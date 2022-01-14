H.S. Results 1/12-1/13

Wednesday’s Results

Springboro 50, Little Miami 46: Feldman (S) 18, Greer (S) 16.

Girls Basketball

Thursday’s Results

Alter 66, Trotwood 30

Bellbrook 65, Franklin 28: Griffin (B) 17, Meyer (B) 11, Scohy (B) 10.

Covington 46, Bethel 25: Besecker (C) 14, Anderson (C) 12, Moore (B) 14.

Dixie 41, Newton 38

Miami East 49, Lehman Catholic 14

Mississinawa Valley 75, Bradford 55

Newton 45, Tri-County North 35: Gleason (N) 19, VanCulin (N) 12.

Seven Hills 53, Shroder 8

Talawanda 67, Northwest 1: Fears (T) 17, Farris (T) 13.

Tri-Village 88, Franklin Monroe 21: Sagester (TV) 18, Hunt (TV) 18, Downing (TV) 14.

Troy Christian 42, Milton-Union 35: Brumbaugh (MU) 17.

Wednesday’s Results

Beavercreek 70, Springfield 35

Bellefontaine 30, Indian Lake 24

Butler 62, Stebbins 21

Cedarville 58, Northeastern 21

Centerville 60, Trotwood 56

Colerain 62, Hamilton 21

Fairbanks 42, Southeastern 28: Lahmers (F) 11, Lehman (F) 10.

Jonathan Alder 53, Urbana 35: Mounce (U) 19.

Lakota East 55, Middletown 35: French (LE) 17, Daniels (M) 12.

Lakota West 63, Fairfield 43: Flores (LW) 21, Doerman (LW) 13, Johnson (LW) 11, Riemenschneider (F) 15, Kidd (F) 14.

Mason 54, Princeton 47

McNicholas 53, Carroll 50

Mechanicsburg 68, Greenon 48: Skillings (M) 25, Forrest (M) 14, DeLong (M) 14, West (G) 19, Riley (G) 12.

Milford 49, Lebanon 44: Mueller (L) 15.

Mount Healthy 38, Ross 37

Sidney 67, Piqua 22: Stockton (S) 24, Anderson (P) 11.

Summit Country Day 73, Hughes 50

Sycamore 50, Oak Hills 26

Tecumseh 48, North Union 44

Troy 59, West Carrollton 54: Moddickes (WC) 16, Dewberry (WC) 13, Frost (WC) 10.

Wayne 41, Northmont 30

Boys Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Dayton Christian 1742, Northeastern 1226: Wiggins (DC) 167 game.

Girls Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Northeastern 1515, Dayton Christian 1339: Millar (DC) 162 game, White (DC) 124 game.

