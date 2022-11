H.S. Results 11/12: Playoff Football, State Soccer and Volleyball

Region 16

Taft 44, McNicholas 14

Wyoming 40, Clinton-Massie 7

Division VI

Region 24

Allen East 37, Tri-Village 7

Marion Local 35, Versailles 3

Division VII

Region 28

New Bremen 26, Ansonia 22

Fort Loramie 35, Minster 19

Friday’s Results

Division I

Region 2

Springfield 42, Centerville 14

Region 4

Lakota West 30, Elder 10

Moeller 24, Mason 16

Division II

Region 8

Anderson 55, Edgewood 35

Kings 23, Winton Woods 16

Division III

Region 12

Badin 16, Wapakoneta 9

Tippecanoe 41, Western Brown 30

Division V

Region 20

Liberty Center 34, Coldwater 0

Milton-Union 38, Brookville 6

Valley View 38, Madeira 7

BOX SCORES

BADIN 16, WAPAKONETA 9

W 0 3 3 3 – 9

B 7 6 3 0 – 16

First Quarter

B: Yordy 1 run (Warner kick).

Second Quarter

B: Cheek 31 pass from Ritzie (run fail).

W: Beach 38 FG.

Third Quarter

B: Warner 34 FG.

W: Beach 34 FG.

Fourth Quarter

W: Beach 41 FG.

MILTON-UNION 38, BROOKVILLE 6

B 0 0 0 6 – 6

MU 17 21 0 0 – 38

First Quarter

MU: Foose 13 run (Grudich kick).

MU: Brumbaugh 5 run (Grudich kick).

MU: Grudich 37 FG.

Second Quarter

MU: Elam 2 run (Grudich kick).

MU: Brown 40 pass from Morter (Grudich kick).

MU: Brown 3 pass from Morter (Grudich kick).

Fourth Quarter

B: Lamb 5 run (kick fail).

SPRINGFIELD 42, CENTERVILLE 14

C 7 0 7 0 – 14

S 14 14 0 14 – 42

First Quarter

S: Schondelmyer 4 run (Fralick kick).

S: Martin 24 pass from Schondelmyer (Fralick kick).

C: Bruder 47 pass from Newcomb (Courville kick).

Second Quarter

S: Bradley 6 pass from Schondelmyer (Fralick kick).

S: Brown 25 pass from Schondelmyer (Fralick kick).

Third Quarter

C: Bruder 18 pass from Newcomb (Courville kick).

Fourth Quarter

S: Brown 60 pass from Schondelmyer (Fralick kick).

S: Norman 2 run (Fralick kick).

Boys Soccer

STATE TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s Championships

Division I

Cle. St. Ignatius 2, New Albany 0

Division II

Lima Shawnee 1, Bexley 0, PK

Division III

Grandview Heights 3, Ottawa Hills 0

Wednesday’s Semifinals

Division I

New Albany 2, Moeller 1, 2OT

St. Ignatius 1, Medina 0

Division II

Bexley 1, Wyoming 0, OT

Lima Shawnee 2, Warren Howland 1

Division III

Grandview Heights 2, Yellow Springs 1, 2OT

Ottawa Hills 1, Cardinal Mooney 0

Girls Soccer

STATE TOURNAMENT

Friday’s Championships

At Columbus Crew Lower.com Field

Division I

Seton 1, Strongsville 0

Division II

Copley 1, Waynesville 0

Division III

Cin. Country Day 1, Ottawa-Glandorf 0

Tuesday’s Semifinals

Division I

Seton 2, Olentangy Orange 1, 2OT

Strongsville 3, Rocky River Magnificat 0

Division II

Waynesville 5, Marietta 0

Copley 7, Bay Village 1

Division III

Cin. Country Day 4, Lynchburg-Clay 0

Ottawa-Glandorf 2, Akron Manchester 0

Girls Volleyball

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Wright State University

Saturday’s Championships

Division I

Ursuline Academy 3, Rocky River Magnificat 1

Division II

Chardon NDCL 3, Gates Mills Gilmour 2

Division III

Mentor Lake Catholic 3, Coldwater 0: C: Leugers 15 kills, Knapke 18 assists, Etzler 14 digs.

Division IV

New Bremen 3, Monroeville 0: NB: Heitkamp 19 kills, Schrader 30 assists, Powers 18 digs.

Friday’s Semifinals

Division I

Ursuline Academy 3, Bishop Watterson 0

Rocky River Magnificat 3, Perrysburg 0

Division II

Chardon NDCL 3, Belmont Union Local 0

Gates Mills Gilmour 3, Badin 2: B: Schmidt 13 kills, Glover 42 assists, Hegemann 17 digs, Green 17 digs.

Thursday’s Semifinals

Division III

Coldwater 3, Meadowbrook 1: C: Leugers 14 kills 22 assists 6 aces, Wendel 14 kills, Knapke 23 assists, Etzler 18 digs.

Mentor Lake Catholic 3, Versailles 1

Division IV

New Bremen 3, Convoy Crestview 1: NB: Schrader 35 assists, Heitkamp 22 kills.

Monroeville 3, Newark Catholic 0

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.