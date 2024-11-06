H.S. Results 11/5: ‘Boro girls soccer advances to state championship

Semifinals

Tuesday’s Results

Division I

Springboro 1, Seton 0: Sp: Johnson goal, Ulrich assist, Schaaf shutout.

Walsh Jesuit 4, Perrysburg 0

Division II

Bishop Watterson 1, Avon 0

North Royalton 1, Loveland 0, OT

Division III

Bay Village Bay 4, Rocky River 1

Medina Highland 2, Butler 0

Division IV

Ottawa-Glandorf 2, Chagrin Falls 0

Summit Country Day 4, Worthington Christian 0

Division V

Chippewa 3, Col. Grove 1

Madeira 4, Minford 1

