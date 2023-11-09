H.S. Results 11/8: Tippecanoe advances to State Final with 2OT win

PREP RESULTS
Boys Soccer
STATE TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s Semifinals
Division I
Cle. St. Ignatius 3, Medina 0
Moeller 1, Col. St. Charles 0
Division II
Richfield Revere 2, Mentor Lake Catholic 0
Tippecanoe 2, Bishop Watterson 1, 2OT: T: Ransom goal assist, Haas goal, Smith assist.
Division III
Willoughby Andrews Osborne 1, Ottoville 0
Worthington Christian 4, Waynesville 0
Girls Soccer
STATE TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s Semifinals
Division I
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 2, Strongsville 1
Olentangy Liberty 4, Seton 2
Division II
Rocky River 2, Bay 1, PK
Summit Country Day 5, West Holmes 0
Division III
Ottawa-Glandorf 5, Akron Manchester 1
Cin. Country Day 4, Madeira 0
