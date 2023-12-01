H.S. Results 11/30: Four score in double digits to lead Tri-Village girls

PREP RESULTS
Football
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Thursday’s Final
MASSILLON WASHINGTON 7, AKRON HOBAN 2
AH 0 2 0 0 – 2
MW 0 7 0 0 – 7
Second Quarter
MW: Lenix 6 run (Keller kick).
MW: Safety.
Girls Basketball
Thursday’s Results
Arcanum 48, Newton 36
Bradford 37, Twin Valley South 25: B: Harleman 14.
Brookville 47, Eaton 44
Fairfield 44, Ursuline 27
Graham 64, Riverside 55
Mississinawa Valley 73, Dixie 37
Monroe 34, Franklin 20
Oakwood 47, Carlisle 38
Tri-Village 67, Preble Shawnee 27: TV: Hager 15, DeLong 13, Black 13, Mize 11.
Waynesville 57, Middletown Madison 47: W: Berrey 17, See 13, Whitaker 11.
Wednesday’s Results
Bellefontaine 50, Indian Lake 35
Ben Logan 50, Ridgemont 11: BL: Stahler 11.
Butler 44, Tippecanoe 38
Carroll 72, Tecumseh 30
Cin. Country Day 57, CHCA 32
Dunbar 46, Dohn Community 32
Fairbanks 40, West Jefferson 36
Fairmont 52, Northmont 39: F: Thornton 24, Roark 12.
Kenton Ridge 44, Springfield Shawnee 38: KR: McFadden 11, Jenkins 11, Glass 11.
Mechanicsburg 69, Triad 29: T: LeMay 12. M: DeLong 16, Heizer 15, Forrest 15.
Mt. Healthy 70, Colerain 46
Seven Hills 56, MVCA 32
Springboro 69, Beavercreek 58: S: Martin 21, Downing 17, Trent 13.
Summit Country Day 38, Roger Bacon 30
Urbana 51, Meadowdale 50: U: Dixon 22, Mounce 15.
Wayne 46, Miamisburg 39: M: Turner 14, Dixon 10.
Xenia 46, Fairborn 22
Boys Bowling
Thursday’s Results
Mechanicsburg 2576, Northeastern 2262: M: Ritchie 457 series.
Girls Bowling
Thursday’s Results
Mechanicsburg 2568, Northeastern 1664: M: Westfall 394 series, Rausch 393 series.
Wednesday’s Results
Fairmont 2096, Northmont 1851: N: Fritz 234 game, Smith 171 game.
