H.S. Results 11/26

Lakewood St. Edward 16, Upper Arlington 10

Springfield 22, Moeller 21

Division II

Akron Hoban 31, Avon 24

Winton Woods 20, Uniontown Green 7

Division III

Badin 14, Granville 0

Chardon 41, West Holmes 7

Division IV

Clinton-Massie 24, Bloom-Carroll 21

Youngstown Ursuline 34, Port Clinton 17

BOX SCORES

BADIN 14, GRANVILLE 0

G 0 0 0 0 – 0

B 0 14 0 0 – 14

Second Quarter

B: Walsh 3 run (Niesen kick).

B: Walsh 22 run (Niesen kick).

CLINTON-MASSIE 24, BLOOM-CARROLL 21

BC 7 0 7 7 – 21

CM 0 14 3 7 – 24

First Quarter

BC: Armentrout 85 kickoff return (McKee kick).

Second Quarter

CM: Frank 50 run (McGuinness kick).

CM: Frank 20 run (McGuinness kick).

Third Quarter

CM: McGuinness 21 FG.

BC: Totten 30 pass from Wisecarver (McKee kick).

Fourth Quarter

CM: Tramper 4 run (McGuinness kick).

BC: Totten 6 pass from Benedict (McKee kick).

SPRINGFIELD 22, MOELLER 21

M 0 7 7 7 – 21

S 7 3 0 12 – 22

First Quarter

S: Bradley 29 pass from Smoot (Yost kick).

Second Quarter

M: Marshall 1 run (Steele kick).

S: Yost 23 FG.

Third Quarter

M: Marshall 2 run (Steele kick).

Fourth Quarter

S: Smoot 3 run (kick fail).

M: Marshall 63 run (Steele kick).

S: Brown 7 run (run fail).

Boys Basketball

Friday’s Results

Aiken 49, Thurgood Marshall 46

Anna 73, New Knoxville 42: Finkenbine (A) 32, Dosek (A) 11, Henschen (NK) 11.

Ansonia 43, Covington 40: Bowman (A) 19, Schmitmeyer (A) 12, Miller (C) 15, Boehringer (C) 10.

Antwerp 65, Delphos SJ’s 37

Beavercreek 83, Fairborn 48

Botkins 34, Jackson Center 24: Pleiman (B) 18.

Catholic Central 52, Kenton Ridge 40

Cedarville 52, Waynesville 24: Hanson (C) 15, Rinaldi (C) 12.

Fairfield 71, Richmond Heights 63: Tolbert (F) 22, Crim (F) 20, Woods (F) 14, Coney (F) 10.

Fairlawn 47, Houston 44

Fairmont 79, Westland 27

Greenon 51, Yellow Springs 44: Journell (G) 14, Minteer (G) 12, Pacura (G) 11, Cowen (YS) 16, Harris (YS) 10, Curtin (YS) 10.

Lakota West 78, Franklin 42

Legacy Christian 68, Bethel 61: Reittenger (B) 22, Riddle (LC) 22.

Madison Plains 61, Horizon 38

Mason 60, Tri-Village 46: Sarver (TV) 20, Suggs (TV) 16.

Miami East 64, Northwestern 24: Enis (ME) 25, Roeth (ME) 25.

New Bremen 62, Ottoville 43

Reading 54, Lockland 48

Roger Bacon 54, Hughes 53

Russia 36, Fort Loramie 22: Philpot (R) 13, Bohman (R) 10.

Southeastern 73, Blanchester 72

Springboro 73, Xenia 53: Greer (S) 24, White (S) 15, Feldman (S) 10.

Springfield Shawnee 60, Butler 41: Crowe (SS) 25, Fultz (SS) 19, Bennett (B) 11.

Tri-County North 56, National Trail 47

Triad 74, Ridgedale 44

Troy Christian 82, Mississinawa Valley 50: Woodbury (MV) 14.

Twin Valley South 54, Eaton 53

Urbana 58, Northeastern 41: Donahoe (U) 14, Hildebrand (U) 14.

Western Hills 71, Dunbar 65

Wilmington 46, Hillsboro 45

Withrow 69, Ponitz 61, OT

Girls Basketball

Friday’s Results

Butler 51, Graham 21: Bardonaro (B) 17, Dady (B) 14, Neely (B) 12.

Northwestern 49, Xenia 55, OT

