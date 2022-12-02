H.S. Results 12/1

PREP RESULTS
Football
STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Thursday’s Results
Division II
TOL. CENTRAL CATHOLIC 28, AKRON HOBAN 21
TCC 14 14 0 0 – 28
AH 0 7 14 0 – 21
First Quarter
TCC: Clark 1 run (Bishop kick).
TCC: Clark 24 run (Bishop kick).
Second Quarter
TC: Awls 92 interception return (Bishop kick).
AH: Sperling 8 run (Burns kick).
TCC: Hal 15 pass from Clark (Bishop kick).
Third Quarter
AH: Sperling 49 run (Burns kick).
AH: Sperling 1 run (Burns kick).
Girls Basketball
Thursday’s Results
Bethel 62, Covington 42: B: Calhoun 18, Moore 16.
Dixie 59, Ansonia 36
Legacy Christian 45, Middletown Christian 19
Meadowdale 63, East Dayton Christian 11
Milton-Union 50, Troy Christian 30: MU: Jacobs 23, Berberich 12.
Mississinawa Valley 71, Franklin Monroe 31
Newton 39, Twin Valley South 38: N: Hess 10.
Oakwood 45, Brookville 38
Preble Shawnee 53, Arcanum 42
Stivers 55, DePaul Cristo Rey 29
Wednesday’s Results
Badin 52, Chaminade Julienne 40
Butler 57, Stebbins 17
Cedarville 45, Southeastern 38
Cin. Christian 43, New Miami 27
Cin. Country Day 62, CHCA 29
Colerain 48, Hamilton 41: H: Moore 19, Bryant 10.
Fairbanks 54, Northeastern 4: F: Lehman 16, Miller 10, Carter 10.
Fairmont 58, Northmont 34: F: Roark 18, Baker 13, Cornett 12. N: Gunn 12.
Greenon 58, Madison Plains 14: G: Henry 17, West 16, Riley 11.
Lakota East 56, Middletown 30: M: Riep 10. LE: Woody 12, Asher 11, Smith 11.
Lakota West 52, Fairfield 41: LW: Fox 16, Williams 11.
Mason 54, Princeton 48
McNicholas 63, Carroll 60, OT
Mt. Healthy 50, Ross 18
MVCA 50, SBEP 37
Oak Hills 42, Sycamore 40
Seven Hills 52, Lockland 17
Tecumseh 63, Graham 47
Urbana 59, London 39: U: Forson 19, Mounce 19, Dixon 10.
Boys Bowling
Thursday’s Results
Tippecanoe 1824, Newton 1746: N: Hartman 341 series, Trucksis 332 series.
Wednesday’s Results
Lebanon 2586, Lakota West 1914: L: Kober 412 series, Sparks 410 series. LW: Hosier 303 series.
Northmont 2377, Springboro 2198: N: Forrest 425 series, Peters 410 series.
Girls Bowling
Thursday’s Results
Mechanicsburg 2474, Southeastern 1627: M: Waller 437 series, Dingledine 376 series.
Tippecanoe 1468, Newton 1379: N: Hampton 344 series.
Wednesday’s Results
Lakota West 2054, Lebanon 1701
Northmont 2050, Springboro 1914: N: Fritz 225 game, Hoff 215 game.
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.