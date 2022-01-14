H.S. Results 1/12-1/13

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Thursday’s Results
Covington Catholic 70, McNicholas 32
Seven Hills 51, MVCA 39
Wednesday’s Results
Springboro 50, Little Miami 46: Feldman (S) 18, Greer (S) 16.
Girls Basketball
Thursday’s Results
Alter 66, Trotwood 30
Bellbrook 65, Franklin 28: Griffin (B) 17, Meyer (B) 11, Scohy (B) 10.
Covington 46, Bethel 25: Besecker (C) 14, Anderson (C) 12, Moore (B) 14.
Dixie 41, Newton 38
Miami East 49, Lehman Catholic 14
Mississinawa Valley 75, Bradford 55
Newton 45, Tri-County North 35: Gleason (N) 19, VanCulin (N) 12.
Seven Hills 53, Shroder 8
Talawanda 67, Northwest 1: Fears (T) 17, Farris (T) 13.
Tri-Village 88, Franklin Monroe 21: Sagester (TV) 18, Hunt (TV) 18, Downing (TV) 14.
Troy Christian 42, Milton-Union 35: Brumbaugh (MU) 17.
Wednesday’s Results
Beavercreek 70, Springfield 35
Bellefontaine 30, Indian Lake 24
Butler 62, Stebbins 21
Cedarville 58, Northeastern 21
Centerville 60, Trotwood 56
Colerain 62, Hamilton 21
Fairbanks 42, Southeastern 28: Lahmers (F) 11, Lehman (F) 10.
Jonathan Alder 53, Urbana 35: Mounce (U) 19.
Lakota East 55, Middletown 35: French (LE) 17, Daniels (M) 12.
Lakota West 63, Fairfield 43: Flores (LW) 21, Doerman (LW) 13, Johnson (LW) 11, Riemenschneider (F) 15, Kidd (F) 14.
Mason 54, Princeton 47
McNicholas 53, Carroll 50
Mechanicsburg 68, Greenon 48: Skillings (M) 25, Forrest (M) 14, DeLong (M) 14, West (G) 19, Riley (G) 12.
Milford 49, Lebanon 44: Mueller (L) 15.
Mount Healthy 38, Ross 37
Sidney 67, Piqua 22: Stockton (S) 24, Anderson (P) 11.
Summit Country Day 73, Hughes 50
Sycamore 50, Oak Hills 26
Tecumseh 48, North Union 44
Troy 59, West Carrollton 54: Moddickes (WC) 16, Dewberry (WC) 13, Frost (WC) 10.
Wayne 41, Northmont 30
Boys Bowling
Thursday’s Results
Dayton Christian 1742, Northeastern 1226: Wiggins (DC) 167 game.
Girls Bowling
Thursday’s Results
Northeastern 1515, Dayton Christian 1339: Millar (DC) 162 game, White (DC) 124 game.
