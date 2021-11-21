H.S. Results 11/19-11/20

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 20, Wheelersburg 17

Kirtland 38, Canfield South Range 15

Ottawa-Glandorf 31, Elyria Catholic 6

Versailles 28, Preble Shawnee 0

Division VI

Carey 31, Liberty Center 7

Coldwater 49, Allen East 7

New Middletown Springfield 43, Mogadore 27

West Jefferson 16, Fort Frye 14

Division VII

Hopewell-Loudon 54, Lima Central Catholic 26

Marion Local 27, St. Henry 8

Newark Catholic 35, Shadyside 20

Warren JFK 20, Dalton 13, OT

Friday’s Results

Division I

Springfield 27, Marysville 0

Lakewood St. Edward 41, Medina 6

Moeller 21, Lakota West 17

Upper Arlington 21, Pickerington Central 14, 3OT

Division II

Akron Hoban 49, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 24

Avon 43, Tol. Central Catholic 42, OT

Uniontown Green 26, Massillon Washington 25

Winton Woods 38, Piqua 17

Division III

Badin 21, Bellbrook 9

Chardon 31, Dover 3

Granville 57, Mount Orab Western Brown 49

West Holmes 31, Parma Heights Holy Name 21

Division IV

Carroll Bloom-Carroll 14, St. Clairsville 3

Clinton-Massie 28, McNicholas 27

Port Clinton 49, Van Wert 21

Youngstown Ursuline 64, Beloit West Branch 35

BOX SCORES

BADIN 21, BELLBROOK 9

Be 3 0 0 6 – 9

Ba 0 0 0 21 – 21

First Quarter

Be: Peh 42 FG.

Fourth Quarter

Be: Borondy 20 run (kick fail).

Ba: Moore 9 pass from Ritzie (Niesen kick).

Ba: Walsh 13 run (Niesen kick).

Ba: Cheek interception return (Niesen kick).

SPRINGFIELD 27, MARYSVILLE 0

S 0 7 7 13 – 27

M 0 0 0 0 – 0

Second Quarter

S: Smoot 8 run (Yost kick).

Third Quarter

S: Smoot 2 run (Yost kick).

Fourth Quarter

S: Turner 6 pass from Smoot (kick fail).

S: Bradley 38 pass from Smoot (Yost kick).

WINTON WOODS 38, PIQUA 17

WW 14 10 7 7 – 38

P 7 3 7 0 – 17

First Quarter

WW: Spikes 62 run (Domobele kick).

P: Schmiesing 2 run (Trombley kick).

Second Quarter

WW: Spikes 29 run (Domobele kick).

WW: Domobele 29 FG.

P: Trombley 37 FG.

Third Quarter

WW: Spikes 4 run (Domobele kick).

P: Beougher 6 pass from Ouhl (Trombley kick).

Fourth Quarter

WW: Minor III 5 run (Domobele kick).

Girls Basketball

Saturday’s Results

Alter 61, Ponitz 22: Smith (A) 22, Strauser (A) 10.

Badin 64, St. Ursula 51: O’Toole (SU) 14, Boeing (SU) 14, Lindesmith (B) 24, Pohlen (B) 18.

Bellbrook 45, Beavercreek 32: Scohy (Bel) 13, Frantz (Bel) 10.

Bradford 58, Milton-Union 30: Berberich (MU) 15.

Butler 53, Northmont 34: Gunn (N) 10.

Centerville 47, New Albany 46

Cin. Country Day 56, Tri-Village 54

Covington 53, Fairlawn 34: Besecker (C) 24, Anderson (C) 10, Harrington (C) 10, Heath (F) 14.

Fairfield 63, Seton 31

Fairmont 64, Troy 42

Fenwick 44, Versailles 35

Harrison 51, Norwood 39

Mechanicsburg 42, Miami East 37

Miamisburg 68, Valley View 40: Long (M) 21, Frymoyer (M) 18, Haas (M) 10.

Mount Healthy 45, Bethel-Tate 21

Newton 45, Yellow Springs 37

Oakwood 65, Fairborn 24: Neff (O) 15, Hemm (O) 14, Dan (O) 13.

Preble Shawnee 52, Brookville 39

Ross 41, Mariemont 39

Springboro 58, Lakota East 47

Springfield 51, Springfield Shawnee 15: Nelson (S) 16.

Urbana 46, Legacy Christian 37

West Clermont 63, Edgewood 57: Holman (E) 18, Moore (E) 12.

Friday’s Results

Arcanum 58, Fenwick 36: Mahoney (F) 14, Unger (A) 18, Fearon (A) 16, Gray (A) 16.

Ben Logan 62, Upper Scioto Valley 32

Bethel 40, Jackson Center 33: Moore (B) 23.

Botkins 45, Coldwater 43: Heuker (B) 20, Paul (B) 12.

Chaminade Julienne 70, Ponitz 32

Covington 50, Houston 34: Besecker (C) 14, Harrington (C) 12, M. Anderson (C) 12, Birkmeier (H) 12.

Fayetteville Perry 45, Clinton-Massie 36: Pence (CM) 10, Bowman (CM) 10, Phipps (CM) 10.

Fort Loramie 50, Miami East 24: Turner (FL) 14, Brandewie (FL) 11.

Lebanon 59, Hamilton 37: Stone (L) 10, Isaacs (H) 12, Davis (H) 11, Harrison (H) 10.

Marion Local 43, Bryan 33: Hoelscher (ML) 14, Koenig (ML) 10, Huelsman (ML) 10.

Middletown 47, Middletown Madison 31: Stueve (Mi) 19, Bellard (Mi) 10, Wells (MM) 13.

Mississinawa Valley 55, Lehman Catholic 32

South Adams 56, Parkway 40

Southeastern 51, Franklin Monroe 46

St. Marys 75, Fairview 52: Ruane (SM) 26.

Talawanda 46, Monroe 23: Fears (T) 18, McDade (T) 11, Creekbaum (M) 14.

Tecumseh 59, Tippecanoe 46: Russell (Te) 13, Garber (Te) 13.

Tri-County North 49, Northridge 4

Turpin 53, Oak Hills 30

Urbana 47, Catholic Central 32

West Clermont 50, Fairfield 45: Richardson (F) 14, Booker (F) 10, Swisshelm (WC) 20.

West Jefferson 58, Central Crossing 17

Boys Bowling

Friday’s Results

Tecumseh 2279, Ben Logan 2248

