H.S. Results 12/1: Boys hoops tips off

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Friday’s Finals

Division I

LAKEWOOD ST. EDWARD 31, SPRINGFIELD 21

SE 14 7 0 10 – 31

S 0 21 0 0 – 21

First Quarter

SE: Bullock 13 run (Moyer kick).

SE: White 20 run (Moyer kick).

Second Quarter

Sp: Martin 1 run (Herron kick).

Sp: Norman 1 run (Herron kick).

SE: White 3 run (Moyer kick).

Sp: Norman 93 kickoff return (Herron kick).

Fourth Quarter

SE: Moyer 36 FG.

SE: White 3 run (Moyer kick).

Division III

TOL. CENTRAL CATHOLIC 27, BISHOP WATTERSON 7

BW 7 0 0 0 – 7

TCC 0 14 7 6 – 27

First Quarter

BW: Uhlenhake 6 run (Kessinger kick).

Second Quarter

TCC: Braswell 6 run (Hernandez kick).

TCC: Vaughn III 6 pass from Collins Jr. (Hernandez kick).

Third Quarter

TCC: Braswell 7 run (Hernandez kick).

Fourth Quarter

TCC: Watson 2 run (kick fail).

Division VI

KIRTLAND 32, VERSAILLES 15

V 0 7 0 8 – 15

K 13 6 6 7 – 32

First Quarter

K: Blasini 1 run (Barisic kick).

K: Beers 6 run (kick fail).

Second Quarter

V: Griesdorn 31 pass from Osborne (Gehret kick).

K: Beers 90 kickoff return (run fail).

Third Quarter

K: Alfieri 2 run (run fail).

Fourth Quarter

K: Sayle 1 run (Barisic kick).

V: Osborne 5 run (Watren reception).

Thursday’s Final

Division II

MASSILLON WASHINGTON 7, AKRON HOBAN 2

AH 0 2 0 0 – 2

MW 0 7 0 0 – 7

Second Quarter

MW: Lenix 6 run (Keller kick).

MW: Safety.

Boys Basketball

Friday’s Results

Beavercreek 60, Hamilton 48: B: Ellerbe 20, Gluck 16, Caswell 14. H: Holden 12.

Botkins 76, Waynesfield Goshen 37: B: Doseck 18, Herzog 11, Paul 10, Lenhart 10.

Brookville 64, Carlisle 54: B: Wood 20, Crabtree 18.

Cedarville 55, Emmanuel Christian 40

Colerain 48, Mt. Healthy 34

Dixie 56, Greenon 35

Dunbar 64, Belmont 56

Eaton 66, National Trail 52

Elder 41, Fairfield 36

Fairborn 57, Stebbins 47

Franklin Monroe 44, Milton-Union 15

Hillsboro 66, Wilmington 52

Indian Lake 65, London 53

Kenton Ridge 77, Catholic Central 32

Kings 63, Lebanon 60

Legacy Christian 50, Bradford 46

Mariemont 54, Harrison 51

McNicholas 59, Villa-Madonna (KY) 52

Miamisburg 68, Franklin 59

Middletown 45, Edgewood 34: M: Shields 15. E: Daley 13.

Middletown Christian 68, Tri-County North 54: TCN: Flory 17, Flory 15.

Middletown Madison 56, Dayton Christian 43

Newton 62, Jefferson 17

Oakwood 58, Tecumseh 38

Ottoville 57, New Bremen 53

Piqua 44, Xenia 43

Pleasant 62, Fairbanks 55

Ross 67, Talawanda 33: R: Schaefer 23, Hendricks 11, Castator 10. T: Leitch 17.

Stivers 50, Ponitz 45

St. Henry 65, Spencerville 58

St. Marys 76, New Knoxville 26

Thurgood Marshall 57, Meadowdale 54

Tippecanoe 50, Greenville 20

Troy 63, Sidney 59: T: Miller 20, Haught 12, Kaiser 11, O’Leary 10. S: Steele 19, Davis 16.

West Carrollton 48, Butler 46

Girls Basketball

Thursday’s Results

Arcanum 48, Newton 36

Bradford 37, Twin Valley South 25: B: Harleman 14.

Brookville 47, Eaton 44

Fairfield 44, Ursuline 27

Graham 64, Riverside 55

Mississinawa Valley 73, Dixie 37

Monroe 34, Franklin 20

Oakwood 47, Carlisle 38

Tri-Village 67, Preble Shawnee 27: TV: Hager 15, DeLong 13, Black 13, Mize 11.

Waynesville 57, Middletown Madison 47: W: Berrey 17, See 13, Whitaker 11.

Boys Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 2576, Northeastern 2262: M: Ritchie 457 series.

Valley View 2266, Dayton Christian 2256: DC: Withers 219 game, Bartley 185 game.

Girls Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 2568, Northeastern 1664: M: Westfall 394 series, Rausch 393 series.

