H.S. Results 11/22: Sidney opens girls hoops season with overtime win

High School Sports
27 minutes ago
Larkyn Vordemark scored 26 points to lead Sidney past Russia 67-62 in an overtime thriller to tip off the girls basketball season.

Jordan Scully tacked on 21 points for Sidney. Claudia Hoehne paced Russia with 20 points.

In other girls basketball season opener highlights Avery Brandewie tallied 25 points and 11 rebounds in a Fort Loramie win and Lanie Lipps led Ross to victory with a 24-point performance.

PREP RESULTS

Football

Playoffs, Regional Finals

Friday’s Results

Division I

Region 2

Centerville 23, Wayne 14

Region 4

Moeller 28, St. Xavier 23

Division II

Region 8

Anderson 28, La Salle 21

Division III

Region 12

London 13, Bellbrook 0

Division IV

Region 16

Taft 26, Alter 12

Division V

Region 20

West Liberty-Salem 21, Indian Lake 14

Division VI

Region 24

Coldwater 45, Anna 21

Division VII

Region 26

Col. Grove 14, Delphos St. John’s 0

Region 28

Marion Local 21, Minster 7

Girls Basketball

Friday’s Results

Bethel 39, Jackson Center 32

Crestview 40, Fort Recovery 24

Dunbar 48, Cin. Christian 32

Fenwick 55, Madeira 34: F: DeMarco 16, Luers 16.

Fort Loramie 49, Miami East 30: FL: Brandewie 25.

Greenville 54, Eaton 50, OT

Hardin Northern 48, New Bremen 37

Harrison 62, Colerain 41

Middletown 41, Edgewood 29: E: Henson 18. M: Riep 19.

Mississinawa Valley 62, Lehman Catholic 10: MV: Seubert 12, Purdin 12, Woodbury 11, Hoggatt 10.

Montverde (FL) 75, Purcell Marian 69

Oak Hills 41, McAuley 26

Ross 50, Loveland 41: R: Lipps 24, Bosse 10.

Sidney 67, Russia 62, OT: S: Vordemark 26, Scully 21. R: Hoehne 20, Cordonnier 14, Borchers 14.

St. Marys 63, Fairview 53: SM: Rable 20, Menker 17.

Twin Valley South 45, Carlisle 24

Versailles 46, Botkins 30: B: Braun 11.

Waynesfield-Goshen 49, Mechanicsburg 47: M: Forrest 13, Rodgers 10, Heizer 10.

Waynesville 66, Wilmington 33

Xenia 51, Stivers 41

Boys Bowling

Friday’s Results

Bellefontaine 2856, Tecumseh 2708

Thursday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 2686, Fairbanks 2220: M: Brumfield 450 series, Ritchie 469 series.

Middletown 2671, Franklin 1811

Sidney 2236, Troy 2030

Girls Bowling

Friday’s Results

Bellefontaine 2492, Tecumseh 2337

Thursday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 2346, Fairbanks 1947: M: Waller 423 series, Hoover 360 series.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

