwestern 30
Northridge 56, Bethel 42: Jacobs (N) 22, Davis (N) 18, Keesee (B) 14.
Oakwood 55, Monroe 46
Piqua 69, Stebbins 47
Preble Shawnee 61, National Trail 40: Shrout (PS) 32.
Princeton 77, Middletown 70: Parker (M) 18, Hall (M) 17, Day (M) 16, Bennett (M) 10.
Roger Bacon 56, Purcell Marian 35
Sidney 64, Troy 55: Swiger (S) 22, Spradling (S) 15, Reynolds (S) 13, Vordemork (S) 10.
Springfield Shawnee 55, London 51
Summit Country Day 54, Norwood 27
Tippecanoe 77, Fairborn 46
Tri-Village 78, Arcanum 32
Troy Christian 53, Miami East 38: Major (TC) 12, Day (TC) 10, Penrod (TC) 10.
Twin Valley South 58, Ansonia 40
Urbana 54, Indian Lake 48
Wayne 51, Beavercreek 50
West Liberty-Salem 55, Northeastern 40
Xenia 65, Greenville 50
Girls Basketball
Saturday’s Results
Alter 48, McNicholas 34
Arcanum 61, Mississinawa Valley 31
Bellbrook 56, Oakwood 49: Trusty (B) 17, Pryce (B) 11, Griffin (B) 10.
Bellefontaine 61, Kenton Ridge 34
Ben Logan 69, Graham 34
Bethel 41, Troy Christian 20: Moore (B) 20.
Bradford 64, Franklin Monroe 32: Miller (B) 28, Canan (B) 16.
Chaminade Julienne 45, Fenwick 42
Dixie 64, Newton 37: Hines (N) 14.
Fairbanks 42, Madison Plains 29: Lahmers (F) 12, Miller (F) 11.
Fairmont 57, Wayne 29: Hullinger (F) 17, Baker (F) 15.
Franklin 41, Carlisle 35: Blevins (F) 16, Aldridge (F) 11.
Greeneview 34, Northeastern 22
Greenon 75, Triad 15
Jonathan Alder 53, London 35
Lakota West 53, Colerain 52: Johnson (LW) 15, Ngwa (LW) 14, Gregory (LW) 11.
Mason 70, Hamilton 29
Mechanicsburg 59, Fort Recovery 33: DeLong (M) 14, Skillings (M) 12, Schipfer (M) 12.
Miami East 47, Covington 38: Harrington (C) 12, Fetters (ME) 17.
Middletown 59, Oak Hills 52: Bellard (M) 16, Stueve (M) 13, Daniels (M) 10.
Middletown Madison 32, Brookville 26
National Trail 62, Twin Valley South 23
North Union 58, Northwestern 30
Preble Shawnee 65, Tri-County North 50: Jewell (PS) 20, Thompson (PS) 18, Howard (PS) 14.
Princeton 57, Lakota East 42: Smith (LE) 15, French (LE) 10.
Springboro 49, Centerville 48: Crozier (S) 20, Martin (S) 15.
Stebbins 53, Piqua 20
Tecumseh 61, Springfield Shawnee 22
Tri-Village 66, Ansonia 11: Hunt (TV) 18, Richards (TV) 17, Sagester (TV) 10.
Troy 46, Sidney 45
Urbana 40, Indian Lake 38
Waynesville 48, Monroe 42: Cassoni (W) 13.
West Carrollton 61, Butler 46
Hockey
Friday’s Results
Springboro 2, Alter 0: Schroeder (S) goal, Murrow (S) goal, Hauboldt (S) shutout 38 saves.
Wrestling
Saturday’s Results
Henry Wilk Invitational
Team Results: Springboro 5-0; Zionsville 4-1; Penn 3-2; Mishawaka 3-2; Westfield 3-2; Jimtown 2-3; Edwardsburg 0-5; Wayne Snider 0-5.
