BreakingNews
Dense fog this morning; Unseasonably warm through end of week
springfield-news-sun logo
X

H.S. Results 11/1

High School Sports
47 minutes ago

PREP RESULTS

Girls Soccer

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Semifinals

Division I

Mt. Notre Dame 2, Loveland 1

Seton 3, Milford 2

Division II

Summit Country Day 1, Monroe 0

Waynesville 5, Granville 1

St. Marys 3, Maumee 0

Division III

Alter 3, Madeira 0

Cin. Country Day 5, Greenon 0

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

In Other News
1
H.S. Results 9/7-9/8
2
H.S. Results 8/24-8/25
3
H.S. Results 8/22-8/23
4
H.S. Results 8/17-8/18
5
H.S. Results 8/16
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top