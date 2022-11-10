H.S. Results 11/9: State Soccer Semifinals

St. Ignatius 1, Medina 0

Division II

Bexley 1, Wyoming 0, OT

Lima Shawnee 2, Warren Howland 1

Division III

Grandview Heights 2, Yellow Springs 1, 2OT

Ottawa Hills 1, Cardinal Mooney 0

Saturday’s Championships

At Columbus Crew Lower.com Field

Division I

New Albany vs. St. Ignatius, 1 p.m.

Division II

Lima Shawnee vs. Bexley, 7 p.m.

Division III

Grandview Heights vs. Ottawa Hills, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

STATE TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Semifinals

Division I

Seton 2, Olentangy Orange 1, 2OT

Strongsville 3, Rocky River Magnificat 0

Division II

Waynesville 5, Marietta 0

Copley 7, Bay Village 1

Division III

Cin. Country Day 4, Lynchburg-Clay 0

Ottawa-Glandorf 2, Akron Manchester 0

Friday’s Championships

At Columbus Crew Lower.com Field

Division I

Seton vs. Strongsville, 1 p.m.

Division II

Waynesville vs. Copley, 7 p.m.

Division III

Cin. Country Day vs. Ottawa-Glandorf, 4 p.m.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.