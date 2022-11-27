H.S. Results 11/26: Marion Local, New Bremen headed to state finals

Cle. Glenville 52, Jefferson Area 7

Wyoming 32, Steubenville 20

Division VI

Kirtland 41, Beverly Fort Frye 6

Marion Local 27, Columbus Grove 0

Division VII

New Bremen 42, Lima Central Catholic 34

Warren JFK 21, Newark Catholic 7

Friday’s Semifinals

Division I

Lakewood St. Edward 31, Gahanna Lincoln 7

Springfield 28, Moeller 24

Division II

Akron Hoban 41, Massillon Washington 20

Tol. Central Catholic 52, Kings 49

Division III

Canfield 38, Parma Heights Holy Name 21

Bloom-Carroll 35, Tippecanoe 12

Division V

Ironton 35, Valley View 21

South Range 35, Liberty Center 0

BOX SCORES

SPRINGFIELD 28, MOELLER 24

S 0 7 7 14 – 28

M 7 7 0 10 – 24

First Quarter

M: Marshall 1 run (Orr kick).

Second Quarter

S: Thigpen 22 pass from Schondelmyer (Fralick kick).

Third Quarter

S: Brown 32 pass from Schondelmyer (Fralick kick).

Fourth Quarter

M: Marshall 7 run (Orr kick).

S: Thigpen 9 pass from Schondelmyer (Fralick kick).

M: Orr 42 FG.

S: Brown 48 pass from Schondelmyer (Fralick kick).

Boys Basketball

Saturday’s Results

Alter 59, Olentangy Liberty 52: A: Ruffolo 22.

Anna 58, New Knoxville 22

Arcanum 56, Greenville 38

CHCA 62, Harrison 56

Chaminade Julienne 94, Trotwood 58

Fairfield 66, Fairmont 61: Ff: Crim 26, Coney 16, Sanders 11. Fm: Marrero 16, Rountree 15.

Hamilton 51, Badin 41: H: Matthews 20. B: Goldberg 17.

Indian Lake 83, Bethel 66: B: Friend 24, Halleg 14, Brannan 12.

Licking Heights 59, Beavercreek 56

Miami East 58, West Liberty-Salem 33: ME: Enis 22, Roeth 22.

Middletown Madison 63, Dayton Christian 38

Preble Shawnee 45, Heritage Christian (IN) 41

Reading 50, Cin. Country Day 49

Russia 66, St. Henry 47: R: Francis 19, Cordonnier 16, Zane 11, Shappie 11. SH: Bowers 19.

Twin Valley South 59, Yellow Springs 44

Wayne Trace 68, Parkway 48

Friday’s Results

Bethel 66, Legacy Christian 64

Butler 44, Springfield Shawnee 32

Cedarville 68, Emmanuel Christian 27

Eaton 45, Twin Valley South 23

Greenon 50, Graham 42: Gre: Pacura 21, Turner 11. Gra: Hollingsworn 10.

Kenton Ridge 63, Catholic Central 54

Mason 72, Dunbar 69: D: Allen 22. M: Ullum 17.

National Trail 47, Tri-County North 30

Riverside 71, Ben Logan 52: BL: Martin 20, Anspach 12. R: Platfoot 21.

Spencerville 72, St. Henry 66: SH: Bowers 24, Beyke 23.

Springboro 76, Goshen 46

St. Marys 81, New Knoxville 42: SM: Turner 21, Angstmann 19, Payne 14. NK: Leffel 20.

Wilmington 54, Hillsboro 50

Girls Basketball

Saturday’s Results

Africentric 50, Summit Country Day 36

Covington 41, Troy Christian 37

Lakota East 58, Ursuline Academy 31

Lebanon 68, Carroll 52: L: Mueller 24, Horst 11, Nisonger 10.

Lockland 30, North College Hill 7

Mason 54, Roger Bacon 17

Miami East 46, Northridge 22

Milford 61, Colerain 40

Newton 47, Franklin Monroe 43: N: Craig 12, VanCulin 12.

Oak Hills 70, Northwest 9

Pickerington Central 46, Alter 34: A: Shepard 13.

Princeton 74, Dublin Coffman 49

Tecumseh 63, Troy 51: Te: G. Russell 15, S. Russell 13, Garber 10, Moore 10. Tr: Baker 27, Bolden 10.

Tri-Village 74, Trotwood 32

Friday’s Results

Anna 46, Versailles 33: A: Pettus 11, Cobb 10.

Coldwater 52, Lima Central Catholic 26: C: Rismiller 20, Wenning 12.

Boys Hockey

Friday’s Results

Troy 10, Mason 0: T: Lombard 2 goals 1 assist, Sexton 2 goals 2 assists, Smith 2 goals 2 assists.

