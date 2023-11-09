H.S. Results 11/8: Tippecanoe advances to State Final with 2OT win

PREP RESULTS

Boys Soccer

STATE TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Semifinals

Division I

Cle. St. Ignatius 3, Medina 0

Moeller 1, Col. St. Charles 0

Division II

Richfield Revere 2, Mentor Lake Catholic 0

Tippecanoe 2, Bishop Watterson 1, 2OT: T: Ransom goal assist, Haas goal, Smith assist.

Division III

Willoughby Andrews Osborne 1, Ottoville 0

Worthington Christian 4, Waynesville 0

Girls Soccer

STATE TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Semifinals

Division I

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 2, Strongsville 1

Olentangy Liberty 4, Seton 2

Division II

Rocky River 2, Bay 1, PK

Summit Country Day 5, West Holmes 0

Division III

Ottawa-Glandorf 5, Akron Manchester 1

Cin. Country Day 4, Madeira 0

