H.S. Results 11/27: Brumbaugh reaches milestone in Milton-Union win

Jenna Brumbaugh scored her 1,000th career point in Milton-Union’s 50-17 win versus Lehman Catholic in girls basketball Wednesday.
Brumbaugh became the fifth Milton-Union girl to cross the 1,000 point threshold.
PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Wednesday’s Results
Carlisle 53, Franklin 52
Dixie 62, Greenon 36: G: Sayler 23. D: Huffman 18, Miller 16, Phillips 11.
Miamisburg 64, Xenia 55: M: Hoerner 20, Ngoh 13.
Monroe 59, Talawanda 32
Oakwood 63, Tecumseh 48
Springboro 52, Fairborn 32: S: Gutmann 14, Wilhite 11, Rambo 10.
Girls Basketball
Wednesday’s Results
Carlisle 40, Franklin 34
Clark Montessori 63, New Miami 26
Fairmont 60, Hamilton 20: F: Thornton 21, Hargrave 18, Adams 12.
Milton-Union 50, Lehman Catholic 17
Monroe 36, Talawanda 30, OT: T: Cary 17. M : McComas 12.
Mt. Notre Dame 68, Beavercreek 38
Oakwood 54, Tecumseh 43
Piqua 29, Troy 24: P: Cooper 13, Bean 12.
Russia 65, St. Henry 49
Sidney 56, Greenville 32: S: Scully 17, Foy 10, McNeal 10.
Stebbins 54, West Carrollton 42
Winton Woods 59, Lakota East 43: LE: Sturgill 19, Asher 13.
Tuesday’s Results
Arcanum 39, Newton 34: N: Harbour 10.
Bellbrook 70, Edgewood 18
Butler 44, Tippecanoe 37
Cedarville 49, Catholic Central 24
Centerville 66, Graham 33
Chaminade Julienne 59, Trotwood 16
Covington 53, Northridge 35: C: 16, Murphy 11. N: McClemore 15.
Fenwick 53, Anderson 46
Mason 77, Little Miami 47
McNicholas 60, Roger Bacon 21
Mechanicsburg 51, Jonathan Alder 46: M: Forrest 16, Heizer 12, Rodgers 10, DeLong 10.
National Trail 35, Franklin Monroe 24: NT: Henderson 11, Stiner 11.
Riverside 41, Triad 36
Springboro 71, Lebanon 27
Stebbins 36, Miamisburg 32
Tri-Village 49, Preble Shawnee 6
Wayne 61, Gahanna Lincoln 27
Waynesfield-Goshen 45, Indian Lake 41
Boys Bowling
Tuesday’s Results
Dayton Christian 2368, Carroll 2296: DC: Wiggins 214 game, Meholick 190 game.
Newton 1912, Mississinawa Valley 1674: N: Bess 295 series, Euton 290 series.
Girls Bowling
Tuesday’s Results
Carroll 1832, Dayton Christian 1441
Mississinawa Valley 1946, Newton 1509: N: Clark 268 series.
