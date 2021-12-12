H.S. Results 12/10-12/11

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Saturday’s Results
Bellbrook 64, Northridge 28: Labensky (B) 24, Pavlak (B) 14.
Chillicothe 57, Stivers 47
Covington 53, Mississinawa Valley 37: Boehringer (C) 14, Kirker (C) 12, Alexander (C) 11, Dirmeyer (MV) 12.
Dixie 56, Northeastern 53
Finneytown 49, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 53
Meadowdale 69, Arcanum 46
Miamisburg 49, Lebanon 38
Middletown 74, Edgewood 59
Mount Healthy 65, Colerain 62
Northmont 60, Belmont 53: Bozeman (N) 13, Cortner (N) 10.
Northwest 60, Wyoming 55
Pickerington Central 73, Dunbar 53
Ponitz 56, Emmanuel Christian 48: Channels (EC) 17, Roe (EC) 13, Lawrence (EC) 12.
Seven Hills 53, Indian Hill 45
South Dearborn 48, Harrison 38
Springfield Shawnee 65, Greenon 36: Journell (G) 11, Griffin (SS) 28, Crowe (SS) 13.
St. Xavier 62, Hamilton 60
Versailles 55, Franklin-Monroe 42
Western Hills 107, Thurgood Marshall 70
Friday’s Results
Alter 68, Fenwick 33: Ruffolo (A) 17, Conner (A) 12, Chew (A) 12.
Arcanum 46, Dixie 45
Bellbrook 70, Middletown Madison 35: Labensky (B) 20, Fugate (B) 11, Pavlak (B) 11.
Bethel 51, Covington 35: Keesee (B) 23, Miller (C) 14.
Bradford 57, Ansonia 43
Catholic Central 52, Southeastern 22
Cin. Christian 61, New Miami 45: Cardwell (CC) 28, Rogers (CC) 13.
Dayton Christian 78, East Dayton Christian 19: Oliver (DC) 18, Bietzinger (DC) 18.
Dunbar 67, Stivers 31
Fairbanks 45, Northeastern 39: Ufferman (F) 17.
Fairfield 60, Princeton 46: Myers (P) 19, Harris (P) 15, Comey (F) 13, Crim (F) 12, Woods (F) 18.
Franklin 88, Valley View 64
Franklin Monroe 58, Preble Shawnee 54: Shrout (PS) 19, Campbell (PS) 12.
Graham 65, Northwestern 32
Greeneview 50, Cedarville 45: Erisman (G) 14, Caudill (G) 10, Cross (C) 17, Koning (C) 16.
Greenon 58, Madison Plains 57, 2OT: Bearden (MP) 35, Journell (G) 18, Hough (G) 12, Minteer (G) 11, Perdue (G) 10.
Indian Lake 76, Ben Logan 54: Jackson (IL) 26, Wurster (IL) 14, Nicol (IL) 1, Tuttle (IL) 10, Rodenberger (BL) 17, Arn (BL) 16.
Lakota West 64, Hamilton 57: Matthews (H) 19, Givens (H) 29, Dudukovich (LW) 28, Barber (LW) 13.
Meadowdale 55, Ponitz 49
Middletown 64, Colerain 42: Day (M) 18, Parker (M) 12, Hall (M) 11, Todd (C) 14.
Mississinawa Valley 52, National Trail 44
MVCA 58, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 23
Northmont 41, Miamisburg 32
Northridge 85, Riverside 56: Jacobs (N) 43, Davis (N) 22.
Oakwood 56, Carlisle 45
Ross 63, Mount Healthy 47
Sidney 64, Butler 33: Spradlin (S) 15, Swiger (S) 15, Vordemark (S) 11, Reynolds (S) 11.
St. Xavier 66, Purcell Marian 34
Sycamore 64, Lakota East 55: Bolden (S) 17, Southerland (S) 17, Hall (S) 22, Kronauge (LE) 14.
Thurgood Marshall 69, Belmont 61
Tippecanoe 66, West Carrollton 47
Tri-Village 76, Newton 51: Oburn (N) 15, Peters (N) 12.
Troy Christian 47, Milton-Union 45, OT: Yates (MU) 12, Brumbaugh (MU) 11, Brown (MU) 10.
Twin Valley South 47, Tri-County North 43
Wayne 61, Springboro 40
Girls Basketball
Saturday’s Results
Badin 62, McNicholas 17: Noone (M) 17, Lindesmith (B) 14.
Bellefontaine 58, Springfield Shawnee 21
Cedarville 46, Madison Plains 24
Colerain 47, Middletown 28: Stueve (M) 11, K. McNally (C) 14, A. McNally (C) 12.
Covington 44, Lehman Catholic 16: Besecker (C) 15, Harrington (C) 14, Anderson (C) 10.
Dixie 56, Northeastern 29
Eaton 52, Brookville 26
Edgewood 42, Wyoming 30
Fairbanks 65, Triad 9
Fairmont 61, Miamisburg 52: Baker (F) 17, Hullinger (F) 15, Wells (F) 14, Roark (F) 10.
Fenwick 49, Carroll 39
Jonathan Alder 61, Kenton Ridge 36
Lakota West 77, Hamilton 27: Gregory (LW) 28, Doerman (LW) 15, Flores (LW) 14, Isaacs (H) 11.
Mason 65, Oak Hills 31
Mechanicsburg 39, West Liberty-Salem 37: Wade (WLS) 10, Skillings (M) 15.
Milton-Union 36, Bethel 35: Robison (MU) 11, Berberich (MU) 11.
Mississinawa Valley 61, Waynesfield-Goshen 39
Newton 57, Tri-County North 35: Gleason (N) 22, Hess (N) 10.
North Union 50, Indian Lake 48
Princeton 58, Fairfield 18: Williams (P) 26, Hill (P) 12.
Seven Hills 27, Clark Montessori 23
Southeastern 41, Greeneview 18
Springboro 52, Springfield 36
Stebbins 54, Greenville 48: Ledbetter (St) 13, Holt (St) 12, Seibel (St) 11, Combs (St) 10.
Sycamore 54, Lakota East 50: Riley (S) 17, Sheridan (S) 12, Heaton (S) 11, Sewak (LE) 17, Asher (LE) 10.
Tecumseh 52, London 32
Troy 54, Fairborn 14
Troy Christian 52, Northridge 18: Lavy (TC) 21, Johnson (TC) 15.
Waynesville 57, Franklin 25: Cassoni (W) 15, Greely (W) 11, VanSchaik (W) 10, Bailey (W) 10.
West Carrollton 66, Tippecanoe 52
Withrow 77, Belmont 25
Hockey
Friday’s Results
Thomas Worthington 4, Springboro 2: Scherer (S) 2 assists, Schroeder (S) goal, Garris (S) goal.
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.