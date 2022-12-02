H.S. Results 12/1

Division II

TOL. CENTRAL CATHOLIC 28, AKRON HOBAN 21

TCC 14 14 0 0 – 28

AH 0 7 14 0 – 21

First Quarter

TCC: Clark 1 run (Bishop kick).

TCC: Clark 24 run (Bishop kick).

Second Quarter

TC: Awls 92 interception return (Bishop kick).

AH: Sperling 8 run (Burns kick).

TCC: Hal 15 pass from Clark (Bishop kick).

Third Quarter

AH: Sperling 49 run (Burns kick).

AH: Sperling 1 run (Burns kick).

Girls Basketball

Thursday’s Results

Bethel 62, Covington 42: B: Calhoun 18, Moore 16.

Dixie 59, Ansonia 36

Legacy Christian 45, Middletown Christian 19

Meadowdale 63, East Dayton Christian 11

Milton-Union 50, Troy Christian 30: MU: Jacobs 23, Berberich 12.

Mississinawa Valley 71, Franklin Monroe 31

Newton 39, Twin Valley South 38: N: Hess 10.

Oakwood 45, Brookville 38

Preble Shawnee 53, Arcanum 42

Stivers 55, DePaul Cristo Rey 29

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 52, Chaminade Julienne 40

Butler 57, Stebbins 17

Cedarville 45, Southeastern 38

Cin. Christian 43, New Miami 27

Cin. Country Day 62, CHCA 29

Colerain 48, Hamilton 41: H: Moore 19, Bryant 10.

Fairbanks 54, Northeastern 4: F: Lehman 16, Miller 10, Carter 10.

Fairmont 58, Northmont 34: F: Roark 18, Baker 13, Cornett 12. N: Gunn 12.

Greenon 58, Madison Plains 14: G: Henry 17, West 16, Riley 11.

Lakota East 56, Middletown 30: M: Riep 10. LE: Woody 12, Asher 11, Smith 11.

Lakota West 52, Fairfield 41: LW: Fox 16, Williams 11.

Mason 54, Princeton 48

McNicholas 63, Carroll 60, OT

Mt. Healthy 50, Ross 18

MVCA 50, SBEP 37

Oak Hills 42, Sycamore 40

Seven Hills 52, Lockland 17

Tecumseh 63, Graham 47

Urbana 59, London 39: U: Forson 19, Mounce 19, Dixon 10.

Boys Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Tippecanoe 1824, Newton 1746: N: Hartman 341 series, Trucksis 332 series.

Wednesday’s Results

Lebanon 2586, Lakota West 1914: L: Kober 412 series, Sparks 410 series. LW: Hosier 303 series.

Northmont 2377, Springboro 2198: N: Forrest 425 series, Peters 410 series.

Girls Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 2474, Southeastern 1627: M: Waller 437 series, Dingledine 376 series.

Tippecanoe 1468, Newton 1379: N: Hampton 344 series.

Wednesday’s Results

Lakota West 2054, Lebanon 1701

Northmont 2050, Springboro 1914: N: Fritz 225 game, Hoff 215 game.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.