H.S. Results 1/15: Flyin' to the Hoop wraps up

High School Sports
16 minutes ago
PREP RESULTS

FLYIN’ TO THE HOOP

Friday’s Results

Game 1

Combine (NC) 80, Canyon International (AZ) 70: Can: Milicevic 22, Pitt 11, Ali 11. Com: Passmore 22, Felton 19, Jones III 17, Walker 13.

Game 2

Faith Family (TX) 74, SVSM 54: SVSM: Hamilton 13, Walker 13. FF: Williams 20, Adkins 16, Hartfield 13, Onwuchekwa 11.

Saturday’s Results

Game 3

Dunbar 68, Walnut Ridge 61: D: Brewer Jr. 33, Hill 19. WR: Aekins 26, Lucas 11.

Game 4

Wayne Trace 56, Miami East 43: WT: Laukhuf 29, Stoller 12. ME: Roeth 11, Apple 11, Rohrer 10.

Game 5

Western Reserve 71, Canyon International (AZ) 58: CI: Dunkley-Distant 22, Pitt 10. WR: Parham 25, Owens 21, O’Connor 12.

Game 6

Lutheran East 55, Isidore Newman (LA) 36: LE: Taylor 21, Bruce 12. IN: Jones 12.

Game 7

Garfield Heights 68, Faith Family (TX) 67, 2OT: GH: Johnson 40, Jackson 13. FF: Onwuchekwa 29, Williams 17.

Game 8

Westminster Academy (FL) 72, Alter 71: WA: Constanza 25, Wimbley 15, Lloyd 15, Police 12. A: Leen 23, Greer 19, Brand 12, Conner 11.

Sunday’s Results

Game 9

Newport (KY) 55, Middletown 42: N: Turner 14, Jackson 12, Covington 10, Lowe 10. M: Landers 17, Stamper 11.

Game 10

Beavercreek 86, Woodward 76: B: Williams 28, Ellerbe 24, Gluck 20.

Game 11

Lutheran West 42, Wayne 41: LW: Levis 13, Yli-Junnila 12. Wa: Perkins 21, Price 10.

Game 12

Pickerington Central 49, Lima Senior 46: PC: Turner 11.

Game 13

Oak Ridge (FL) 74, St. Ignatius 68: OR: Jones 27, Johnson 23. SI: Woidke 17, Friery 13, Springer 12, Zapolnik 11.

Game 14

Centerville 64, Isidore Newman (LA) 59: IN: Cenac Jr. 18, Langdon 15, Livingston 13. C: Powell 24, Montgomery 11, Greenberg 11.

Monday’s Results

Game 15

Lloyd Memorial (KY) 66, Preble Shawnee 48: LM: Walker 21, Sebastian 14. PS: Shrout 22, Robinette 11.

Game 16

St. Xavier 58, Pickerington North 55, OT: PN: Lawson 27, McFadden 10. SX: Waleskowski 15, Klare 13, Sulfsted 11.

Game 17

Richmond Heights 73, Westminster (FL) 65: RH: Crumble 22, Jones 14, Winters 14, Barber 12. W: Constanza 24, Lloyd 21, Wimbley 11.

Game 18

Oak Ridge (FL) 75, Reynoldsburg 73, OT: OR: Jones 29, Reece 15, Johnson 13, Tillery 10. Re: Fisher 18, Bowens 17, Griffin 15, McKinney 13.

Game 19

Sycamore 56, Fairmont 46: F: Gentile 19, Baker 18.

Boys Basketball

Monday’s Results

Delphos SJ’s 76, Fort Recovery 56: DSJ: Moenter 17, Elwer 16, Boggs 13, McClain 12.

Lloyd Memorial (KY) 66, Preble Shawnee 48

North Union 53, Fairbanks 48: NU: Maine 24, Wiedmann 10.

Sunday’s Results

Covington Catholic 60, Lakota East 59

Great Crossing (KY) 79, Princeton 74

Loveland 60, Mt. Healthy 41

Tri-Village 52, Marion Local 40

Westerville Central 74, Belmont 53

Westerville North 60, Alter 43: A: Brand 11, Greer 10.

Girls Basketball

Monday’s Results

Beavercreek 44, Bellbrook 42

Brush 50, Fairmont 36: F: Thornton 12.

Cedarville 44, Fairbanks 38

Fort Loramie 70, Botkins 33: FL: Albers 21, Hoying 14, Brandewie 13, Mescher 11. B: Pitts 13.

Kings Christian (Can) 58, Badin 40

Liberty-Benton 46, Russia 41

Middletown Madison 36, Preble Shawnee 29

Mississinawa Valley 70, Indian Lake 35

Roger Bacon 40, Summit Country Day 37

Ross 51, Harrison 42: R: Lipps 20.

Shekinah Christian 32, Emmanuel Christian 22: EC: Skaggs 12.

Springfield 69, Trotwood 21: S: Boynton 18.

Versailles 42, Bellefontaine 20

Waynesville 45, Marion Local 40: ML: Unrast 14, Eckstein 13.

Wilmington 36, New Bremen 29

Sunday’s Results

Badin 81, Gahanna Lincoln 42

Lakota West 50, Tol. Notre Dame 37: LW: Fox 26, Bayliff 10.

Mason 46, Portsmouth 28

Princeton 53, Magnificat 42

Solon 43, Alter 42: A: Moody 19.

Springboro 40, Niagara Prep (Can) 35: S: Martin 29.

Warrensville Heights 61, Fairmont 51: F: Thornton 23.

Wayne 49, Newark 36: W: Frazier 13.

Boys Bowling

Monday’s Results

Baker Bash Tournament

Team Results: 1. Centerville; 2. St. Marys; 3. Beavercreek; 4. Mason; 5. Miamisburg; 6. Butler; 7. Greenon; 8. Coldwater; 9. Mechanicsburg; 10. Wapakoneta; 11. Fairmont; 12. Sidney.

Girls Bowling

Monday’s Results

Baker Bash Tournament

Team Results: 1. Troy; 2. Wapakoneta; 3. St. Marys; 4. Mechanicsburg; 5. Butler; 6. Fairmont; 7. Versailles; 8. Centerville; 9. Batavia; 10. Beavercreek.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

