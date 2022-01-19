H.S. Results 1/17-1/18

Game 2

Huntington Prep 69, Flyght Academy 58: Muordar (HP) 21, Davis (HP) 16, Hubbard (HP) 12, Lattimore (FA) 18, McComb (FA) 10.

Saturday’s Results

Game 3

Tri-Village 67, Bellbrook 37: Sagester (TV) 18, Downing (TV) 15, Richards (TV) 13, Hunt (TV) 12.

Game 4

Col. Africentric 52, Oakwood 49: Swain (CA) 16, Steele (CA) 12, Wagner (CA) 10, Maxwell (O) 19, Wright (O) 13, Epley (A) 11.

Game 5

ISA Prep 74, Shaker Heights 71: Sharavjamts (ISA) 19, Brcic (ISA) 16, Frey (ISA) 11, Entenmann (ISA) 10, Young (SH) 26, Smith (SH) 14, Burge (SH) 12, Brown (SH) 12.

Game 6

Wheeler 62, St. Ignatius 54: Collier (W) 23, Amir (W) 10, Yarian (SI) 16, Effertz (SI) 13, Jackson (SI) 13.

Game 7

Pickerington North 52, Wayne 49: Hudson (PN) 16, Rice (W) 16.

Game 8

Link Academy 78, Huntington Prep 45: Walsh (LA) 18, Greene (LA) 11, Okpara (LA) 10, Phillips (LA) 10, Johnson (HP) 17, Hubbard (HP) 11.

Sunday’s Results

Game 9

Botkins 51, Tri-Village 50, 2OT: Pleiman (B) 15, Stewart (B) 13, Meyer (B) 12, DeLong (TV) 12, Sarver (TV) 11, Finkbine (TV) 10.

Game 10

Buchtel 70, Dunbar 66: Allen (D) 18, Leslie (D) 16, Hatcher (D) 14, Gay (D) 11, Harmon (B) 25, Boyce (B) 17, Thurmon (B) 15.

Game 11

Pickerington Central 62, Garfield Heights 36: Bandoln (GH) 15, Royal (PC) 27, Biles (PC) 12.

Game 12

St. Vincent-St. Mary 71, Fairfield 67: Harris (SVSM) 25, Pryor (SVSM) 20, Hamilton (SVSM) 13, Woods (F) 18, Tolbert (F) 18, Bronston (F) 13, Crim (F) 12.

Game 13

Gahanna Lincoln 48, Brush 44: Elmore (B) 21, Jones (GL) 15, Whiteside (GL) 11.

Game 14

Centerville 62, SoCal Academy 52: Rolf (C) 29, Cupps (C) 12, House (C) 10.

Monday’s Results

Game 15

Pace Academy 80, Trotwood 53: Reed (PA) 27, Tiller (PA) 10, Blanton (T) 23, Carpenter (T) 19.

Game 16

SoCal Academy 80, Massillon Jackson 48: Kistler (MJ) 11, Kohler (SA) 20, Iwuchukwu (SA) 20, Abram (SA) 18.

Game 17

Flyght Academy 68, Taft 63: Lattimore (FA) 16, McComb (FA) 11, Griffith (T) 28, Elmore (T) 15.

Game 18

St. Xavier 52, Omnia Academy 46

Game 19

Fairmont 60, Woodward 49: McMillan (W) 19, Mills (W) 10, Doucet (F) 20, Marrero (F) 13.

Boys Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Beavercreek 84, Xenia 26

Catholic Central 64, Fairbanks 50

Centerville 78, Spire Academy 63

Chaminade Julienne 62, Badin 44: Neu (B) 22, Powell (CJ) 16, Dickey (CJ) 15, Tucker (CJ) 15.

CHCA 54, Northwest 44

Dixie 67, Valley View 66

Dunbar 76, Trotwood 68: Leslie (D) 23, Allen (D) 21.

Elder 58, Oak Hills 41

Franklin 76, Edgewood 66

Greeneview 54, West Jefferson 47: Book (G) 25, Erisman (G) 23.

Greenon 67, Triad 43

Harrison 60, Colerain 54

Lakota East 59, Middletown 38: Kronauge (LE) 15, Peck (LE) 13, Bennett (M) 10.

Lehman Catholic 38, Mississinawa Valley 34: McFarland (LC) 10, Chapman (LC) 10, Manning (MV) 11.

McNicholas 47, Carroll 44

Miamisburg 58, Fenwick 38: McGohan (M) 21.

Middletown Christian 52, Cin. Christian 31: Parnell (CC) 10.

New Miami 55, Tri-County North 46, OT

Northmont 58, Sidney 51: Reynolds (S) 21, Swiger (S) 14, Bozeman (N) 13, Amin (N) 11, Wilkins (N) 10.

Perry 64, Minster 45

Princeton 71, Mason 61

Spencerville 53, St. Henry 51: Heitkamp (SH) 15.

Taylor 89, Talawanda 50: Reynolds (Tal) 17, McRoberts (Tal) 12, Austing (Tay) 41, Hilvert (Tay) 30.

Tecumseh 80, Ben Logan 50: Burrey (BL) 11, O’Connor (T) 34, Stafford (T) 13.

Tippecanoe 77, Greenville 40

Versailles 50, Butler 29: Vandervort (B) 16.

Wayne 69, Meadowdale 54

Monday’s Results

Bradford 62, Middletown Christian 48

Moeller 63, Bellbrook 39

Sidney 54, Piqua 51: Reynolds (S) 19, Swiger (S) 16, Vordemork (S) 10.

Girls Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Arcanum 68, Eaton 26

Anna 43, Covington 41: Harrington (C) 20, Besecker (C) 16, Brewer (A) 18, Cobb (A) 14.

Delphos Jefferson 39, Wayne Trace 20: French (DJ) 11.

Oakwood 54, Fenwick 53

Monday’s Results

Badin 49, Ross 37

Bethel 45, Franklin Monroe 24

Butler 62, Xenia 16

Franklin 42, Dayton Christian 31: Bales (F) 10.

Harrison 45, Talawanda 36: Farris (T) 11, Fears (T) 11, Robertson (H) 19, Kowalski (H) 15.

Northmont 65, Kenton Ridge 41: McCrary (N) 17, Thompson (N) 14, Byrd (N) 11, Miller (N) 10.

South Bend 38, Mason 37

Springboro 50, Bellbrook 44: Martin (S) 18, Scohy (B) 13.

Sycamore 40, Olentangy Liberty 38

Tri-Village 54, Waterford 30: Sagester (TV) 22, Hunt (TV) 15, Downing (TV) 11.

Boys Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Carroll 2774, Badin 1974: Jensen (B) 325 series, VanDeHatert (B) 318 series, Wilson (C) 474 series, Bui (C) 440 series.

Chaminade Julienne 2314, Fenwick 1703: Houck (F) 281 series, Whyle (F) 277 series, Baird (CJ) 428 series, Turner (CJ) 416 series.

Girls Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Carroll 1903, Badin 1802: Meehan (B) 287 series, Hodapp (B) 274 series, Norman (C) 291 series.

Fenwick 1460, Chaminade Julienne 1421: Mayen (CJ) 287 series, Schneider (CJ) 265 series, Giglio (F) 247 series, Kurtz (F) 242 series.

