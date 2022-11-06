H.S. Results 11/5: State CC, Regional soccer and volleyball

Region 2

Centerville 42, Marysville 21

Springfield 21, Fairmont 0

Region 4

Elder 31, Milford 6

Lakota West 35, Princeton 0

Mason 29, Springboro 26

Moeller 28, St. Xavier 7

Division II

Region 8

Anderson 34, Little Miami 20

Edgewood 21, Piqua 14, OT

Kings 49, Withrow 28

Winton Woods 34, Ross 21

Division III

Region 11

Bishop Watterson 41, London 22

Region 12

Badin 41, New Richmond 14

Tippecanoe 43, Trotwood 14

Wapakoneta 29, Bellbrook 0

Western Brown 39, Monroe 36

Division IV

Region 14

West Holmes 56, St. Marys 21

Region 16

Clinton-Massie 48, Urbana 42

McNicholas 24, Eaton 0

Taft 26, Alter 24

Wyoming 35, Springfield Shawnee 0

Division V

Region 18

Coldwater 14, Huron 3

Region 20

Brookville 38, Northeastern 15

Madeira 28, Zane Trace 19

Milton-Union 42, Preble Shawnee 7

Valley View 49, Blanchester 16

Division VI

Region 24

Marion Local 56, West Liberty-Salem 0

Tri-Village 49, Cin. Country Day 7

Versailles 58, Twin Valley South 7

Division VII

Region 26

Antwerp 35, Delphos Jefferson 34

Lima Central Catholic 48, Delphos St Johns 14

Region 28

Ansonia 46, Catholic Central 6

Fort Loramie 55, Southeastern 27

Minster 45, Mechanicsburg 21

New Bremen 39, Riverside 8

BOX SCORES

BROOKVILLE 38, NORTHEASTERN 15

B 12 6 6 14 – 38

N 0 8 0 7 – 15

First Quarter

B: Lamb 2 run (kick fail).

B: Davis 9 run (run fail).

Second Quarter

B: Davis 44 run (kick fail).

N: Leonard 5 pass from Houseman (Tolle reception).

Third Quarter

B: Lamb 3 run (run fail).

Fourth Quarter

B: Davis 2 run (Lamb kick).

B: Mehr 16 run (Lamb kick).

N: Leonard 50 pass from Taylor (Smith kick).

CENTERVILLE 42, MARYSVILLE 21

M 0 7 14 0 – 21

C 3 6 15 18 – 42

First Quarter

C: Courville 25 FG.

Second Quarter

M: Seger 1 run (Heller kick).

C: Newcomb 9 run (kick fail).

Third Quarter

M: Powers 20 run (Heller kick).

C: Newcomb 1 run (Newcomb run).

M: Smith 58 run (Heller kick).

C: Newcomb 32 run (Courville kick).

Fourth Quarter

C: Courville 55 FG.

C: Montgomery 21 pass from Bruder (Powers reception).

C: Coppock 29 interception return (Courville kick).

EDGEWOOD 21, PIQUA 14, OT

P 7 7 0 0 0 – 14

E 0 7 7 0 7 – 21

First Quarter

P: Warner 10 run (Trombley kick).

Second Quarter

P: Warner 2 run (Trombley kick).

E: Crosby 4 run (Rumpler kick).

Third Quarter

E: Barker 23 pass from Brown (Rumpler kick).

Overtime

E: Crosby 9 run (Rumpler kick).

LAKOTA WEST 35, PRINCETON 0

P 0 0 0 0 – 0

LW 21 6 5 3 – 35

First Quarter

LW: Lloyd 22 run (Bohn kick).

LW: Bolden 22 run (Bohn kick).

LW: Gonzales Jr. 9 pass from Bolden (Bohn kick).

Second Quarter

LW: Bolden 5 run (kick fail).

Third Quarter

P: Safety.

LW: Bohn 32 FG.

Fourth Quarter

LW: Bohn FG.

SPRINGFIELD 21, FAIRMONT 0

F 0 0 0 0 – 0

S 0 7 14 0 – 21

Second Quarter

S: Brown 19 pass from Schondelmyer (Fralick kick).

Third Quarter

S: Bradley 40 pass from Schondelmyer (Fralick kick).

S: Norman 6 run (Fralick kick).

WINTON WOODS 34, ROSS 21

R 7 7 0 7 – 21

WW 7 14 0 13 – 34

First Quarter

WW: Cornist 40 run (Dombele kick).

R: Caldwell 3 run (Spencer kick).

Second Quarter

WW: Cornist 4 run (Dombele kick).

R: Hansel 14 run (Spencer kick).

WW: Bostic 62 pass from George (Dombele kick).

Fourth Quarter

WW: Cornist 8 run (Dombele kick).

WW: Harris 55 pass from George (kick fail).

R: Caldwell 10 pass from Severance (Spencer kick).

Boys Soccer

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s Finals

Division I

Moeller 3, Springboro 1

Division II

Wroming 6, Col. Academy 0

Division III

Yellow Springs 2, Troy Christian 0

Girls Soccer

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s Finals

Division I

Seton 4, Mt. Notre Dame 3

Division II

Waynesville 3, Summit Country Day 0

Division III

Cin. Country Day 1, Alter 0

Girls Volleyball

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s Finals

Division I

Ursuline Academy 3, St. Ursula 1

Division II

Badin 3, Roger Bacon 1

Division III

Coldwater 3, Galion 1

Versailles 3, Summit Country Day 0

Division IV

New Bremen 3, Fort Loramie 0

Cross Country

STATE TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s Championships

Boys

Division I

Team Results: Mason 128; St. Xavier 142; Lancaster 155; Dublin Coffman 177; Hilliard Davidson 197; Miamisburg 209; Massillon Jackson 217; Massillon Perry 221; Tol. St. Francis 227; Medina 278; GlenOak 287; Medina Highland 302; Springboro 313; Green 313; Centerville 314; Anthony Wayne 315; Olentangy Orange 331; Loveland 353; Chardon 388; Pickerington North 389.

