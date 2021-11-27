springfield-news-sun logo
X

H.S. Results 11/26

ajc.com

High School Sports
43 minutes ago

PREP RESULTS

Football

STATE TOURNAMENT

Friday’s Semifinals

Division I

Lakewood St. Edward 16, Upper Arlington 10

Springfield 22, Moeller 21

Division II

Akron Hoban 31, Avon 24

Winton Woods 20, Uniontown Green 7

Division III

Badin 14, Granville 0

Chardon 41, West Holmes 7

Division IV

Clinton-Massie 24, Bloom-Carroll 21

Youngstown Ursuline 34, Port Clinton 17

BOX SCORES

BADIN 14, GRANVILLE 0

G 0 0 0 0 – 0

B 0 14 0 0 – 14

Second Quarter

B: Walsh 3 run (Niesen kick).

B: Walsh 22 run (Niesen kick).

CLINTON-MASSIE 24, BLOOM-CARROLL 21

BC 7 0 7 7 – 21

CM 0 14 3 7 – 24

First Quarter

BC: Armentrout 85 kickoff return (McKee kick).

Second Quarter

CM: Frank 50 run (McGuinness kick).

CM: Frank 20 run (McGuinness kick).

Third Quarter

CM: McGuinness 21 FG.

BC: Totten 30 pass from Wisecarver (McKee kick).

Fourth Quarter

CM: Tramper 4 run (McGuinness kick).

BC: Totten 6 pass from Benedict (McKee kick).

SPRINGFIELD 22, MOELLER 21

M 0 7 7 7 – 21

S 7 3 0 12 – 22

First Quarter

S: Bradley 29 pass from Smoot (Yost kick).

Second Quarter

M: Marshall 1 run (Steele kick).

S: Yost 23 FG.

Third Quarter

M: Marshall 2 run (Steele kick).

Fourth Quarter

S: Smoot 3 run (kick fail).

M: Marshall 63 run (Steele kick).

S: Brown 7 run (run fail).

Boys Basketball

Friday’s Results

Aiken 49, Thurgood Marshall 46

Anna 73, New Knoxville 42: Finkenbine (A) 32, Dosek (A) 11, Henschen (NK) 11.

Ansonia 43, Covington 40: Bowman (A) 19, Schmitmeyer (A) 12, Miller (C) 15, Boehringer (C) 10.

Antwerp 65, Delphos SJ’s 37

Beavercreek 83, Fairborn 48

Botkins 34, Jackson Center 24: Pleiman (B) 18.

Catholic Central 52, Kenton Ridge 40

Cedarville 52, Waynesville 24: Hanson (C) 15, Rinaldi (C) 12.

Fairfield 71, Richmond Heights 63: Tolbert (F) 22, Crim (F) 20, Woods (F) 14, Coney (F) 10.

Fairlawn 47, Houston 44

Fairmont 79, Westland 27

Greenon 51, Yellow Springs 44: Journell (G) 14, Minteer (G) 12, Pacura (G) 11, Cowen (YS) 16, Harris (YS) 10, Curtin (YS) 10.

Lakota West 78, Franklin 42

Legacy Christian 68, Bethel 61: Reittenger (B) 22, Riddle (LC) 22.

Madison Plains 61, Horizon 38

Mason 60, Tri-Village 46: Sarver (TV) 20, Suggs (TV) 16.

Miami East 64, Northwestern 24: Enis (ME) 25, Roeth (ME) 25.

New Bremen 62, Ottoville 43

Reading 54, Lockland 48

Roger Bacon 54, Hughes 53

Russia 36, Fort Loramie 22: Philpot (R) 13, Bohman (R) 10.

Southeastern 73, Blanchester 72

Springboro 73, Xenia 53: Greer (S) 24, White (S) 15, Feldman (S) 10.

Springfield Shawnee 60, Butler 41: Crowe (SS) 25, Fultz (SS) 19, Bennett (B) 11.

Tri-County North 56, National Trail 47

Triad 74, Ridgedale 44

Troy Christian 82, Mississinawa Valley 50: Woodbury (MV) 14.

Twin Valley South 54, Eaton 53

Urbana 58, Northeastern 41: Donahoe (U) 14, Hildebrand (U) 14.

Western Hills 71, Dunbar 65

Wilmington 46, Hillsboro 45

Withrow 69, Ponitz 61, OT

Girls Basketball

Friday’s Results

Butler 51, Graham 21: Bardonaro (B) 17, Dady (B) 14, Neely (B) 12.

Northwestern 49, Xenia 55, OT

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

In Other News
1
H.S. Results 11/22-11/23
2
H.S. Results 11/19-11/20
3
H.S. Results 11/14
4
H.S. Results 11/10-11/11
5
H.S. Results 11/9
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top