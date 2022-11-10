H.S. Results 11/9: State Soccer Semifinals

Boys Soccer
STATE TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s Semifinals
Division I
New Albany 2, Moeller 1, 2OT
St. Ignatius 1, Medina 0
Division II
Bexley 1, Wyoming 0, OT
Lima Shawnee 2, Warren Howland 1
Division III
Grandview Heights 2, Yellow Springs 1, 2OT
Ottawa Hills 1, Cardinal Mooney 0
Saturday’s Championships
At Columbus Crew Lower.com Field
Division I
New Albany vs. St. Ignatius, 1 p.m.
Division II
Lima Shawnee vs. Bexley, 7 p.m.
Division III
Grandview Heights vs. Ottawa Hills, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
STATE TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s Semifinals
Division I
Seton 2, Olentangy Orange 1, 2OT
Strongsville 3, Rocky River Magnificat 0
Division II
Waynesville 5, Marietta 0
Copley 7, Bay Village 1
Division III
Cin. Country Day 4, Lynchburg-Clay 0
Ottawa-Glandorf 2, Akron Manchester 0
Friday’s Championships
At Columbus Crew Lower.com Field
Division I
Seton vs. Strongsville, 1 p.m.
Division II
Waynesville vs. Copley, 7 p.m.
Division III
Cin. Country Day vs. Ottawa-Glandorf, 4 p.m.