Individual Results (Top Ten): Ackley (Hilliard Davidson) 15:10; Ricchiuti (Dublin Jerome) 15:25; Rice (GlenOak) 15:26; Gabelman (Westerville North) 15:31; Ntwali (Miamisburg) 15:35; Lanoy (Lancaster) 15:36; Allwein (Walnut Hills) 15:40; Trapp (St. Xavier) 15:42; Hadler (Medina Highland) 15:43; Shaughnessy (Dublin Coffman) 15:45.

Division II

Team Results: Marlington 56; Carroll 149; Woodridge 156; Fairfield Union 183; CVCA 199; Unioto 208; Granville 215; Hawken 224; Oakwood 228; Shelby 242; Kenston 276; Indian Hill 287; West Geauga 293; Sheridan 316; Madeira 341; Ottawa-Glandorf 356; Minerva 357; Bexley 358; Bath 419; Liberty-Benton 476.

Individual Results (Top Ten): Cernansky (Marlington) 15:26; Agnew (Carroll) 15:29; Runkle (Fairfield Union) 15:36; Minor (Marlington) 15:56; Nicholls (Marlington) 15:57; Kearns (West Geauga) 15:57; Minard (Marietta) 16:01; Singer (Woodridge) 16:06; Putnam (Portsmouth) 16:06; Ruthers (Sheridan) 16:09.

Division III

Team Results: Mount Gilead 82; Ottawa Hills 151; Summit Country Day 157; Botkins 167; Maplewood 188; Col. Grove 235; McDonald 242; Black River 248; Belpre 257; Bluffton 266; East Canton 269; Marion Local 273; West Liberty-Salem 283; Fredericktown 309; Lincolnview 311; St. Paul 316; Cedarville 345; Archbold 362; Tuscarawas Valley 429; Northmor 436.

Individual Results (Top Ten): Holland (East Canton) 15:41; Synder (Rittman) 15:50; Armstrong (Bluffton) 15:55; Nygaard (Bluffton) 15:59; Eyre (Whiteoak) 16:04; Belpre (Rodgers) 16:06; Pappagallo (Mineral Ridge) 16:07; Sultan (Cedarville) 16:15; Nastari (United) 16:16; Baker (Mount Gilead) 16:16.

Girls

Division I

Team Results: Mason 75; Hilliard Davidson 91; Westlake 151; Perrysburg 193; Loveland 221; Dublin Jerome 226; Lakota West 236; Beavercreek 243; Shaker Heights 249; Medina 278; Revere 293; Avon 296; Rocky River 320; Centerville 327; Marysville 333; Mentor 349; Cle. St. Joseph 354; Olentangy Liberty 359; Orange 372; Tol. Notre Dame 430.

Individual Results (Top Ten): Clute (Olmsted Falls) 17:25; Peer (Westlake) 17:44; Drosdak (Northmont) 18:18; Jones (Hilliard Davidson) 18:19; Prodoehl (Lakota West) 18:19; Paschka (Mason) 18:20; Dennison (Mentor) 18:24.5; McKay (Mason) 18:31; Sweetman (Hilliard Davidson) 18:33; Oiler (Dublin Coffman) 18:34.

Division II

Team Results: Granville 130; Kenston 155; Lexington 164; Minerva 188; Salem 194; Ottawa-Glandorf 206; Woodridge 219; Waynesville 238; McAuley 259; Bay 261; Oakwood 268; Eastwood 292; Carroll 295; Lima Shawnee 315; Cloverleaf 320; Carrollton 324; Athens 331; West Holmes 397; Perry 402; Jonathan Alder 432.

Individual Results (Top Ten): Butler (Oakwood) 18:09; Erbach (Waynesville) 18:24; Reaman (Woodridge) 18:32; Gonzales (Shelby) 18:35; Hoffee (Minerva) 18:42; Fortman (Ottawa-Glandorf) 18:42; Graham (Marlington) 18:48; Szolosi (Athens) 18:50; Gresh (Chagrin Falls) 19:02; Mathews (Badin) 19:04.

Division III

Team Results: Minster 63, Fort Loramie 119, Col. Crawford 164, West Liberty-Salem 183, Liberty Center 184, Madeira 227, Mogadore 231, Patrick Henry 232, Norwayne 255, Ottawa Hills 284, Huron 285, McDonald 290, Fort Recovery 312, Fredericktown 316, Sandy Valley 388, Dalton 397, Fort Frye 406, Grandview Heights 415, Garaway 417, Tuscarawas Valley 438.

Individual Results (Top Ten): Steinke (Anna) 17:46; Wingate (Norwayne) 18:05; Richards (Maplewood) 18:05; Hipple (McDonald) 18:17; Miller (Old Fort) 18:25; Gibson (Rittman) 18:29; Carr (Smithville) 18:32; Chase (Col. Crawford) 18:38.5; Borchers (Fort Loramie) 18:41.4; Geiss (Heartland Christian) 18:46.1.

