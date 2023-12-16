H.S. Results 12/15: Penrod scores 1000th career point in Troy Christian win

Friday’s Results

Alter 42, Fenwick 31: F: Temming 12. A: Greer 13, Conner 10.

Anna 64, Houston 23

Badin 47, Carroll 38

Beavercreek 64, Wayne 62

Bellefontaine 58, Tecumseh 38

Belmont 60, Ponitz 59

Bradford 65, National Trail 48

Brookville 65, Middletown Madison 54: B: Wood 15, Smart 13, King 12, Fisher 12, Crabtree 11.

Butler 46, Troy 36: T: Haught 13, O’Leary 11.

Botkins 70, Fairlawn 32

Cedarville 44, Madison Plains 19

Centerville 75, Northmont 43: C: Powell 32, Greenberg 13, Montgomery 12, Njie 10.

Coldwater 55, St. Henry 50, OT: C: Schwieterman 16, Blockberger 15.

Delphos St. John’s 70, New Knoxville 33: DSJ: Elwer 26.

Dixie 41, Ansonia 38

Edgewood 46, Ross 38: E: Ballantyne 17. R: Schaefer 19.

Emmanuel Christian 39, Yellow Springs 36: EC: Hudson 20.

Fairbanks 80, Triad 42

Fairborn 56, Piqua 47: P: Martin 25, Weber 11.

Fairmont 55, Miamisburg 44

Franklin 50, Bellbrook 37: F: Black 20, Cook 13.

Greeneview 60, Catholic Central 53

Franklin Monroe 65, Mississinawa Valley 24

Hamilton 61, Princeton 49: H: Reed 21, Holden 10, Davis 10.

Indian Lake 81, Northwestern 40

Jackson Center 46, Fort Loramie 37

Jonathan Alder 61, London 47

Lakota East 71, Colerain 21: LE: Perry 27, Bachman 12.

Lehman Catholic 46, Bethel 32: LC: O’Leary 20.

McNicholas 48, Chaminade Julienne 39

Miami East 55, Milton-Union 24

Middletown 69, Lakota West 59: LW: Green 14, Davis 13. M: Maldonado 21, Stamper 15, Araujo 10.

Milford 67, Lebanon 65, OT

MVCA 57, Cin. Christian 54: CC: Cox 14, Wilson 11.

North College Hill 38, New Miami 35

North Union 55, Graham 45

Northridge 77, Covington 52: N: Martin 24, Davis 22.

Northwest 78, Talawanda 51

Oak Hills 66, Fairfield 53: F: Sanders 18, Ingram 16.

Oakwood 76, Waynesville 58

Parkway 33, Fort Recovery 30

Preble Shawnee 67, Arcanum 22

Sidney 56, West Carrollton 47: S: Spradling 25, Steele 13.

Southeastern 66, Greenon 47: S: Cordial 18, Robinson 16, Workman 11. G: Turner 19, Bowman 16.

Springboro 69, Springfield 52: Sb: Yates 19, Bimwal 18, Butler 10. Sf: Wallace 14.

Springfield Shawnee 68, Ben Logan 33

St. Marys 62, Defiance 45

Stebbins 56, Tippecanoe 52

Sycamore 73, Mason 63

Thurgood Marshall 51, Dunbar 44

Troy Christian 66, Riverside 38: TC: Rupnik 25.

Twin Valley South 60, Newton 33

Urbana 53, Kenton Ridge 44

Versailles 48, New Bremen 36: NB: Zeller 14. V: Griesdorn 13, Ahrens 10.

West Liberty-Salem 51, Northeastern 32

Wilmington 52, Clinton-Massie 49

Xenia 74, Greenville 41: X: Withers 14.

Girls Basketball

Thursday’s Results

Arcanum 65, Preble Shawnee 44: PS: Agee 18.

Bellbrook 52, Ross 45: B: Scohy 22, Frantz 14, Meyer 10.

Dixie 42, Ansonia 36

Eaton 44, Carlisle 41

Legacy Christian 57, Dayton Christian 21

Mississinawa Valley 61, Franklin Monroe 21

Newton 55, Twin Valley South 17

Riverside 38, Lehman Catholic 27

Tri-Village 60, Tri-County North 42

Waynesville 68, Valley View 24: W: Stephenson 15, Berrey 13, Greely 12.

Boys Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Dayton Christian 2361, Franklin 1656: DC: Bartley 213 game, Wiggins 205 game.

Boys Swimming

Friday’s Results

Tippecanoe 82, Troy 75

Girls Swimming

Friday’s Results

Troy 101, Tippecanoe 68

Girls Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Franklin 1553, Dayton Christian 1264: DC: Fei 233 series, Ju 101 game.

Mechanicsburg 2563, Greeneview 1434: M: Westfall 352 series, Ford 358 series.

Hockey

Friday’s Results

Troy 4, Springfield 1

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.