H.S. Results 1/17: DeLong matches career high in 'Burg win

Addie DeLong poured in 37 points, tying her career high, to pace Mechanicsburg in a 76-43 win versus Triad in girls basketball on Wednesday.
Liv Skillings chipped in 15 and Emily Conley 12 for ‘Burg.
PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Wednesday’s Results
London 55, Bexley 45
Tuesday’s Results
Beavercreek 69, Chaminade Julienne 65: B: Ellerbe 19, Gluck 17, Williams 16. CJ: Johnson 18, Weatherspoon 13, Rakestraw 12, Cartwright 10.
Bellefontaine 56, Graham 55
Belmont 84, Thurgood Marshall 59
Butler 48, Greenville 36
Cedarville 63, Mechanicsburg 37
Dayton Christian 57, Cin. Christian 55: DC: Shepherd 10.
Dunbar 64, Stivers 50
Edgewood 67, Talawanda 44: E: Barry 17, Reynolds 11. T: Leitch 16, James 13, Lippmann 11.
Elder 45, Oak Hills 31
Fairborn 62, West Carrollton 59
Fairfield 73, Colerain 19: F: Ingram 17, Sanders 10.
Fairlawn 77, Mississinawa Valley 57
Franklin 54, Carlisle 48
Goshen 70, Wilmington 44
Greeneview 62, West Jefferson 39
Hamilton 53, LaSalle 44: H: Tillery 11, Davis 10.
Indian Lake 77, Tecumseh 66
Jonathan Alder 65, Northwestern 47: JA: Heiss 33, Atkins 10.
Lebanon 77, Kings 50
Legacy Christian 64, Emmanuel Christian 53
London 60, Springfield Shawnee 38
Meadowdale 65, Ponitz 64
Middletown 61, Mt. Healthy 25: Mi: Stamper 17, Landers 10.
Minster 70, Botkins 56: M: Stephey 28, Richard 14, McClurg 12. B: Herzog 17.
Ross 62, Northwest 49: R: Nunn 17, Hendricks 17, Caldwell 14.
Sidney 67, Xenia 56: S: Steele 26, Spradling 20, Davis 12.
Stebbins 47, Piqua 38: P: Kuhlman 12, Anderson 11.
Tippecanoe 66, Troy 47: T: Miller 18.
Valley View 85, Bellbrook 81
Versailles 49, Franklin Monroe 41: V: Griesdorn 23, Heitkamp 10. FM: Brenner 12, Fall 12.
West Liberty-Salem 42, Madison Plains 39
Wyoming 52, Fenwick 46
Girls Basketball
Wednesday’s Results
Badin 67, Withrow 19: B: Pate 22, Cosgrove 18.
Beavercreek 52, Centerville 39
Belmont 75, Cin. Christian 52
Butler 48, Greenville 19
Cedarville 44, Catholic Central 39
Chaminade Julienne 76, Ponitz 40
Col. DeSales 84, Dunbar 17
Edgewood 58, Fenwick 47
Fairfield 55, Hamilton 40: F: Richardson 17, McCoy 11. H: Kirkland 13.
Fairmont 47, Springfield 43: F: Thornton 21, Cornett 11.
Jonathan Alder 38, Benjamin Logan 32
Lakota East 55, Oak Hills 37: LE: Asher 22.
London 60, Indian Lake 44
Mason 75, Middletown 37
McNicholas 50, Indian Hill 45
Mechanicsburg 76, Triad 43: M: DeLong 37,
Skillings 15, Conley 12. T: Ferguson 11.
Princeton 73, Colerain 9
Springboro 53, Wayne 27
Stebbins 67, Piqua 63
Tuesday’s Results
Anna 46, Covington 37
Crestview 58, Coldwater 32: C: Wenning 11.
Dixie 46, Newton 45
Houston 46, Riverside 31
Jackson Center 59, Waynesfield Goshen 42
Legacy Christian 53, Middletown Christian 26
Milton-Union 53, Brookville 31: MU: Brumbaugh 26, Berberich 12.
Northridge 55, Oakwood 40
Troy Christian 50, Dayton Christian 32
Boys Bowling
Tuesday’s Results
Norwood 2715, Dayton Christian 2459: DC: Bartley 201 game, Withers 238 game.
Girls Bowling
Tuesday’s Results
Northmont 2174, Wayne 2021: N: Smith 202 game, Riggleman 214 game.
Norwood 1545, Dayton Christian 1137
