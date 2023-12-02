H.S. Results 12/1: Boys hoops tips off

PREP RESULTS
Football
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Friday’s Finals
Division I
LAKEWOOD ST. EDWARD 31, SPRINGFIELD 21
SE 14 7 0 10 – 31
S 0 21 0 0 – 21
First Quarter
SE: Bullock 13 run (Moyer kick).
SE: White 20 run (Moyer kick).
Second Quarter
Sp: Martin 1 run (Herron kick).
Sp: Norman 1 run (Herron kick).
SE: White 3 run (Moyer kick).
Sp: Norman 93 kickoff return (Herron kick).
Fourth Quarter
SE: Moyer 36 FG.
SE: White 3 run (Moyer kick).
Division III
TOL. CENTRAL CATHOLIC 27, BISHOP WATTERSON 7
BW 7 0 0 0 – 7
TCC 0 14 7 6 – 27
First Quarter
BW: Uhlenhake 6 run (Kessinger kick).
Second Quarter
TCC: Braswell 6 run (Hernandez kick).
TCC: Vaughn III 6 pass from Collins Jr. (Hernandez kick).
Third Quarter
TCC: Braswell 7 run (Hernandez kick).
Fourth Quarter
TCC: Watson 2 run (kick fail).
Division VI
KIRTLAND 32, VERSAILLES 15
V 0 7 0 8 – 15
K 13 6 6 7 – 32
First Quarter
K: Blasini 1 run (Barisic kick).
K: Beers 6 run (kick fail).
Second Quarter
V: Griesdorn 31 pass from Osborne (Gehret kick).
K: Beers 90 kickoff return (run fail).
Third Quarter
K: Alfieri 2 run (run fail).
Fourth Quarter
K: Sayle 1 run (Barisic kick).
V: Osborne 5 run (Watren reception).
Thursday’s Final
Division II
MASSILLON WASHINGTON 7, AKRON HOBAN 2
AH 0 2 0 0 – 2
MW 0 7 0 0 – 7
Second Quarter
MW: Lenix 6 run (Keller kick).
MW: Safety.
Boys Basketball
Friday’s Results
Beavercreek 60, Hamilton 48: B: Ellerbe 20, Gluck 16, Caswell 14. H: Holden 12.
Botkins 76, Waynesfield Goshen 37: B: Doseck 18, Herzog 11, Paul 10, Lenhart 10.
Brookville 64, Carlisle 54: B: Wood 20, Crabtree 18.
Cedarville 55, Emmanuel Christian 40
Colerain 48, Mt. Healthy 34
Dixie 56, Greenon 35
Dunbar 64, Belmont 56
Eaton 66, National Trail 52
Elder 41, Fairfield 36
Fairborn 57, Stebbins 47
Franklin Monroe 44, Milton-Union 15
Hillsboro 66, Wilmington 52
Indian Lake 65, London 53
Kenton Ridge 77, Catholic Central 32
Kings 63, Lebanon 60
Legacy Christian 50, Bradford 46
Mariemont 54, Harrison 51
McNicholas 59, Villa-Madonna (KY) 52
Miamisburg 68, Franklin 59
Middletown 45, Edgewood 34: M: Shields 15. E: Daley 13.
Middletown Christian 68, Tri-County North 54: TCN: Flory 17, Flory 15.
Middletown Madison 56, Dayton Christian 43
Newton 62, Jefferson 17
Oakwood 58, Tecumseh 38
Ottoville 57, New Bremen 53
Piqua 44, Xenia 43
Pleasant 62, Fairbanks 55
Ross 67, Talawanda 33: R: Schaefer 23, Hendricks 11, Castator 10. T: Leitch 17.
Stivers 50, Ponitz 45
St. Henry 65, Spencerville 58
St. Marys 76, New Knoxville 26
Thurgood Marshall 57, Meadowdale 54
Tippecanoe 50, Greenville 20
Troy 63, Sidney 59: T: Miller 20, Haught 12, Kaiser 11, O’Leary 10. S: Steele 19, Davis 16.
West Carrollton 48, Butler 46
Girls Basketball
Thursday’s Results
Arcanum 48, Newton 36
Bradford 37, Twin Valley South 25: B: Harleman 14.
Brookville 47, Eaton 44
Fairfield 44, Ursuline 27
Graham 64, Riverside 55
Mississinawa Valley 73, Dixie 37
Monroe 34, Franklin 20
Oakwood 47, Carlisle 38
Tri-Village 67, Preble Shawnee 27: TV: Hager 15, DeLong 13, Black 13, Mize 11.
Waynesville 57, Middletown Madison 47: W: Berrey 17, See 13, Whitaker 11.
Boys Bowling
Thursday’s Results
Mechanicsburg 2576, Northeastern 2262: M: Ritchie 457 series.
Valley View 2266, Dayton Christian 2256: DC: Withers 219 game, Bartley 185 game.
Girls Bowling
Thursday’s Results
Mechanicsburg 2568, Northeastern 1664: M: Westfall 394 series, Rausch 393 series.
