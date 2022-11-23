H.S. Results 11/21-11/22

Bethel 46, Middletown Madison 40: B: Calhoun 22, Moore 10.

Butler 62, Piqua 13

Catholic Central 54, Northwestern 45

Colerain 66, Northwest 7

Fairfield 56, Ursuline Academy 45: F: Hayes 16, Richardson 16.

Lebanon 68, Hamilton 30: H: Moore 10. L: Mueller 13, Mattox 11, Nisonger 10.

Preble Shawnee 62, Dixie 35

Seton 52, Fenwick 22

Southeastern 55, Graham 44

Tri-County North 38, National Trail 18

Tri-Village 73, Mississinawa Valley 40

Troy 48, Greenville 44

Turpin 41, Oak Hills 36

West Clermont 55, Lakota East 46

Monday’s Results

Bellbrook 63, Miamisburg 43: B: Meyer 13, Frantz 10.

Carroll 62, Northmont 39

McNicholas 50, Mariemont 40

Mount Healthy 48, Middletown 40

Purcell Marian 50, Miami Valley 29: MV: Coffey 17.

Talawanda 61, Valley View 29: T: Fears 29. VV: Hodson 10.

Boys Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Newton 2098, Northeastern 1989: Ne: Trucksis 347 series, Reish 335 series.

Monday’s Results

Reading 2887, Lebanon 2569: L: Sparks 393 series.

Girls Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 2639, Greenon 2299: M: Waller 430 series, Ford 408 series.

Newton 1835, Northeastern 1634: Ne: Hampton 306 series, Michaels 289 series.

Monday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 2519, Riverside 1474: M: Waller 470 series, T. Rausch 374 series.

Reading 2014, Lebanon 1808

