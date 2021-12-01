H.S. Results 11/29-11/30

PREP RESULTS
Football
STATE TOURNAMENT
(All games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton)
Thursday’s Final
Division II
Winton Woods (12-3) vs. Akron Hoban (11-3), 7 p.m.
Friday’s Finals
Division IV
Clinton-Massie (13-1) vs. Youngstown Ursuline, 10:30 a.m.
Division III
Badin (14-0) vs. Chardon (15-0), 3 p.m.
Division I
Springfield (13-1) vs. Lakewood St. Edward (13-1), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Finals
Division VII
Marion Local (15-0) vs. Newark Catholic (14-1), 10:30 a.m.
Division VI
Coldwater (13-2) vs. Carey (14-1), 3 p.m.
Division V
Versailles (14-1) vs. Kirtland (14-0), 7:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Anderson 64, Talawanda 49: Reynolds (T) 20, Cron (A) 27, O’Toole (A) 11.
Cedarville 52, Legacy Christian 46
Chaminade Julienne 73, Thurgood Marshall 50: Smith (TM) 21, Powell (CJ) 18, Tucker (CJ) 18.
Cin. Christian 55, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 42: Cardwell (CC) 18, Bembry (CC) 12, Rogers (CC) 10.
Dayton Christian 82, Indian Lake 76
Fairfield 77, La Salle 43
Fairmont 55, Middletown 44: Johnson (F) 22, Doucet (F) 18, Day (M) 13.
Franklin 81, Eaton 54: Rich (F) 36, Paarlberg (F) 14, Cook (F) 10, Baulerle (F) 10.
Greenon 63, Dixie 47: Perdue (G) 21, Journell (G) 17, Minteer (G) 11.
Harrison 75, Mariemont 57
Lebanon 39, Fenwick 37
Madison Plains 61, Madison Christian 24
Mason 69, Springboro 57: Feldman (S) 17, Brown (S) 11, Middleton (M) 18, Morton (M) 17, Ullom (M) 16.
Miamisburg 47, Carroll 30
Milton-Union 53, Newton 51: Brumbaugh (MU) 17, Brown (MU) 12, Yates (MU) 10.
Moeller 63, Princeton 50
Monroe 52, Middletown Madison 41
Northmont 56, Ponitz 42
Oak Hills 51, Northwest 36
Sidney 59, Fairborn 32
Sycamore 78, Kings 66
Triad 46, Fairlawn 36
Trotwood 101, Stivers 74
Troy 54, Greenville 37
Waynesville 65, Brookville 35
West Carrollton 76, Xenia 64
Yellow Springs 48, Southeastern 38
Girls Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Arcanum 45, Waynesville 28
Covington 58, New Bremen 47: Harrington (C) 20, Besecker (C) 20, Trentman (NB) 13.
Fairlawn 55, Newton 47
National Trail 46, Dayton Christian 25
Oakwood 52, Northridge 1
St. Henry 47, Ansonia 33
Tri-County North 34, Stivers 21
Valley View 65, Preble Shawnee 55: Woodard (PS) 15, Thompson (PS) 15.
West Liberty-Salem 34, Miami East 29
Monday’s Results
Badin 61, McNicholas 36
Beavercreek 51, Carroll 40
Bellbrook 53, Eaton 39
Belmont 45, Dunbar 38
Dixie 62, Cin. Christian 15
Fenwick 45, Wyoming 20
Graham 54, Piqua 36
Middletown 60, Monroe 30: Bellard (Mi) 16, Boyd (Mo) 15.
Milton-Union 60, Twin Valley South 50: Robison (MU) 19, J. Brumbaugh (MU) 15, S. Brumbaugh (MU) 12, Berberich (MU) 10.
Mississinawa Valley 51, Troy Christian 22
Mount Healthy 56, Hughes 41
Ponitz 69, Stivers 29
Ross 47, Franklin 25
Seven Hills 39, Norwood 30
Springboro 50, Lebanon 37
Talawanda 66, Hamilton 21: Fears (T) 20, McDade (T) 16, Keene (T) 15, Harris (T) 11, Kirkland (H) 14.
Thurgood Marshall 66, Meadowdale 29
Boys Bowling
Tuesday’s Results
Yellow Springs 1841, Dayton Christian 1746: Fuller (DC) 195 game, Winters (DC) 190 game.
Monday’s Results
Greeneview 1954, West Liberty-Salem 1861: Brennaman (G) 482 series.
Girls Bowling
Tuesday’s Results
Dayton Christian 1202, Yellow Springs 770: Keck (DC) 224 series, McLaughlin (DC) 221 series.
Monday’s Results
Greeneview 1464, West Liberty-Salem 1121: Perry (G) 152 game.
