H.S. Results 11/27: Thornton scores 25 for Fairmont in win

PREP RESULTS

Girls Basketball

Monday’s Results

Beavercreek 58, Tippecanoe 30

Belmont 59, Dunbar 50

Ben Logan 43, Upper Scioto Valley 33: BL: Reeves 12, Norviel 10.

Carroll 78, Northmont 53

Covington 51, Troy 38

Fairlawn 46, Bradford 37: B: Harleman 14, Crickmore 10.

Fairmont 62, Tecumseh 33: F: Thornton 25, Roark 12.

Greenon 55, Oakwood 45

Greenville 33, Indian Lake 30

Harrison 63, Colerain 49

McNicholas 54, Roger Bacon 36

Meadowdale 62, Thurgood Marshall 44

Newton 48, Riverside 38: N: Hess 22, Harbour 12.

Oak Hills 37, Mt. Healthy 25

Ponitz 60, Stivers 47

Triad 46, Springfield Shawnee 31

Valley View 57, Preble Shawnee 36

Sunday’s Results

Alter 46, Lakota East 39: A: Mayse 14, Shepard 13, Smith 12. LE: Blount 12.

Lakota West 53, Western Heights (Australia) 30: LW: Bayliff 15, Neilson 13, Fox 11.

Princeton 59, Winton Woods 58

Purcell Marian 56, Springboro 54: S: Wade 16, Martin 15.

Wayne 60, Unioto 56: W: Rose 19, Frazier 11, Chambers 11, Hitchcock 10.

Western Brown 70, Thurgood Marshall 41: TM: Williams 17.

Boys Bowling

Monday’s Results

Graham 2684, Urbana 2623

Mechanicsburg 2678, Madison Plains 1193: M: Adams 406 series, Brumfield 418 series.

Girls Bowling

Monday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 2828, Madison Plains 1281: M: Rausch 463 series, Ford 444 series.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.