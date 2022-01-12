H.S. Results 1/10-1/11

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Alter 66, Beavercreek 54: Duvall (B) 20, Hymes (B) 11, Leen (A) 17, Chew (A) 15, Conner (A) 12, Geisel (A) 11, Ruffolo (A) 11.
Arcanum 72, Bradford 65
Bellefontaine 53, Northwestern 48
Carroll 59, Waynesville 40: McKitrick (C) 25, O’Bleness (C) 17, Mitchell (W) 11.
Catholic Central 72, Triad 42
Cedarville 66, West Liberty-Salem 48
Dayton Christian 79, Jefferson Township 30
Dixie 82, Tri-County North 50
Fairfield 61, Lakota East 54: Coney (F) 19, Crim (F) 14, Tolbert (F) 10, Woods (F) 10, Peck (LE) 15.
Fenwick 63, Monroe 39
Franklin 68, Carlisle 29
Greeneview 61, Mechanicsburg 28: Edwards (M) 17, Erisman (G) 19, McKinney (G) 14, Williams (G) 12.
Greenon 60, Northeastern 42: Allen (N) 16, Journell (G) 17, Minteer (G) 11.
Indian Lake 61, Shawnee 59
Lakota West 64, Oak Hills 52: Shreiber (OH) 25, Dudukovich (LW) 23, Layfield (LW) 14, Jackson (LW) 10.
London 57, Ben Logan 39: Arn (BL) 19, Jones (L) 17, Carter (L) 15.
Mason 66, Colerain 31
Miami East 61, Covington 29: Enis (ME) 20, Apple (ME) 14.
Miamisburg 83, Valley View 66
Milton-Union 72, Riverside 57: Brumbaugh (MU) 26, Yates (MU) 19, Brown (MU) 11.
Newton 64, Franklin Monroe 50: Peters (N) 25, Montgomery (N) 13.
North Union 45, Jonathan Alder 44
Northmont 57, Meadowdale 38: Reaves (M) 13.
Northridge 46, Lehman Catholic 41, OT: McFarland (LC) 16, Steele (LC) 14, Jacobs (N) 23, Davis (N) 12.
Oakwood 53, Belmont 44
Piqua 48, Butler 47: Vandervort (B) 12, Ables (B) 10.
Princeton 51, Sycamore 42
Ross 56, Harrison 44
Talawanda 55, Northwest 51: James (T) 12, Smith (T) 10.
Tecumseh 57, Graham 31
Troy 56, Greenville 35
Troy Christian 74, Bethel 58
Urbana 54, Kenton Ridge 40
West Jefferson 49, Madison Plains 42: Williams (MP) 17, Bearden (MP) 10.
Monday’s Results
Sidney 66, West Carrollton 47: Reynolds (S) 19, Swiger (S) 18, Vordemark (S) 16.
St. Henry 61, Russia 50: Gels (SH) 26.
Girls Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
St. Henry 54, Franklin Monroe 16
Tri-County North 41, Troy Christian 32
Monday’s Results
Badin 68, Lutheran High 64: Lindesmith (B) 22.
Beavercreek 43, Wilmington 29
Ben Logan 51, Piqua 16
Bethel 49, Carlisle 43: Calhoun (B) 24, Moore (B) 19.
Brookville 44, Twin Valley South 25
Catholic Central 41, West Liberty-Salem 28: Castle (CC) 16, Mullen (CC) 12, Hollar (WLS) 11.
Harrison 64, Deer Park 30
McNicholas 41, Anderson 31
Miami East 57, Riverside 17
Newton 63, Franklin Monroe 26: Gleason (N) 28, Craig (N) 11, Hess (N) 10.
Preble Shawnee 62, Eaton 42: Jewell (PS) 22, Howard (PS) 16, Thompson (PS) 14.
Valley View 44, Northmont 29: Henson (VV) 20, Ferguson (VV) 11, Byrd (N) 10.
Wayne 58, Carroll 44
Yellow Springs 45, Legacy Christian 38: Totty (YS) 19, Smith (YS) 17.
