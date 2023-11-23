H.S. Results 11/22: Girls Basketball season tips off

Girls Basketball

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 68, Ponitz 4: A: Shephard 12, Thompson 12, Smith 10.

Colerain 58, Northwest 13

Franklin 54, Dixie 41

Goshen 61, Fenwick 29

Meadowdale 62, Dohn 15

Oakwood 59, Fairborn 31

Springboro 38, Lakota East 37: S: Martin 12, Trent 10, Turman 10. LE: Blout 15, Fohl 11.

Tecumseh 53, Troy 33

Talawanda 38, Woodward 28

Tri-County North 46, Carlisle 39

Boys Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Lebanon 2698, Kings 2227: L: Williams 439 series, Kramer 481 series.

Girls Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Lebanon 1881, Kings 1717: L: Boyd 313 series, Kober 304 series.

